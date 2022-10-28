The SNP MSP who quit the Scottish Government in a row over plans to allow self-identification for transgender people has been hailed as a “heroine” by JK Rowling.The author, who is known as a vocal critic of the reforms, praised Ash Regan, saying: “This is what a principled politician looks like.”Her comments on Twitter came after Ms Regan stood down as community safety minister in the Scottish Government.On Tuesday, the SNP MSP said there should have been a free vote on the legislation last week.This is what a principled politician looks like. @AshtenRegan will rightly be seen as a heroine...

1 DAY AGO