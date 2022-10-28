Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
Two drivers wanted for reckless stunt driving on Claiborne Ave., NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — Arrest warrants are issued for Devin D. Curley, 33, and Jermaine Turner, 33, for allegedly doing burnouts and reckless stunt driving according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the incident happened on Sunday, October 30, at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus...
Trunk-or-Treat Halloween event aims to stop violence
NEW ORLEANS — Setting up for this year’s Trunk-or-Treat at MLK Playground in Harvey is all about fun. “Just the anticipation of seeing kids playing and the smiles on their faces,” said Nekisha McGlothen. Those smiles are important, because to McGlothen, this community event is also personal,...
New Orleans turns spooky for Halloween
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is known for its scary stories and history and is known as one of the spookiest cities in America. Trick-or-treaters came out for a fright. “Last year more kids came out during the day, not at night, I was a little disappointed because they couldn’t get the full effect of Halloween.," one resident said.
NOPD searches for suspects in Burgundy St. drive-by shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department needs your help in identifying and locating three suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting on Burgundy Street. According to investigators, pictured unknown suspects are wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that ended with an innocent bystander struck by the gunfire.
Property manager wounded in eviction shooting will face criminal charges, sources say
NEW ORLEANS — In a bizarre twist to the shooting of a deputy constable serving an eviction nearly a month ago in New Orleans East, the property manager who also was wounded in the shooting will apparently face criminal charges of his own. According to multiple sources, Deputy Constable...
Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
Scathing report from OIG's office echoes WWL-TV investigation into ex-director of juvenile jail
NEW ORLEANS — The three-and-a-half year tenure of Kyshun Webster as director of New Orleans juvenile lockup was plagued by spotty attendance, questionable spending and an attempt to get the facility to take his ailing pet dog and pay hefty veterinary expenses, according to an investigative report released Tuesday by the city’s Office of Inspector General.
Halloween brings thousands of tourists and lots of money to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Halloween weekend is one of the city's busiest weekends with thousands excepted to celebrate the spooky festivities. Local businesses say it's a boom for the city. On Sunday, Bourbon Street was a sea of costumes and spooky festivities. Brianna Marie Alvis dressing up as a vampire...
Evacuations underway in St. James Parish after train derailment causes chemical leak
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — Homes in Paulina are being evacuated after a train jumped the tracks in St. James Parish Wednesday afternoon which led to a leak of hydrochloric acid. The St. James Parish Sheriff's office told WBRZ.com that homes in Paulina near Perry Road and Bourgeois Road...
NOPD arrests second woman seen firing gun on interstate in social media video
NEW ORLEANS — The second woman seen in a video firing a gun out the window of a moving vehicle on the interstate in New Orleans is now in police custody. The New Orleans Police Department announced that 20-year-old Erica Nettles surrendered to detectives on Saturday. Nettles and 20-year-old...
Thieves caught on surveillance stealing $15K of shingles from Habitat for Humanity
NEW ORLEANS — Habitat for Humanity lost thousands of dollars in shingles after they were stolen over the weekend. Those thieves were caught on surveillance. The video was taken from nearby and captured at 3:18 a.m. Saturday. You can see lights from two trucks as they pull to the back fence at Habitat for Humanity. Four minutes later it appears that two thieves break a slat in the fence and jump over.
NOPD arrests second woman suspected in I-10 viral video shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The second woman seen in a video firing a gun out the window of a moving vehicle on the interstate in New Orleans is now in police custody. The New Orleans Police Department announced that 20-year-old Erica Nettles surrendered to detectives on Saturday. Nettles and 20-year-old...
Police car shortage bottle-necking NOPD's boost in patrols
NEW ORLEANS — With roughly 75 more New Orleans police officers put on patrol a month ago, you’d expect to see that many more police cars on the streets. But that’s not the case. According to New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, supply chain issues are getting...
Man killed in shootout with Deputies near Hammond
HAMMOND, La. — A man was killed in a shootout with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies on Sunday according to Louisiana State Police. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. According to police, during negotiations with the man, he got...
Man killed in standoff with deputies was in possession of an explosive device LSP says
HAMMOND, La. — In a Louisiana State Police report released Tuesday, the man killed in a standoff with Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies on Sunday was in possession of an explosive substance when he was shot by deputies. On Sunday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call...
Rock 'n' Bowl owner takes fire for social post; says attack on Pelosi 'despicable'
NEW ORLEANS — The owner of a couple of high-profile businesses in Mid-City is coming under fire on social media for a post that seemed to champion a patron wearing a Halloween costume making light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband just the day before.
Brake tag crackdown has New Orleans drivers lining up
NEW ORLEANS — If you’re one of the many driving around with an expired inspection sticker in New Orleans, now is the time to get right with the law. A citywide crackdown on brake tags has been set for Tuesday. You can be ticketed on a public street...
Curbside recycling returns to parts of New Orleans next week
NEW ORLEANS — Curbside recycling collection will resume for parts of New Orleans next week after more than a year of the service being suspended. Starting on Nov. 7, households in Service Area 2 and Service Area 3 will again be able to set carts out to participate in the program.
NOPD investigates four shootings in less than five hours
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department was kept busy the night before Halloween as they investigate four separate shootings across the city – all of which happened in less than five hours. Few details are available on the shootings, but police say the first shooting happened...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 1