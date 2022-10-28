ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

Trunk-or-Treat Halloween event aims to stop violence

NEW ORLEANS — Setting up for this year’s Trunk-or-Treat at MLK Playground in Harvey is all about fun. “Just the anticipation of seeing kids playing and the smiles on their faces,” said Nekisha McGlothen. Those smiles are important, because to McGlothen, this community event is also personal,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New Orleans turns spooky for Halloween

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is known for its scary stories and history and is known as one of the spookiest cities in America. Trick-or-treaters came out for a fright. “Last year more kids came out during the day, not at night, I was a little disappointed because they couldn’t get the full effect of Halloween.," one resident said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD searches for suspects in Burgundy St. drive-by shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department needs your help in identifying and locating three suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting on Burgundy Street. According to investigators, pictured unknown suspects are wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that ended with an innocent bystander struck by the gunfire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

Thieves caught on surveillance stealing $15K of shingles from Habitat for Humanity

NEW ORLEANS — Habitat for Humanity lost thousands of dollars in shingles after they were stolen over the weekend. Those thieves were caught on surveillance. The video was taken from nearby and captured at 3:18 a.m. Saturday. You can see lights from two trucks as they pull to the back fence at Habitat for Humanity. Four minutes later it appears that two thieves break a slat in the fence and jump over.
WWL

Man killed in shootout with Deputies near Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — A man was killed in a shootout with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies on Sunday according to Louisiana State Police. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. According to police, during negotiations with the man, he got...
HAMMOND, LA
WWL

NOPD investigates four shootings in less than five hours

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department was kept busy the night before Halloween as they investigate four separate shootings across the city – all of which happened in less than five hours. Few details are available on the shootings, but police say the first shooting happened...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
