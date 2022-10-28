ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KCRA.com

Sacramento-area daycares use COVID-era safety measures amid RSV spike

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is seeing an increase in child hospitalizations for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, prompting parents to take steps in protecting their children. Meanwhile, people are taking steps to also protect themselves against COVID-19 and the flu. Despite the uptick, hospital systems like UC Davis and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Here are Halloween safety tips for safely using car seats, trick-or-treating

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’re planning to go out trick-or-treating with your children or driving through Northern California neighborhoods on Monday for Halloween, here are several safety tips to keep in mind. Avoid bulky costumes in car seats. Consumer Reports warns that puffy costumes can cause car seat...
KCRA.com

Northern California's wildfire threat dwindles as weather pattern favors cooler, damper conditions

For the first time since the water year began on Oct. 1, measurable rain and snow fell across Northern California on Tuesday. Of course, this isn't the first time the region has seen rain this fall season. Between Sept. 18 and 21, downtown Sacramento picked up nearly half an inch of rain. Some spots in the Foothills saw over an inch of rainfall during that same stretch.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

What to know about California ballot initiatives for the 2022 election

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, California voters are being asked to decide seven statewide ballot measures, called propositions. The propositions cover issues like the right to abortion and birth control, sports betting in person or online, arts funding, rules for kidney dialysis clinics, a millionaire's tax to fund zero-emission vehicle efforts, and a flavored tobacco ban.
CALIFORNIA STATE

