KCRA Today: Sac students report attacks, teen identified in North Highlands shooting, daycare safety measures in RSV spike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sacramento-area daycares use COVID-era safety measures amid RSV spike
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is seeing an increase in child hospitalizations for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, prompting parents to take steps in protecting their children. Meanwhile, people are taking steps to also protect themselves against COVID-19 and the flu. Despite the uptick, hospital systems like UC Davis and...
Northern California weather: Scattered showers and snow, with more in the forecast next week
Rain and snow continued to fall in the Northern California region on Wednesday and there is a chance of thunderstorms in the Valley, according to meteorologist Tamara Berg. Multiple spinouts continue to congest Sierra traffic in the morning. Here is what else to expect:. Timeline for rain, thunderstorms — and...
Northern California forecast: Timeline for rain in the Valley, Sierra snow this week
On Halloween day we’ll see increasing clouds in the Sacramento area, but rain and snow are expected to make their way over Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Monday, we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of around 72 degrees. This content...
Looking to buy a Powerball ticket for the $1 billion drawing? This Sacramento shop has been lucky in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lichine's Liquor & Deli is known as a lucky store in Sacramento. Lottery officials said the Land Park store sold a winning ticket worth $1.6 million earlier this year, but no one came forward to claim the prize. Four years ago, the California Lottery listed the...
Here are Halloween safety tips for safely using car seats, trick-or-treating
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’re planning to go out trick-or-treating with your children or driving through Northern California neighborhoods on Monday for Halloween, here are several safety tips to keep in mind. Avoid bulky costumes in car seats. Consumer Reports warns that puffy costumes can cause car seat...
Northern California's wildfire threat dwindles as weather pattern favors cooler, damper conditions
For the first time since the water year began on Oct. 1, measurable rain and snow fell across Northern California on Tuesday. Of course, this isn't the first time the region has seen rain this fall season. Between Sept. 18 and 21, downtown Sacramento picked up nearly half an inch of rain. Some spots in the Foothills saw over an inch of rainfall during that same stretch.
What to know about California ballot initiatives for the 2022 election
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, California voters are being asked to decide seven statewide ballot measures, called propositions. The propositions cover issues like the right to abortion and birth control, sports betting in person or online, arts funding, rules for kidney dialysis clinics, a millionaire's tax to fund zero-emission vehicle efforts, and a flavored tobacco ban.
