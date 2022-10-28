Read full article on original website
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
mailplus.co.uk
Eco road rage boils over
THIS is the moment furious motorists dragged eco-protesters out of the road, just hours after police urged people not to ‘directly intervene’ with activists. Just Stop Oil demonstrators halted traffic near Spitalfields Market in east London yesterday afternoon after sitting down and gluing themselves to the tarmac. It...
mailplus.co.uk
MPs bullied in the lobby? No, says Mr Speaker
A SENIOR Labour MP was left humiliated yesterday after the Commons Speaker dismissed his allegations that MPs had been bullied and manhandled during a chaotic vote. In a further blow to Chris Bryant, he was rebuked by Sir Lindsay Hoyle for breaking parliamentary rules by photographing the angry scene in the voting lobby then posting it on social media.
mailplus.co.uk
Councils’ revolt on hotels for asylum seekers is growing
COUNCILS are fighting back against Government attempts to book up hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four have taken legal action after hotels - some in ‘prime tourist areas’ - stopped taking reservations because the Home Office block-booked all their rooms for migrants. Local authorities across the...
mailplus.co.uk
Coo-ee! A dainty wave to the Press gallery... then she came out swinging
NOTHING gets opposition MPs’ nostrils flapping quite like the whiff of wounded minister the air. So naturally Suella Braverman’s arrival in the Commons late yesterday afternoon had them all baring their teeth - a school of sharks circling in freshly chummed water. The Home Secretary had come to...
mailplus.co.uk
Starmer ‘wanted to make asylum easier’
SIR Keir Starmer sought to change the law so Channel migrants with a ‘fear of return’ could qualify for asylum, it has emerged. The Labour leader also tried to ensure small boats arriving in UK waters could not be pushed back at sea. He made the comments in 2015 when he was the party’s immigration spokesman under Jeremy Corbyn.
mailplus.co.uk
The lucky customers being PAID to use power this winter
WHILE most of us fret about soaring energy costs this winter, one man isn’t worried. Michael Portz pays just £38 a month at his brand new terraced flat in Beverley, East Yorkshire, where he lives alone. On top of that, he receives the Government’s £66-a-month Energy Bills Support...
mailplus.co.uk
Petrol bomber attacks migrant centre
BRITAIN’S migrant crisis intensified yesterday with a petrol bomb attack at a processing centre in Dover. Witnesses described seeing a ‘laughing’ man target the facility with up to three improvised devices before he apparently killed himself at a nearby petrol station. It came amid new fears over...
mailplus.co.uk
Big oil back in the stocks
BP is used to finding itself in the vortex of political storms. It was a target for Barack Obama when he was seeking to demonstrate his climate change credentials following the Deepwater Horizon explosion in 2010. Earlier this year it had to swallow a loss of £17.8bn on its stake...
mailplus.co.uk
Tom Watson, our new Lord of Hypocrisy
IN THE latest instalment of his largely unreadable weekly blog, Labour’s new peer Tom Watson makes a dignified plea to Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak. ‘Manners and kindness still matter in politics,’ declares his oh-so noble lordship to his party leader and the PM. The sentiment, if...
