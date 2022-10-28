Read full article on original website
PennDOT is wrapping up another construction season
DUNMORE, Pa. — PennDOT held a news conference in Dunmore in March to announce federal funding would be coming to Pennsylvania as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It included an extra $50 million for this year that allowed PennDOT to make repairs on about 25 percent of all roads and bridges in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Plans for community center in Monroe County set back by vandals
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — Broken glass and graffiti are evidence of the damage done by vandals at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. "It's very frustrating because we have plans for the building, and this is just adding additional cost and time to our plan," said Barrett Township Supervisor Pamela Gardsy.
Students observe Day of the Dead
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Wednesday is a day dedicated to remembering friends and family members that have passed on and Spanish club students in Schuylkill County celebrated the day in a creative way. Students from the Schuylkill Haven Area School District got to visit Brush Strokes to paint skulls...
Trick-or-treating traditions in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Halloween night saw hundreds of kids walking around Electric Street in Scranton, looking for the next house to fill their candy bags, and it was more than usual, according to Shawn Beistline. "In fact, I think after COVID, it has come back, and it has come...
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
Scranton to see more than $4 million in funding
SCRANTON, Pa. — Almost $4.5 million is coming from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Nay Aug Park will receive $500,000 to put in pickleball courts and other recreational upgrades. One thing that won't be coming back to the park is a swimming pool. The slides were torn down last...
Problem-solving games for high school students at Bloomsburg University
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Students from all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania are putting their brains to work. More than 250 students filled a room at Bloomsburg University, laying their cards on the table for a game called "24." "That's a fast-paced arithmetic game the kids actually practice. We have...
Halloween fun for children in West Wyoming
WEST WYOMING, Pa. — A Halloween event for kids with special needs was held Sunday in Luzerne County. The event held at West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters was filled with live music, trunk or treating, touch a truck, and some demonstrations from the firefighters at the West Wyoming Hose Company, including one with the firehouse dog.
Toy drives dealing with inflation
HONESDALE, Pa. — It's become a holiday tradition at Wayne County Ford in Honesdale to fill trucks in their showroom with toys. "It's amazing because you know that each one getting dropped off is a smile on some kid's face," said sales manager Roger Kowalski. It's part of the...
Roundabout project taking shape in Brodheadsville
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A lot has changed over the past year at the intersection of Routes 209 and 115 in Chestnuthill Township. The roundabout project that started more than 18 months ago in Brodheadsville is taking shape. "It's going to bring more problems because people don't follow directions now,...
Check it Out with Chelsea: The Davis Haunt
NUANGOLA, Pa. — In this week's 'Check it Out with Chelsea,' Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub travels to southern Luzerne County to get a closer look at a Halloween display put on by Kenneth and Kim Davis. It is open to the public for a donation to the Think Pink Foundation.
Fishing rules lifted at Belmont Lake before dam work begins
PLEASANT MOUNT, Pa. — On a picture-perfect day at Belmont Lake near Pleasant Mount, Newswatch 16 found several people taking advantage of the day to kayak and fish after hearing about temporary changes coming to the lake. "Wanted to check it out before it gets drained," said Bill Kelly...
Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
Yuengling joins food campaign
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Every tour at the Yuengling brewery ends at the gift shop. For the month of November, some visitors will walk out knowing they helped feed a family in Pennsylvania. All this month, Yuengling brewery will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of its holiday...
The Hand House opens in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne County Children and Youth Services celebrated the opening of The Hand House Monday morning in Honesdale. The Hand House will provide a home-like setting for children and families to receive visitation, parenting, and independent living services. "In the old office, we had very, I...
Special welcome home in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire trucks on John Street in Dunmore weren't here for an emergency Saturday morning. They were part of a special surprise from the Dunmore Fire Department for 4-year-old David Rivera. Back in August, David was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer that spread to his...
Footprints to guide runners throughout downtown Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Non-profit Valley in Motion will begin painting footprints on sidewalks in downtown Scranton as part of a new 'urban trail' system. The directional footprints will guide walkers or runners toward key recreational sites in the Electric City. Following completion of the walking paths, similar paths will...
Troopers: Gambling machine thief caught on camera
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Police in the Poconos are searching for the crook who stole nearly $2,000 from a gambling machine. Troopers say a man entered the Exxon along Weir Lake Road near Brodheadsville late last month and removed screws from the side of the machine. He then went on...
Heating oil companies warn of a long, cold winter
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Local heating fuel companies are warning that it could be a cold winter for more than 1 million Pennsylvanians who depend on them to supply fuel to their homes. Owners of local heating oil companies say the biggest challenge they are facing now is not...
