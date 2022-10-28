ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newswatch 16

PennDOT is wrapping up another construction season

DUNMORE, Pa. — PennDOT held a news conference in Dunmore in March to announce federal funding would be coming to Pennsylvania as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It included an extra $50 million for this year that allowed PennDOT to make repairs on about 25 percent of all roads and bridges in northeastern Pennsylvania.
DUNMORE, PA
Students observe Day of the Dead

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Wednesday is a day dedicated to remembering friends and family members that have passed on and Spanish club students in Schuylkill County celebrated the day in a creative way. Students from the Schuylkill Haven Area School District got to visit Brush Strokes to paint skulls...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Scranton to see more than $4 million in funding

SCRANTON, Pa. — Almost $4.5 million is coming from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Nay Aug Park will receive $500,000 to put in pickleball courts and other recreational upgrades. One thing that won't be coming back to the park is a swimming pool. The slides were torn down last...
SCRANTON, PA
Halloween fun for children in West Wyoming

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — A Halloween event for kids with special needs was held Sunday in Luzerne County. The event held at West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters was filled with live music, trunk or treating, touch a truck, and some demonstrations from the firefighters at the West Wyoming Hose Company, including one with the firehouse dog.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Toy drives dealing with inflation

HONESDALE, Pa. — It's become a holiday tradition at Wayne County Ford in Honesdale to fill trucks in their showroom with toys. "It's amazing because you know that each one getting dropped off is a smile on some kid's face," said sales manager Roger Kowalski. It's part of the...
HONESDALE, PA
Roundabout project taking shape in Brodheadsville

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A lot has changed over the past year at the intersection of Routes 209 and 115 in Chestnuthill Township. The roundabout project that started more than 18 months ago in Brodheadsville is taking shape. "It's going to bring more problems because people don't follow directions now,...
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
Check it Out with Chelsea: The Davis Haunt

NUANGOLA, Pa. — In this week's 'Check it Out with Chelsea,' Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub travels to southern Luzerne County to get a closer look at a Halloween display put on by Kenneth and Kim Davis. It is open to the public for a donation to the Think Pink Foundation.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Yuengling joins food campaign

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Every tour at the Yuengling brewery ends at the gift shop. For the month of November, some visitors will walk out knowing they helped feed a family in Pennsylvania. All this month, Yuengling brewery will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of its holiday...
POTTSVILLE, PA
The Hand House opens in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne County Children and Youth Services celebrated the opening of The Hand House Monday morning in Honesdale. The Hand House will provide a home-like setting for children and families to receive visitation, parenting, and independent living services. "In the old office, we had very, I...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Special welcome home in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire trucks on John Street in Dunmore weren't here for an emergency Saturday morning. They were part of a special surprise from the Dunmore Fire Department for 4-year-old David Rivera. Back in August, David was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer that spread to his...
DUNMORE, PA
Footprints to guide runners throughout downtown Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Non-profit Valley in Motion will begin painting footprints on sidewalks in downtown Scranton as part of a new 'urban trail' system. The directional footprints will guide walkers or runners toward key recreational sites in the Electric City. Following completion of the walking paths, similar paths will...
SCRANTON, PA
