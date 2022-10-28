Read full article on original website
Database Security Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2026
“Oracle (US), IBM (US), Trustwave (US), McAfee (US), Fortinet (US), Cloudera (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), IRI (US), Micro Focus (US), Imperva (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Huawei (China), Mak Logic (US), Thales Group (France), Tencent (China), Protegrity (US), Trend Micro (UK), Hashicorp (US), Datasparc (US), Scalegrid (US), Optiv Security (US), Zimcom (US), OneNeck (US), Netwrix (US).”
The Impact Of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market worth $114.5 billion Over The Next Five Years
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is expected to reach 114.5 billion by 2027 from USD 37.0 billion by 2022 Grow at CAGR of 25.3% rate. Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualizations. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing application of AR devices in healthcare, increasing demand...
Smart Meters Market to Hit $30.2 Billion by 2026
The global smart meters market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 19.6 billion in 2021 to USD 30.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The global smart meters market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 19.6 billion in 2021 to USD 30.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Smart Meters is increasingly being installed and is showing robust growth. The increase in the adoption of electric vehicles, development of microgrids, distributed energy storage, and the need for net-metering are a few of the major drivers for the smart meter market growth.
Financial sector is at greater risk from screen sharing technologies
October 31st, 2022 – New York – The data handled by financial companies is of great interest to the cyber-criminals due to its value. Companies in the financial industry are frequent targets of cyber-crimes like data breaches, frauds, data loss, hacking, malware, other cyber-attacks. Regardless of the size or operations protocol, approx. 91% financial companies feel the risks of cyber-attacks in various forms. In the recent past, end user is becoming a prime vector for data loss.
Elitefox Showcases Live Trading System at IFX Expo Asia 2022, Providing Full Transparency for Associates
Statistics reveal consistent trading profitability & exemplary customer satisfaction. On 13 September 2022, iFX EXPO Asia 2022 was held in Bangkok for the first time ever. Held annually since 2012 in financial hubs across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, iFX EXPO Asia has been the largest financial B2B exhibition and a hot spot for thought-provoking ideas in the forex industry.The 2+ days exhibition took place between 13 and 15 September in the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld and had brought together thousands of top professionals including Technology and Services Providers, Retail and Institutional Brokers, Payments, Banks and Liquidity Providers, Affiliates and IBs, Digital Assets and Blockchain firms, and Regulation and Compliance authorities.
Development Status of Lithium Batteries in China
After decades of development and innovation, Chinese lithium battery industry has made great breakthroughs in both quantity and quality. In 2021, Chinese lithium battery output reach 229GW, and it will reach 610GW in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of more than 25%.. Through market analysis in recent...
Busan City and Eternal Co. Ltd. come together to make Busan the world’s most secure smart city with ‘VEIN-X’
‘VEIN-X’ is a security solution using finger veins that go beyond fingerprint and IRIS-based authentication. On the 28th of Oct, a convention was held right after the ‘Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB) 2022. Both Busan Metropolitan City Mayor, Park Hyung-joon and Eternal Eternal Co.,Ltd CEO, Park Hyung-Joon signed the MOU (Memorandum Of Understanding) agreement to cooperate in making BUSAN City the world’s strongest secured city leaping beyond a Smart City.
Ningbo Lander Attends the International Hardware Fair in Cologne
The 2022 international Hardware Fair takes place from Sunday, 25th September to Wednesday, 28th September 2022. The EISENWARENMESSE – INTERNATIONAL HARDWARE FAIR is the clear number one of the industry, and is more important than ever before in 2022 as a globally established platform for innovations, business and communication.
All-In-One Sales Pipeline Management & Marketing Automation Platform Gives Business Owners A Huge Edge
The PipelinePRO software provides the most complete sales and marketing system for easier sales tracking, business monitoring and management. Identifying when a business is striving and scaling is one of the most important know-how of a business owner. Business people need to get a strong grip on what’s happening with their companies to grow further. PipelinePRO is the much-needed differentiator that can provide business owners visibility and a competitive edge for turning leads into prospects and prospects into customers.
Creative Biolabs’ Virus Antibody Products Advance Virology Studies Worldwide
Having been immersed in virology and the study of antibodies for decades, Creative Biolabs is dedicated to providing virus antibody services and products to advance clients’ virology studies and strives to lead the competition for virus antibody discovery and development. New York, USA – October 31, 2022 – In...
Philadelphia Used Cars For Sale Business Celebrates 28 Years Of Exceptional Products And Services
In the Philadelphia area, those looking for a used car can access the wide selection of quality used vehicles on the Royal Car Center website. The company offers financing and will take almost any vehicle in trade. Royal Car Center and Jay Alhadad are pleased to announce that they have...
Selection of driving power supply for LED light bar dimming application
LED is more and more widely used in lighting fixtures. In addition to its unique advantages over traditional lighting methods, in addition to improving the quality of life, improving the efficiency of light sources and prolonging the service life of lighting fixtures, LED uses its unique dimming function to change the color temperature and brightness of light, and fully achieves the greatest advantage of energy-saving applications.
Blockchain Jewelry Shop ETH & Above Providing Businesses Security Against Theft
ETH & Above is a jewelry shop in the metaverse built on blockchain to minimize jewelry theft and help clients showcase their ownership anywhere. The world is progressing and evolving rapidly. The metaverse has become a source of income and a way to display prized possessions. ETH & Above launched a jewelry shop in the metaverse, which will enable people to stay safe on the blockchain. The aim is to minimize theft and ensure the identification of ownership.
CapitalGainsReport: Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. (OTC: WHSI) Files 10K For FY 2022, Deleverages Financials, Starts Selling 4G Devices In Remote Personal Care Market Marketplace
WHSI documents its 10K deleveraging with sharply lower debt, strengthened buying power via a Reg. A filing and multiple revenue streams. Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.’s (OTC: WHSI) is already starting to sell its technology-advanced iHelp4GMAX™ PERS (Personal Emergency Remote Solutions) device with a strengthened balance sheet as shown in its new 10K filing. An exclusive interview with management Harrysen Mittler, Chairman; Peter Pizzino, President; and Vincent Miceli, CFO. WHSI documents its 10K deleveraging with sharply lower debt, strengthened buying power via a Reg. A filing and multiple revenue streams.
Jean Louis Hardy Empowers His Clients with Premium Business Consulting Services, Shouting “You Must Build Your Dreams”
Jean Louis Hardy is a renowned entrepreneur and business coach hailing from Canada. Jean Louis Hardy dissects the “secret mindset” capable of transforming businesses of any size and niche. The answer to the question of “how to start a business” is simple; maintaining, nurturing, and evolving a business...
BrazilianTummyTuck.com Updates its List of Highly Rated BTT Surgeons
Patient Resource site for plastic surgery, BrazilianTummyTuck.com, announces an update to its profiles and digital library to meet help connect patients with surgeons. It has become increasingly popular for people, especially women, to search for a surgeon who can remove excess fat deposits in different parts of the body, particularly the stomach and waist regions. However, locating a reliable Brazilian Tummy Tuck surgeon can sometimes be a daunting task. Consequently, the team at BrazilianTummyTuck.com is making it a lot easier to harness the solutions of local qualified surgeons without spending long hours searching on the internet.
TheSkillGarage Introduces Courses for People Who Want to Break into the Business Analysis Tech Space
This training academy helps people learn business analysis fundamentals to secure a highly rewarding job with work-life balance in the business technology industry. Getting one’s dream job in the business analysis tech space can be challenging, whether a person is a career changer, an immigrant, a new graduate, or an ambitious individual, who wants a highly rewarding job with a manageable work-life balance. TheSkillGarage, a launchpad for business analysis trainees, knows how difficult it is for a person with zero knowledge and skills in business analysis to break into the business tech space. To help people who want to break into the industry, the company offers easy-to-learn basic and advanced BA courses combined with hands-on project experience, one-on-one personalized resume clinic, resume-making guidance, interview preparation, and alumni support.
OSIS by Apotheosis partnering with leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad
With the popularity of blockchain and cryptocurrency, various excellent crypto projects are penetrating the industry with huge potential to bring changes in the world and getting the support of crypto establishments. OSIS an ambitious crypto project has partnered with the leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad. What is...
What Can be Achieved Through a Construction Recruitment Agency
In a variety of ways, labour is critical to the success of construction companies. The staffing requirements are subject to change in tandem with the evolving project specifications. Building and construction-specific employment agencies can be of assistance. Hiring through a construction agency has a number of advantages which you will...
Script TV brings Web 3.0 and blockchain to the TV and Film Industry
Script TV is a platform that empowers users with a fun experience and rewards content makers with more earnings and valuable data, whilst improving the ecosystem for millions of content owners through more distribution, faster payments and technology to connect with their audience. One of the most sought-after activities to...
