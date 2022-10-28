Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Struggles Under $21,000, Will The Bulls Power Through Again?
Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 price mark as the bulls have lost force over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the coin lost 1.3% of its value. Bitcoin price is consolidated under the tough resistance of $21,000. If BTC keeps maintaining a sideways movement, then the bulls could lose further steam and drop to the nearest support line.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plays Catchup With DOGE; Will Bulls Push For $0.00002?
SHIB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on a high of $0.00002 as the price tends to mimic DOGE. SHIB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above its range channel after a successful breakout. SHIB’s price remains strong...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Issues Alert for Shiba Inu, Predicts Rallies for Dogecoin and Two Additional Altcoins
A crypto strategist known for his timely altcoin calls says traders looking to suddenly flip bullish on meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) at current levels should exercise caution. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 185,700 Twitter followers that Shiba Inu might be losing some steam after failing to break key resistance levels.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Slows Down As Bearish Sign Appears; Here Are Levels To Watch
DOGE’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $0.15. DOGE could suffer retracement as bearish divergence appears in the four-hourly (4H) timeframe, with the price suffering little retracement. DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
NEWSBTC
Cosmos Recaptures $14 As Price Grows; Will Bulls Push To A High Of $17?
ATOM’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $14 with eyes set on $17. ATOM could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a downtrend descending triangle with eyes set on rallying higher. ATOM’s...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin – The Must-Have Crypto Expected To Compete With The Sky-High Value Of Bitcoin And Polygon Tokens
There has been a rollercoaster effect with Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the newest meme token on the coin market. Big Eyes’ native token, BIG, is currently making its presence felt within the crypto community during its presale period. The Big Eyes project team has raised about $9 million from...
bitcoinist.com
Price Prediction: Oryen (ORY), Polygon (MATIC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Which Will Reach 1$ First?
Despite the bearish sentiment and the generally gloomy outlook for the global economy, crypto enthusiasts look forward to pushing the prices of Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to $1 or beyond. Analysts are also taking notice of the quick rise of Oryen (ORY), a new reserve currency currently on its initial coin offering (ICO).
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin And Crypto Ahead Of The Fed Hike Announcement – What to Expect
Today’s Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC meeting could decide the fate of crypto and Bitcoin for the coming weeks and months. As NewsBTC has reported in recent weeks, financial markets around the world are hanging on every word from the Federal Reserve to predict future policies. Currently, there is little...
NEWSBTC
Brace For Impact, Bitcoin Price Holds At $20,400 Ahead Of FOMC
The Bitcoin price has been moving sideways over the past two days, but market participants expect volatility over today’s trading session. The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce another interest rate hike during its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin (BNB) Struggles To Break Above $335; Here Is What To Expect
BNB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on breaking its major resistance of $335, stopping the price from increasing. BNB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above resistance. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales With 1k-10k BTC Have Been Accumulating
On-chain data shows the number of Bitcoin whales with 1k to 10k BTC in their wallets have been increasing lately, suggesting that investors have been accumulating the crypto. Bitcoin UTXO Count Value Bands Show Signs Of Accumulation In Market. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Analysis Ahead Of Its Monthly Close, Will $20,500 Hold As Support?
BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $20,500 with eyes set on $22,000. BTC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a downtrend descending triangle with eyes set on rallying higher. BTC’s...
NEWSBTC
Illuvium Price Prediction: Can ILV Reach $100 in 2023? Play-To-Earn Tokens that Might Explode Next Year
Illuvium has certainly proven to be one of the most popular P2E games in recent times. That was evident by the massive price rally that its native token went on. ILV surged throughout 2021, eventually reaching $1,938 before crashing. Illuvium lost 97% of its value, then slightly recovered to the present price of $65.
NEWSBTC
Analyst Highlights Key Factors To Notice Following Recent Bitcoin Price Hike
Investors are very particular about the price of Bitcoin. There’s no surprise there, seeing that the values of other digital tokens depend on it. When the price surges, the market goes uptrend and vice versa. Bitcoin, being the most prominent cryptocurrency, has maintained a stagnant price movement in the...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) Cracks Over 150% In 7 Days; Is The Top In Yet?
DOGE’s price shows strength as it continues its rally with eyes set on a high of $0.2. DOGE could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a bullish continuation pattern with eyes set on rallying higher. DOGE’s price remains strong on all timeframes...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Stock Plunges Amid Bankruptcy Rumors
The crypto winter that began in early 2022 has resulted in several financial issues, including Bitcoin mining firms. Many crypto firms have struggled, while others had to close shop. The crypto community felt the impact, mainly through many crypto firms, including Celsius Network, Three Arrows Capital, Voyager Digital, etc. The...
NEWSBTC
BNB Price Prediction: Why The Bulls Aim More Gains Above $350
BNB (Binance coin) price started a fresh rally from the $265 support against the US Dollar. BNB is trading in a positive zone and might soon clear the $350 resistance. Binance coin price gained pace above the $300 and $320 resistance levels against the US Dollar. The price is now...
NEWSBTC
Theta Network Seems To Be Struggling, Will THETA Rebound?
The Theta coin price saw a spectacular rise in the midst of the crypto market rebound. It broke above the $1.1 resistance level, giving the bulls a springboard to extend their bull run. Still, buyers who have been waiting may get another chance to buy as the altcoin gets closer to the $1.2 resistance.
NEWSBTC
Traders Union experts published a Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction
When researching the cryptocurrency market, Traders Union analysts study the factors (technical and fundamental) that would influence the Bitcoin price performance. Based on the obtained information, the TU experts make a weekly BTC Price Prediction. You can find it in the Analytics section on the official TU portal. The section also features the online price chart of the first cryptocurrency and the information that will help you predict the future Bitcoin price on your own.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Miner Selling Power At Lowest For 2022, Green Sign For Market?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin miner selling power is at its lowest for the year, something that could be favorable for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Has Been Going Down In Recent Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric has...
Comments / 0