Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Another week, another win for Illinois. No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) still controls its destiny in the Big Ten West after Saturday's 26-9 win at Nebraska. The Illini had 367 yards of total offense against the Cornhuskers with 188 of those coming on the ground, largely behind Heisman candidate Chase Brown. Quarterback Tommy DeVito was 20-of-22 passing for 179 yards, two touchdowns, was sacked just once and rushed for 37 yards. He continues to be a major component of a much-improved Illini offense under offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
Morning Mash: Quarterback concerns extend beyond just 2022
This offseason when Nebraska added Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy the conventional wisdom at the time was the Huskers found both a short-term and a long-term answer at a position where some recruiting or philosophy misses had the team in a tough spot following the departure of Adrian Martinez. As...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
Husker defensive player ratings vs. Illinois, according to PFF
Nebraska's defense earned kudos from Mickey Joseph during his TV show for that group's effort. "They're still playing hard right there. Gap integrity," Joseph said as highlights in the fourth quarter of the 26-9 loss too Illinois played. "They're trying to stay with the game plan. We can build off this."
Kickoff time and TV channel revealed for Minnesota Football at Nebraska
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minnesota (5-3, 2-3) won their first game of October today when they eviscerated Rutgers in a 31-0 rout. But they now know the start time for the first weekend of November with Nebraska as the Gophers hit the road once again. The Big Ten Conference announced Saturday...
247Sports
57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0