CHAMPAIGN — Another week, another win for Illinois. No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) still controls its destiny in the Big Ten West after Saturday's 26-9 win at Nebraska. The Illini had 367 yards of total offense against the Cornhuskers with 188 of those coming on the ground, largely behind Heisman candidate Chase Brown. Quarterback Tommy DeVito was 20-of-22 passing for 179 yards, two touchdowns, was sacked just once and rushed for 37 yards. He continues to be a major component of a much-improved Illini offense under offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO