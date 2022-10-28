Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball Hosts Final Exhibition vs. Flagler
Florida State Women’s Basketball hosts its second and final exhibition of the preseason when it faces Flagler on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. The Seminoles open the regular season with a home opener vs. Bethune Cookman on Monday, Nov. 7, at a special start time of 11 a.m. The matchup is an Education Game for area school kids.
Volleyball Returns Home for Key Matches with Clemson and No. 10 Georgia Tech
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team returns to Tully Gym for two key matches to start the final month of the season. The Seminoles will face Clemson on Friday at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network and No. 10 Georgia Tech on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACCNX. Admission is free to both matches and the doors will open one hour prior to first serve. Friday’s match against the Tigers will serve as the Seminoles’ senior night with ceremonies beginning just after 7:45 p.m.
Roque Named Goalkeeper of the Year; FSU Well Represented on All-ACC Teams
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After a 12-2-2 regular season and a share of the ACC Regular Season Championship, the Florida State soccer team earned a plethora of postseason ACC awards. Cristina Roque was named the ACC’s first Goalkeeper of the Year and the Noles had a league-high nine student-athletes named to the All-ACC team for the second straight season.
Terrell Buckley Celebrated In 2022 ACC Football Honors Class
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – College Football Hall of Famer Terrell Buckley will represent Florida State in the 2022 ACC Football Honors Class, it was announced Wednesday. Buckley authored one of the best careers in FSU history while playing cornerback from 1989-91. During his three-year career, he broke nearly all of the program’s interception records and still holds records for single-season interceptions with 12 and career interceptions with 21, which is tied for 11th all-time in FBS history. His 501 career interception return yards still stand as the NCAA record, and he added seven career touchdowns with four interception return scores and three punt return touchdowns.
W. Tennis: FSU Wins 21 Matches At San Juan Invitational
TALLAHASEE, Fla – Alice Amendola and Ellie Schoppe earned perfect 5-0 records and the Seminoles won 21 of their 30 matches as play in the three-day San Juan Invitational came to a close. Amendola and Schoppe both won all five of their matches during the three-day tournament, as both concluded play with singles wins on Sunday. A total of four Florida State players won at least four matches while six won at least three matches as the Seminoles competed against Auburn, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.
Jordan Travis Earns Weekly Honors From Davey O’Brien, Manning Awards
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has earned weekly recognition from the Davey O’Brien and Manning awards, it was announced Monday. Travis was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 and also one of eight Stars of the Week by the Manning Award following his tremendous performance in FSU’s 41-16 win over Georgia Tech.
