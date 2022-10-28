Read full article on original website
Financial sector is at greater risk from screen sharing technologies
October 31st, 2022 – New York – The data handled by financial companies is of great interest to the cyber-criminals due to its value. Companies in the financial industry are frequent targets of cyber-crimes like data breaches, frauds, data loss, hacking, malware, other cyber-attacks. Regardless of the size or operations protocol, approx. 91% financial companies feel the risks of cyber-attacks in various forms. In the recent past, end user is becoming a prime vector for data loss.
Busan City and Eternal Co. Ltd. come together to make Busan the world’s most secure smart city with ‘VEIN-X’
‘VEIN-X’ is a security solution using finger veins that go beyond fingerprint and IRIS-based authentication. On the 28th of Oct, a convention was held right after the ‘Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB) 2022. Both Busan Metropolitan City Mayor, Park Hyung-joon and Eternal Eternal Co.,Ltd CEO, Park Hyung-Joon signed the MOU (Memorandum Of Understanding) agreement to cooperate in making BUSAN City the world’s strongest secured city leaping beyond a Smart City.
Professional Reviewers on East-West Sword & Word by Anwar A. Abdullah
East-West Sword and Word penned by Author Anwar A. Abdullah is a book of awakening filled with poignant insights , his mini wisdom lessons show the value of appreciating every precious detail of life. The book covers very well the plethora of approaches to morality that humanity has devised over centuries. In his book, he writes, how the heart of humanity is being ripped apart by the rising complexion of Modernism.
This Halloween the Dead Will Walk… And Date
He is inspiring, non-confining, and enterprising. Enduring a very interesting profession, Spider seeks to better himself and what he does through a wild new venue. Join him as he ventures forth, facing death, finding love, and discussing real-life issues that affect all of us. The following is a collaboration between...
Learning More About Popular Rechargeable Mini Light In France
LANDER designed a new light recently. It is small-sized and rechargeable, which are popular features for customers. This rechargeable mini light can provide 25 lumens, using 4pcs white LEDs+ 1pc RGB. It has four working modes: white light high- white light low- red light flash – RGB on-off. This rechargeable mini light can meet people’s various requirements. The mini light is powered by polymer battery (3.7V 200mAh), so it can continuously run 7 hours at white light high on mode. A flexible metal ring is on the top, they can hang it easily. What’s more, adjustable rubber belt is designed for easy fixing on anything.
Shanghai Weiye OFC Equipment Co., Ltd Unveils Variety of Fiber Optic Cable Machines Incorporated with the Advanced Technology To Meet Global Clients’ Demands
Shanghai Weiye OFC Equipment Co., Ltd launches variety of fiber optic cable machines made with superior quality and designed to meet the demands of their clients. Shanghai Weiye OFC Equipment Co., Ltd has been manufacturing and selling high-quality optic fiber cable equipment over the internet since 1998. All optic fiber cable machines are carefully scrutinized before being placed for sale during their trial operations. These engineers have over 20 years of experience in the industry and they know how to cater to the needs of their clients. Clients can be assured of receiving top-quality machines, as they are made with the latest technology, which makes them very efficient and highly durable. They guarantee accuracy, functionality, and durability, which ensures a good long-term investment for their clients. Many clients have been very happy with these machines, which has made them a top choice when it comes to choosing optic fiber cable equipment they need for their industrial needs.
Everything Customers Have to Know About the Gravity Separator
Every customer all knows that the higher the weight of the seed, the more its germination rate, vigor and yield. Therefore, the gravity separator plays a prominent role in grading seeds by weight in the seed processing industry. So how much do customers know about gravity separators?. What is the...
Australian survivor of Seoul crush blames 'mismanagement'
An Australian survivor of a crowd crush that killed more than 150 partygoers in the South Korean capital of Seoul blamed the huge loss of life on officials' failure to employ effective crowd controls despite anticipating a massive turnout for the Halloween celebrations
More Information of Hot selling stamp foam from Sino
DIY Scrapbooking Reusable Moldable Foam Blocks Stamping Foams. 【PREMIUM MATERIAL】: Made of high quality soft rubber. Size: 12″ x 8″ x 0.31″. They can be used with their favorite inks and mediums,simple to clean and completely reusable. 【GOOD WORKMANSHIP】: Pick up textured impressions/patterns from anywhere including...
Smart Meters Market to Hit $30.2 Billion by 2026
The global smart meters market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 19.6 billion in 2021 to USD 30.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The global smart meters market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 19.6 billion in 2021 to USD 30.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Smart Meters is increasingly being installed and is showing robust growth. The increase in the adoption of electric vehicles, development of microgrids, distributed energy storage, and the need for net-metering are a few of the major drivers for the smart meter market growth.
China-hifi-Audio Provides Various Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Enhance the Listening Experience of Users In Best Possible Way
China-hifi-Audio sells a range of modern audiophile tube amplifier that is excellent in terms of sound quality, aesthetics, durability and functionality. China-hifi-Audio has been specializing in the distribution of high-end audiophile tube amplifiers since 2006. They have accumulated a wealth of experience through long-term cooperation with several well-known audio manufacturers and have developed their own office supply and after-sales service channels. Their team members are all audiophiles who enjoy music and movies on a daily basis. They adhere to the principle of quality first so that they can provide customers with professional sound devices and reliable services. Clients can therefore be assured of their products’ high-quality standards and the warranty set forth by the manufacturer. To easily make clients understand their features, the website features a simple and easy-to-use platform in which the general information about each product is displayed on their page. Every product on the website is fully described and available for immediate purchase. The prices listed on each product page are competitive and transparent, so if a customer wishes to purchase a particular item, he or she can simply click on its price and complete the transaction immediately. The website also offers audio accessories dedicated to specific products, including audiophile cables and high-end CD players.
The German Government celebrates Diwali for the first time this year, in the Frankfurt Parliament House on 30 October 2022
Frankfurt is creating history by opening the most exclusive Imperial hall “Kaisersaal” for the Hindu Community by inviting diplomats from around the World. FRANKFURT, GERMANY – Since the 15th century the Roemer has been the official Parliament House of Frankfurt in Germany. With its characteristic steps and the Parliament session Hall, the Roemer is the most exclusive landmark of the State. It is also the power center of politics where parliament representatives and the Head of the Region residing his official office and workplace. Inside the Roemer is the Imperial Hall Names “Kaisersaal”, the highest architectural masterpiece with a long tradition going back thousands of years and also an undisputed gem of Germany. Since the Year 750 all German kings and emperors were traditionally and ceremoniously crowned in this room followed by the famous “Roemer” Balcony speech and greet to the population.
Smart Grid Market to Grow $103.4 Billion by 2026
The global smart grid market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 43.1 billion in 2021 to USD 103.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. The global smart grid market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 43.1 billion in 2021 to USD 103.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. Modernization of aging grid infrastructure is one the primary factors driving market growth. Moreover, the government across the world is encouraging the investments in smart grids.
GGCDNA Offers World Class Animal DNA Testing Services in Telangana
GGCDNA, a leading DNA testing center in Telangana, now offers various animal DNA testing services using the best DNA test technology and the world’s best automatic DNA test analysis software for accurate results. In addition, the company’s state-of-the-art test lab utilizes the latest DNA sequencing technology to produce results within a couple of hours.
Script TV brings Web 3.0 and blockchain to the TV and Film Industry
Script TV is a platform that empowers users with a fun experience and rewards content makers with more earnings and valuable data, whilst improving the ecosystem for millions of content owners through more distribution, faster payments and technology to connect with their audience. One of the most sought-after activities to...
S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea's police chief admitted "a heavy responsibility" for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul, saying Tuesday that officers didn't effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster. The...
Ningbo Lander Attends the International Hardware Fair in Cologne
The 2022 international Hardware Fair takes place from Sunday, 25th September to Wednesday, 28th September 2022. The EISENWARENMESSE – INTERNATIONAL HARDWARE FAIR is the clear number one of the industry, and is more important than ever before in 2022 as a globally established platform for innovations, business and communication.
Now on Kickstarter, Road to Recovery, A New Collection of Artwork and Essays on the Experiences of Veterans
Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, a new collection of original artwork and accompanying essays by artist James Agesen!. James Agesen, a London O4ntario Canadian artist, has announced an exciting crowdfunding campaign to support the launch of his first art book, Road to Recovery. The highly anticipated art book is expected to feature 100-150 pages of watercolor art, each with an accompanying short essay.
The Impact Of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market worth $114.5 billion Over The Next Five Years
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is expected to reach 114.5 billion by 2027 from USD 37.0 billion by 2022 Grow at CAGR of 25.3% rate. Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualizations. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing application of AR devices in healthcare, increasing demand...
InPreflight for InDesign Now Supports Adobe CC 2023, macOS Ventura
Zevrix Solutions announces the release of InPreflight 3.0.23, a compatibility update to company’s document collection and preflight solution for Adobe InDesign. InPreflight is an all-in-one tool to package multiple InDesign files for output and check them for errors, and ship to final destination. Rebuilt from the ground up, InPreflight 3 adds a long list of new features and improvements. The new update adds support for the recently released InDesign 2023 and macOS Ventura.
