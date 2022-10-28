Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances
A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & Disney’s Animal Kingdom 10/26/22 (Fantasmic! Sign Unveiled, Theming for Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Merry Holiday Decor, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We have a very big day ahead of us, we’ll be hopping over to Disney’s Animal Kingdom before finishing our day at Disney Springs. Let’s get started!. We started our day on Hollywood Boulevard where we noticed a very familiar...
WDW News Today
Awning Added To Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Kona Café has been under refurbishment since August 17, 2022. On our most recent visit to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, we noticed that a small awning has been added to the front façade. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort recently underwent a refurbishment just before the 50th Anniversary celebration...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/28/22 (Remodeled Kona Cafe, Disney’s Grand Floridian Pumpkin Decorating Contest, KiteTails Popcorn Buckets, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We got a lot to do around Walt Disney World, so let’s get started. We stopped by Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort first thing to see the scrim removed...
disneyfoodblog.com
The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World
We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Holiday Tees and a Wilderness Lodge Corkcicle
Happy Halloween, DFB Friends! We’ve been enjoying the Halloween festivities (and FOOD) in Disney World, although holiday decor is starting to creep its way into Disney Parks!. We’re looking forward to seeing the gingerbread house at the Grand Floridian (it’s tradition!) and finding all the fun holiday displays and...
disneydining.com
Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom
An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
disneydining.com
ANOTHER Car Stolen Out Of Lot While Family Enjoyed Disney World Vacation
A trip to Walt Disney World Resort is often a truly magical experience. From the great food to the immersive theme parks, and gorgeous hotels, it is a place where families create lasting memories. While, for the most part, those memories evoke laughs and smiles, there are some memories of a Walt Disney World vacation that some people will want to forget.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
cohaitungchi.com
Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022
Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
WDW News Today
Following a Night of Underage Drinking at Orlando Clubs, Teenager Speeds Into Disney’s Animal Kingdom While Extremely Intoxicated
A Sanford teenager was arrested for driving under the influence after he sped toward the toll plaza at Disney’s Animal Kingdom this summer, frightening the Cast Member collecting parking fees. Sebastian Anyel Salguero-Rivera, 19, has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor driving under the influence charge, Orange Circuit Court...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 10/26/22 (MagicBand+ Public Release, Ride Interactions, Glow with the Show, and the Last of the Halloween Nighttime Photography)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to test out the new features of the MagicBand+ that launched for everyone today, and we stayed through for some nighttime entertainment. So join us for this most recent photo report from both parks. Our MagicBand+ day...
Disney World Facing Surprise Lawsuit (a Lot Like Disneyland Suit)
Before the covid pandemic, Walt Disney's (DIS) annual-pass holders could visit Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios on any day their particular pass offered access. Passes were sold in a variety of levels, some with blackout days, and some passes were offered only to Florida residents. On days...
disneydining.com
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
WDW News Today
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% on Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in Early 2023
In addition to the discounts for Annual Passholders and Florida residents, a Walt Disney World Resort hotel discount has been announced for Disney Visa Cardmembers in early 2023. The offer is valid on select nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. Save 25%. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
WDW News Today
PHOTO, VIDEO: MagicBand+ Interacts with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Show at “it’s a small world” in Disneyland
MagicBand+ is now officially available for all guests at the Disneyland Resort, so we’re visiting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to see what kind of effects they produce. The MagicBand+ can do many things, like function as admission media, check in for Lightning Lane, connect with PhotoPass, and interact with elements around the park.
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: The 22nd Annual Gingerbread Carousel Themed to Disney Princesses Debuts at Disney’s Beach Club Resort
It’s that time of the year when not only are the Disney theme parks decorated for the holidays but so are the resort hotels. Every Disney hotel receives decorations specially themed to their resorts, and many of them also include gingerbread-themed displays. One of the most famous and popular...
Comments / 0