WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Eight Abandoned Military Bases That Have Been Abandoned for Decades
At their construction, military bases are intended to be some of the most utilized structures. However, when conflicts come to a close and as technologies improve, many are left empty, with only memories reminding people of their former purpose and glory. The following is a list of eight abandoned military bases that were once integral to combat success.
Hong Kong officials seize nearly $200M worth of meth in major bust
Authorities in Hong Kong seized more than $198 million of methamphetamine after uncovering a shipment arriving from Mexico on Saturday.
Business Insider
Chinese military scientists simulated a nuclear blast in space to knock out satellite networks like Starlink
A nuclear blast in near space could create a radioactive cloud over an area as big as New York state, crippling or destroying satellites in near-Earth orbit, according to a new computer simulation conducted by a team of Chinese military scientists. At the Northwest Institute of Nuclear Technology, a research...
New images show China is arming artificial islands in disputed South China Sea
China has been flexing its muscle in the South China Sea region that it claims as its own. Apart from deploying its navy and aircraft, it has also begun arming existing islands in the region and building up artificial ones to meet its strategic requirement. Photographer Ezra Acayan flew close to these structures to learn more about what was happening on the ground, The Drive reported.
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
France 24
Live: Russia says US reduces 'nuclear threshold' by deploying new nuclear bombs in Europe
Russia said on Saturday that the accelerated deployment of modernised US B61 tactical nuclear weapons at NATO bases in Europe would lower the "nuclear threshold" and that Russia would take the move into account in its military planning. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
getnews.info
getnews.info
North Korea fires ballistic missiles as US sounds off ‘end of regime’ warning over nuclear programme
North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea, South Korea’s military has said.In a statement it said two launches had been detected from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around mid-day on Friday.Tongchon is about 60km (37 miles) away from the inter-Korean border.The area was apparently closer to South Korea than any other missile launch site North Korea has used so far this year.South Korea’s military said it had boosted its surveillance posture accordingly and added that it maintains readiness amid close coordination with the US.The US has issued yet another stern warning to North Korea...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The 17 Most Mighty Warships in the US Navy
The United States is known to have the most powerful Navy in the world with an incredibly large fleet. In fact, by tonne, their active fleet is larger than the 13 next most powerful fleets combined. But what is it, exactly, that makes their Navy so great? One of the reasons is their many impressive warships. These are 17 of the most powerful US Navy warships, ranging from nuclear submarines to aircraft carriers.
getnews.info
getnews.info
Chinese Media Says Beijing to Use 'All Measures Necessary' Against Taiwan
The Global Times, which is published by the Chinese Community Party, warned of the "risk of war" and accused the United States of "inflaming" tensions.
getnews.info
U.S. to Send Nuke-Ready B-52 Bombers to Australia as China Tensions Build
The U.S. plans to send B-52 bombers to Australia in a joint military plan that is likely to raise tensions with China. As many as six of the long-range planes—which can carry both conventional and nuclear weapons—will be able to be accommodated at the Tindal air base in the north of Australia. Officials in Canberra attempted to play down the significance of the plans, which they said were still in the design phase. They added that American bomber aircraft have visited Australia since the 1980s and have been conducting training in the country since 2005. But sending as many as six B-52s would be a “significant enhancement to previous deployments and is likely to draw the attention of both regional allies and Beijing,” Eric Sayers of the American Enterprise Institute think-tank told the Financial Times.Read it at The Guardian
getnews.info
Is it time to accept North Korea is a nuclear power?
As a statement of intent, it was about as blunt as they get.
americanmilitarynews.com
If China declares war, these ham radio enthusiasts could be crucial
On Tuesday nights, BX2AN sits near the Xindian River, motionless but for his thumb and middle finger, rhythmically tapping against two small metal paddles. They emit a sound each time his hand makes contact — from the right, a dit, or dot; from the left, a dah, or dash, the building blocks of the Morse code alphabet.
getnews.info
