From tent at the fairgrounds to a new multi-million-dollar facility, Moscow is getting a new Ice Rink

Person found dead in Clearwater River
Police Find Body in Clearwater River Early Monday Morning
70-Year-Old Clarkston man Arrested Near Grangeville for Possession of Meth
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho County deputies were on patrol in the Grangeville area. They stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff and alerted on the vehicle. 70-year-old William Teal, of Clarkston, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession...
City of Lewiston's proposed public nuisance ordinance draws concern
The City of Lewiston's proposed ordinance 4852, regarding nuisances, had some residents voicing their concerns during Monday night's citizen comment portion of the regular meeting. Among the chances, other city nuisance ordinances will now fall under Ordinance 4852. Also, the code will be renamed 'Public Nuisances' instead of 'Nuisances'. It...
'Thoroughly outcoached' Eastern Washington can't climb out of 28-point hole in loss to Portland State
It is no secret that Eastern Washington’s run defense has been a particular weakness this season. The Eagles’ first seven opponents each ran for at least 200 yards, and a pair of them cleared the 300-yard threshold. But on Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, the Portland State...
Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty
The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
Man Arrested for Felony Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property After Using Bolt Cutters to Break into Storage Unit in Orofino
OROFINO - On Wednesday, October 26 at approximately 2:31 p.m., the Orofino Police Department received a report of a suspicious male that was said to be using bolt cutters in an attempt to enter a storage unit on the 1900 block of Odie Street in Orofino. According to a press...
