Coral Gables, FL

FanSided

Predicting the rest of the KC Chiefs 2022 schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs have completed the first seven games of their 2022 regular season schedule and are 5-2. They earned victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers while suffering defeats at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling

Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Kansas suspends Bill Self four games amid NCAA recruiting scandal

Kansas suspended men’s basketball head coach Bill Self following an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. The 2022-23 men’s college basketball season officially begins on Monday, Nov. 7. Ahead of the start of the season, the Kansas Jayhawks, the defending national champions, made a huge announcement. Kansas has...
LAWRENCE, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kelly Graves lands commitment from 2023 4-star Samantha Wagner

As of late, a lot of the narrative in Oregon sports is about the recruiting power that Dan Lanning and Dana Altman possess. Kelly Graves is here to let you know that he’s still got some of the best chops in the nation. After landing the No. 2 ranked class in the nation in the 2022 cycle, Graves is quickly building up the 2023 class, landing a commitment from 4-star wing Samantha Wagner. According to ESPN’s rankings, Wagner is the No. 42 ranked player in the 2023 class. She will join both 4-star Sofia Bell out of Jesuit, Oregon, and 4-star Sarah Rombus, out of IMG Academi in Florida. This success for Graves on the recruiting trail is coming a year after he signed 5-star Chance Gray, the No. 7 player and No. 2 PG in the nation, as well as 5-star Grace VanSlooten, the No. 13 player and No. 4 PF in the nation. Oregon also added 4-star Jennah Assai and 4-star Kennedy Basham to the 2022 class as well. The Ducks will get their season started next week with a home opener against the Northwestern Wildcats at 3 p.m. PT. List Injury Report: Updated news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game at Colorado
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

KC Chiefs: What NFL Draft experts said about Kadarius Toney

After the KC Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney, what did scouting reports from before the 2021 NFL Draft have to say about him?. Last Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs traded a compensatory third-round pick as well as a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for disappointing second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

