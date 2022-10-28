Read full article on original website
Related
New approach, homeless provider begin as access tent is permitted through next June
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new approach and new provider are tackling the goal to clear Camp Hope by November, as the access tent on site is permitted until next June. Starting on Tuesday, the Salvation Army will run both the Trent resource center and Cannon shelter. With winter rapidly approaching, the city is scrambling to move people inside and try...
Colored contact lenses come with concerns this Halloween
SPOKANE, Wash. — Halloween is on Monday, and a local eye doctor says people should be careful wearing decorative or costume-colored contact lenses for their look. Dr. Matthew Weed, a local ophthalmologist, says buying these colored contact lenses and wearing them without prescriptions is not worth risking your eyes. Wearing costumes is one of the main parts that comes with...
11-year-old found safe and returned to family
SPOKANE, Wash. — 11-year-old Jaiden L. Bourquin is safe and reunited with his family. He was last seen leaving his school, Frances Scott Elementary, at around 3 p.m. on Monday. Bourquin was seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans with zipper pockets, black shoes, and a black backpack. He is about 4’9″ and weighs 120 lbs. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
Human Composting: Turning human remains into life-giving soil
SPOKANE, Wash. — Human composting. The term might raise an eyebrow. It’s a new process that could be catching on. It’s one of a few, newer, and more sustainable options being offered to the Spokane community as a final resting place for their loved ones. First made legal in Washington back in May of 2020, it’s just our state &...
FOX 28 Spokane
1 man stabbed at People’s Park, on way to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed one man camping in People’s Park has been stabbed and is on the way to the hospital. According to SPD, somebody came into the man’s camping area and started stabbing him. The man is expected to be okay.
Three sisters dressed as ‘Sanderson Sisters’ paddle board on the Spokane River for Halloween
SPOKANE, Wash — Take a look at this spooky sight. A bunch of witches took to the Spokane River for some stand-up paddle board action this afternoon! “We just wanted to get out on our paddle boards and have a little witchy magic on Halloween this year,” Hannah, one of the paddle boarders, said. “We’re three sisters.” They are sisters...
Missing 11-year-old boy found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have found a missing 11-year-old boy. Police said the boy was safe and returned to his family. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP. DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE. HOW TO...
Search warrant: Man found dead in Peaceful Valley was bound and gagged
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police applied for a search warrant to further investigate the death of a man found dead in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23. In a search warrant application filed on Oct. 28, a man looking for his friends at a nearby transient camp found the body. According to the warrant, the man said the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The search warrant said that the deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.
Federal lawsuit looks to protect constitutional rights of people living at I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new lawsuit surrounding the homeless camp near I-90 has emerged, and one of the attorneys listed in the complaint said it's meant to take arresting camp residents off the table. "We are filing this complaint to say keep doing what you're doing as for as...
FOX 28 Spokane
Starbucks to bring back holiday cups for 25th year
SEATTLE, Wash. – Halloween is over and Starbucks is ready for the holiday season. The coffee chain is set to bring back holiday cups for the 25th year on Nov. 4. Starbucks first introduced holiday cups in 1997 with a purple cup that had block-style swirls and holly leaves with specks coffee beans. Every year since, a new holiday cup has been introduced.
FOX 28 Spokane
Former Spokane city councilman, Steve Salvatori dies at 67
SPOKANE, Wash. – Steve Salvatori, a former Spokane city council member, has died after undergoing leukemia treatment for years. He was 67-years-old. Salvatori was a city council member from 2011-2014 who “helped bring people together from all different parties, to try to find a solution,” said Mike Allen, a former city council member.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Loud boom’: Spokane police confirm explosive device went off in Hillyard neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed an explosive device went off inside a Hillyard neighborhood recycling bin just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. SPD said it went off at the intersection of Everett and Regal. Multiple neighbors in the area heard the explosion and called police.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane to get colorful crosswalks and street art
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals. The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Spokane?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
Bonner County Daily Bee
IDFG: Snapping turtles pose problem in area
DOVER — Snapping turtles have settled in Dover, or at least that is what he keeps hearing from Dover residents, when Casey McCormack of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game goes out to look for them. McCormack told the Lakes Commission at their quarterly meeting Wednesday about the...
KREM
Stevens County family vehicle stolen from Seattle Children's hospital as child recovered from surgery
SEATTLE — Cali Fager wasn’t thinking about anything else when her 1-year-old son was having surgery inside Seattle Children’s hospital Friday. “Not a lot of kids are able to qualify for this surgery,” Fager said. “They have to be pretty confident that it’s going to work and thank God for our neurology team and our surgeon. It’s the hardest thing I have ever gone through in my life."
'We just need more good people out there': North Idaho CASA advocates raise funds to help children in foster care
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Growing up, life was not kind to Diana Chavez. Shortly after being born, she was sent to live with an aunt. When she was about 5 years old, she returned to live with her biological father. Not long afterward, she began a cycle of moving in and out of foster homes. She battled homelessness. Endured abuse. Lived with different people in different homes in different states.
Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a...
Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
KHQ Right Now
New information on Spokane Valley burglary
Police have put out a description of the suspects in the Spokane Valley burglary. Right now, the suspects have not been caught.
Comments / 0