FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unremarkable Beginnings can lead to Unforgettable Memories
On a bitter cold night, in December… somewhere out in the vast open spaces of Kansas in 1989, a dismal start became the beginning of something that was truly Unforgettable. In Allen Fieldhouse, the Kentucky Wildcats were blown out of the gym by the Kansas Jayhawks, 150-95. Kansas had a fantastic team, coached by Roy Williams, but it was not Williams’ ability to coach that led to the blowout.
Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for
We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: CJ Fredrick
Last season, Kentucky had two of the best shooters in the country on the roster in Kellan Grady and CJ Fredrick. Unfortunately, Fredrick was unable to play due to a foot injury that required surgery and then a hamstring injury. Thankfully, he’s fully recovered and is set for a major...
Kentucky vs. Missouri: Everything to know for Week 10 in Columbia
The Kentucky Wildcats are set to face the Missouri Tigers in a Week 10 matchup at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kickoff is set for 12 pm ET on the SEC Network. Kentucky opened as a 2-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. Use this stream to keep track of everything related to...
Antonio Reeves and Ugonna Onyenso talk to media ahead of Kentucky State game
The Wildcats won last Sunday in their first exhibition game and are preparing the second and final exhibition is Thursday night against Kentucky State. With that being said, myself and other media members took some time to talk with a couple of players Tuesday. Antonio Reeves. Ugonna Onyenso.
Louisville’s IARP ruling coming Thursday; Kansas suspends Bill Self for four games to start season
With the college basketball season set to tip off in the coming days, it is news regarding two high profile programs that made headlines on Wednesday. Let’s first start with the news that hits close to home for the Kentucky Wildcats. Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reports that the...
Kentucky beats Missouri Western State: 4 things to know, box score and postgame banter
Following a humbling loss to Tennessee on Saturday night, the Big Blue Nation needed a pick-me-up, and the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team provided that in their preseason exhibition against Missouri Western on Sunday night, winning 56-38. It is important to note that Defending National Player of the Year...
John Calipari talks closed scrimmages
Each “preseason,” Division 1 basketball programs are allowed to compete in one closed scrimmage in place of a second exhibition game. Fans and media members of both teams, though, aren’t able to attend. This is an opportunity Kentucky has not yet taken advantage of, but other blue-blood...
Kentucky vs. Missouri game glance, odds and early prediction
The Kentucky Wildcats were absolutely dominated last week as they lost 44-6 to the Tennessee Volunteers in what was an all-around disappointing performance, especially coming off a bye week. As ugly as Saturday night was, the Cats will have a chance to get a bounceback win when they travel to...
