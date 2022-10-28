ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

aseaofblue.com

Unremarkable Beginnings can lead to Unforgettable Memories

On a bitter cold night, in December… somewhere out in the vast open spaces of Kansas in 1989, a dismal start became the beginning of something that was truly Unforgettable. In Allen Fieldhouse, the Kentucky Wildcats were blown out of the gym by the Kansas Jayhawks, 150-95. Kansas had a fantastic team, coached by Roy Williams, but it was not Williams’ ability to coach that led to the blowout.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for

We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: CJ Fredrick

Last season, Kentucky had two of the best shooters in the country on the roster in Kellan Grady and CJ Fredrick. Unfortunately, Fredrick was unable to play due to a foot injury that required surgery and then a hamstring injury. Thankfully, he’s fully recovered and is set for a major...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Missouri: Everything to know for Week 10 in Columbia

The Kentucky Wildcats are set to face the Missouri Tigers in a Week 10 matchup at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kickoff is set for 12 pm ET on the SEC Network. Kentucky opened as a 2-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. Use this stream to keep track of everything related to...
COLUMBIA, MO
aseaofblue.com

Antonio Reeves and Ugonna Onyenso talk to media ahead of Kentucky State game

The Wildcats won last Sunday in their first exhibition game and are preparing the second and final exhibition is Thursday night against Kentucky State. With that being said, myself and other media members took some time to talk with a couple of players Tuesday. Antonio Reeves. Ugonna Onyenso.
aseaofblue.com

John Calipari talks closed scrimmages

Each “preseason,” Division 1 basketball programs are allowed to compete in one closed scrimmage in place of a second exhibition game. Fans and media members of both teams, though, aren’t able to attend. This is an opportunity Kentucky has not yet taken advantage of, but other blue-blood...
FRANKFORT, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Missouri game glance, odds and early prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats were absolutely dominated last week as they lost 44-6 to the Tennessee Volunteers in what was an all-around disappointing performance, especially coming off a bye week. As ugly as Saturday night was, the Cats will have a chance to get a bounceback win when they travel to...
COLUMBIA, MO

