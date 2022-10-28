ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Richland bike shop helps teen get a new set of wheels after hit and run

By Rylee Fitzgerald
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Waaln_0ipVUmEh00

RICHLAND, Wash. — A teen is out of a set of wheels after walking away from a hit and run crash near his middle school. A non-profit and a handful of community members are helping him get back on the road again.

Just months after his bike was stolen, a Chief Joseph Middle Schooler’s new bike is out of commission after getting hit on his way home from drama club. The student wasn’t injured in this crash.

“Eli couldn’t have done anything different. He had lots of reflectors on his bike, he had lights on his bike, he was in a crosswalk, he pushed the button. He did everything right and somebody destroyed his bike,” said Francesca Maier, Secretary of Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop.

Cameras are set up in the intersection of McMurray St. and George Washington Way where the hit and run took place. The driver hasn’t been identified yet.

The back wheel is dented in a way it doesn’t move anymore. Now, the community is stepping in to get him a new bike.

Numerous community members respond to Eli’s situation

Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop , a local non-profit in Richland working to increase accessibility for biking, posted about it online. In less than 24 hours, they heard from half a dozen people asking to help out; even hearing from one person that if they don’t get one that’s rideable, they will take him and his parents out to buy a new bike.

Maier said the majority of riders on the streets are children. Bikes and walking are their only form of independent transportation.

“He uses his bike to go bike to school every day, to bike his sister to zero-hour and then bike himself home from the drama club,” said Maier. “As soon as I knew, I reached out through our Wheelhouse social media and asked if anybody had a road bike.”

The shop doesn’t ask for perfect bikes, because Wheelhouse can fix a lot of problems. Unfortunately, Eli’s bike was made in the 80s. Maier said finding parts needed for his bike would be like getting all of the cherries on a slot machine.

Safety improvements for pedestrians

The City of Richland recently implemented ‘leading pedestrian intervals,’ where pedestrians get four seconds before lights turn green for cars.

“This signal here is what probably saved Eli’s life. It was an improvement the City made last year after a Chief Joe student got struck by a car in this intersection,” explained Maier.

Despite changes and improvements, there’s still a way to go to protect bikers, and anyone crossing these busy streets.

Many community members have reached out to find Eli a good bike.

KAPP-KVEW Local News will bring you an update when Eli is back on the road.

READ: Richland police highlight crosswalk safety as kids return to school

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

New Chipotle location opening in Pasco with area’s first drive-through

PASCO, Wash. — You’ve heard of the popular Mexican food chain ‘Chipotle,’ but have you heard of riding up to the ‘Chipotlane?’ For the first time ever, Franklin County is getting a drive-through Chipotle location, and it launches on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson representing the new Chipotle location at 5326 N 68 Rd confirmed that this is the first time...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland police caution shoppers about credit card skimmers used locally

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is asking local shoppers to be cautious after multiple devices used to capture credit card information were found at the Richland Walmart.   According to police, “skimmers” are designed to fit over a legitimate machine. They can capture card information and your PIN.   Police say Walmart has since removed the devices and...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO recovers stolen vehicles

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police report illegal card skimmers at Richland Walmart

RICHLAND, Wash. — UPDATE, 11-2-22 According to Lieutenant Damon Jansen, Richland Police are now looking for a suspect who was seen on video installing a credit card skimmer at the Richland Walmart. The male suspect was captured on camera quickly installing the skimmer on October, 30, the day before...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Elaborate Richland Halloween display: A 20-year collection

RICHLAND, Wash. — It’s pure Halloween dedication—a display that consists of over 20 years of collecting for a Richland couple, Cynthia Hamilton and Dante Holmes. The outside of the house, off Columbia Park Trail in Richland, is one thing, but walking inside is like walking into a Halloween-Wonderland. Each room is themed, with an overarching core of skeletons and pirates...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Two arrested in Kennewick fatal shooting, one facing murder charge

PASCO – Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Kennewick last month. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland is facing a charge of murder. Rebecca Chavez, 31, of Pasco is facing a charge of rendering criminal assistance. The two are accused in connection with the killing of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick. On September...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Zillah to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Vintage Valley Parkway

ZILLAH, Wash. — The City of Zillah has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. November 1 for the brand-new Vintage Valley Parkway, according to a press release from City Administrator Michael Eklund-Grayum. The new road is said to open access to 175 acres of commercial land and up to 160 new homes in Zillah.
ZILLAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Victim identified in Kennewick shooting, crash

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The 19-year-old found dead with gunshots around the 1100 block of W 5th Avenue on October 29 has been identified by the Benton County Coroner's Office. Bill Leach tells us Julian Chavez lived around the East Kennewick and Finley area. An autopsy will be done in Spokane...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

SIU: Armed suspect struck in hand during shootout with Sunnyside police officers

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Less than a month since the last shootout endured by Sunnyside police officers, an armed suspect was struck in the hand and hospitalized for allegedly firing at SPD authorities when contacted. According to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU), two officers from the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 2300-block of E Yakima Valley Highway for...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Visit Tri-Cities introduces new President and CEO, Kevin Lewis

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Visit Tri-Cities held their 53rd annual meeting on local tourism Tuesday afternoon. The goal was to bring together the tourism industry and the community at their first in-person meeting in three years. They also introduced their new President and CEO, Kevin Lewis. “I started doing a little soul searching to see if now is the right time...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tribal Police investigating shooting in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has confirmed that there was a shooting on 810 1st Avenue in Toppenish on the morning of November, 1. Reports of the shooting first came in around 7:20 a.m. and one person was found with a gunshot wound in the roadway. The...
TOPPENISH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy