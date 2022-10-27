ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

Upgrade Your Backyard with This Solar Powered Patio Umbrella

My most memorable backyard cookouts as a kid always revolved around a grill, someone spunky enough to man it, a mismatched plastic patio set, and a patio umbrella throwing a swath of shade for the lucky few sitting under it. Backyard cooking has come a long way since then, with...
Family Handyman

Tips for Buying Garden Plants Online

It’s easy to buy just about anything online, from the cars we drive to the clothes we wear. Live plants are no exception. Some people live where there isn’t a garden center within 100 miles. Others can only find time to shop for plants late at night after everyone else has gone to sleep.
Family Handyman

How To Get Blueprints of Your House

When I bought a 1958 mid-century modern home in Sarasota, Florida from its second owner, it came with a bonus — the original architectural plans. That’s how I discovered the home’s historical significance. Turned out it was designed by Tim Seibert, one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture.
SARASOTA, FL
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy