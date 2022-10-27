ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

ArcBest: Q3 Earnings Insights

ArcBest ARCB reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ArcBest beat estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $3.8 versus an estimate of $3.75. Revenue was up $335.00 million from the same period last...
NASDAQ

Visa Is an Expensive Stock -- Is It a Buy if Recession Strikes?

Visa (NYSE: V) just put up more than respectable numbers to close out its 2022 fiscal year, and the market is reacting with little more than a shrug. Such is life in a bear market. It takes a lot of positive news to make a meaningful impact. That being said,...
tipranks.com

West Fraser Timber’s (NYSE:WFG) Q3-2022 Earnings Exceed Expectations

Canadian wood products company West Fraser Timber reported upbeat Q3 results despite falling lumber prices amid higher interest rates negatively impacting demand. West Fraser Timber Co (NYSE:WFG) (TSE:WFG) reported better-than-expected Q3-2022 results yesterday, topping both earnings and revenue estimates. Based in Canada, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified...
Zacks.com

5 Consumer-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace. Next week will be biggest this reporting cycle as more than 1,700 companies are lined up to release their financial numbers. So far, third-quarter 2022 earnings results are more in line with expectations. We have identified five U.S. consumer-centric (both consumer discretionary...
freightwaves.com

Schneider beats in Q3, echoes slowing demand trends

Schneider National said it was seeing steady contractual demand but that recently awarded freight from shippers isn’t being fulfilled at the same rate as it has in past years. On a Thursday call with analysts, management said the lower fulfillment numbers reflect post-peak conditions. Shippers are also dealing with...
freightwaves.com

XPO closes a chapter, Q3 beat with mixed Q4 guide

XPO Logistics reported quarterly earnings one last time as a transportation conglomerate providing less-than-truckload, truck brokerage and other services under one roof. A spinoff of its brokerage segment, RXO, is planned for Tuesday. The remaining XPO entity will become a pure-play LTL provider, following the divestiture of its European transportation unit at a later date.
Benzinga

Recap: XPO Logistics Q3 Earnings

XPO Logistics XPO reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. XPO Logistics beat estimated earnings by 8.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.34. Revenue was down $228.00 million from the same...
NASDAQ

Here's Why Prologis Is a Red Flag for Economic Growth

Some companies are often good indicators of the overall health of the economy. For example, large retailers can often signal the strength of consumer spending, which is the biggest component of gross domestic product (GDP). Although it's not a retailer, Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is another kind of company that has a finger on the nation's economic pulse. The company just reported third-quarter earnings and withdrew its forecast for 2022. Is this a red flag for the economy?
wealthbriefingasia.com

SEI's Net Income Slides On Voluntary Separation Programme; Revenues Dip

The firm took a one-off charge from its programme aimed at long-tenured employees, and it cost $57 million. SEI Investments Company, the US investments and tech solutions business, last week reported a 55 per cent slump in net income to $61.7 million in the three months to end-September, while revenues slipped by 3 per cent year-on-year to $471.3 million.
Benzinga

Recap: Nautilus Biotechnology Q3 Earnings

Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nautilus Biotechnology beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Sourcing Journal

Columbia Sportswear Q3 Sales Up 19% to Record $955 Million

Columbia said late inventory receipts and slower consumer demand resulted in order cancellations and higher inventory levels. In a Nutshell: Columbia Sportswear Company, a multi-brand marketer of outdoor, active and lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, on Thursday said based on strong third quarter performance, it was reiterating its full year outlook for net sales of $3.44 billion to $3.50 billion, representing growth of 10 percent to 12 percent compared to 2021. Net income is expected to still be $315 million to $340 million. Expectations for operating income were lowered to $410 million to $443 million from the prior $415...
The Associated Press

Helbiz Target Wheels to Launch Long-Term Rentals in Miami with Wheels Devices

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Wheels, a micro-mobility operator with a unique sit-down scooter, is bringing its popular long-term rental option for its device to Miami allowing riders to rent their own sit-down scooter for personal use. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005849/en/ The subscription will cost $129.99 per month and can be canceled anytime after return of the vehicle. To rent the device, visit https://takewheels.com/long-term-rentals/. (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

Recap: Eli Lilly Q3 Earnings

Eli Lilly LLY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eli Lilly beat estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.92. Revenue was up $168.80 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings

Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Ryder System: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ryder System R reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ryder System beat estimated earnings by 21.92%, reporting an EPS of $4.45 versus an estimate of $3.65. Revenue was up $577.00 million from the same...
kalkinemedia.com

Lark Distilling (ASX:LRK) delivers net sales of AU$4.2M in Q1 FY23

Lark Distilling has shared its quarterly activities and cashflow report for the September quarter. As per the report, the beverages giant has delivered a net sales of AU$4.2 million in FY23 first quarter. Australian beverages brand Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK) today (31 October 2022) released its quarterly activities and...

