ArcBest: Q3 Earnings Insights
ArcBest ARCB reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ArcBest beat estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $3.8 versus an estimate of $3.75. Revenue was up $335.00 million from the same period last...
Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Shopify stock price rallied, as losses narrowed, and revenue growth headed back to double-digits. Management's strategy is starting to pay-off.
NASDAQ
Visa Is an Expensive Stock -- Is It a Buy if Recession Strikes?
Visa (NYSE: V) just put up more than respectable numbers to close out its 2022 fiscal year, and the market is reacting with little more than a shrug. Such is life in a bear market. It takes a lot of positive news to make a meaningful impact. That being said,...
tipranks.com
West Fraser Timber’s (NYSE:WFG) Q3-2022 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Canadian wood products company West Fraser Timber reported upbeat Q3 results despite falling lumber prices amid higher interest rates negatively impacting demand. West Fraser Timber Co (NYSE:WFG) (TSE:WFG) reported better-than-expected Q3-2022 results yesterday, topping both earnings and revenue estimates. Based in Canada, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified...
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
Zacks.com
5 Consumer-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace. Next week will be biggest this reporting cycle as more than 1,700 companies are lined up to release their financial numbers. So far, third-quarter 2022 earnings results are more in line with expectations. We have identified five U.S. consumer-centric (both consumer discretionary...
freightwaves.com
Schneider beats in Q3, echoes slowing demand trends
Schneider National said it was seeing steady contractual demand but that recently awarded freight from shippers isn’t being fulfilled at the same rate as it has in past years. On a Thursday call with analysts, management said the lower fulfillment numbers reflect post-peak conditions. Shippers are also dealing with...
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades. Congress members, in general, have made thousands of trades over the past three years. Benzinga continues to keep track of these events. Here are two dividend stocks Manning's spouse traded. AbbVie Inc....
freightwaves.com
XPO closes a chapter, Q3 beat with mixed Q4 guide
XPO Logistics reported quarterly earnings one last time as a transportation conglomerate providing less-than-truckload, truck brokerage and other services under one roof. A spinoff of its brokerage segment, RXO, is planned for Tuesday. The remaining XPO entity will become a pure-play LTL provider, following the divestiture of its European transportation unit at a later date.
Recap: XPO Logistics Q3 Earnings
XPO Logistics XPO reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. XPO Logistics beat estimated earnings by 8.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.34. Revenue was down $228.00 million from the same...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Prologis Is a Red Flag for Economic Growth
Some companies are often good indicators of the overall health of the economy. For example, large retailers can often signal the strength of consumer spending, which is the biggest component of gross domestic product (GDP). Although it's not a retailer, Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is another kind of company that has a finger on the nation's economic pulse. The company just reported third-quarter earnings and withdrew its forecast for 2022. Is this a red flag for the economy?
wealthbriefingasia.com
SEI's Net Income Slides On Voluntary Separation Programme; Revenues Dip
The firm took a one-off charge from its programme aimed at long-tenured employees, and it cost $57 million. SEI Investments Company, the US investments and tech solutions business, last week reported a 55 per cent slump in net income to $61.7 million in the three months to end-September, while revenues slipped by 3 per cent year-on-year to $471.3 million.
Recap: Nautilus Biotechnology Q3 Earnings
Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nautilus Biotechnology beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Columbia Sportswear Q3 Sales Up 19% to Record $955 Million
Columbia said late inventory receipts and slower consumer demand resulted in order cancellations and higher inventory levels. In a Nutshell: Columbia Sportswear Company, a multi-brand marketer of outdoor, active and lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, on Thursday said based on strong third quarter performance, it was reiterating its full year outlook for net sales of $3.44 billion to $3.50 billion, representing growth of 10 percent to 12 percent compared to 2021. Net income is expected to still be $315 million to $340 million. Expectations for operating income were lowered to $410 million to $443 million from the prior $415...
Helbiz Target Wheels to Launch Long-Term Rentals in Miami with Wheels Devices
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Wheels, a micro-mobility operator with a unique sit-down scooter, is bringing its popular long-term rental option for its device to Miami allowing riders to rent their own sit-down scooter for personal use. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005849/en/ The subscription will cost $129.99 per month and can be canceled anytime after return of the vehicle. To rent the device, visit https://takewheels.com/long-term-rentals/. (Photo: Business Wire)
Recap: Eli Lilly Q3 Earnings
Eli Lilly LLY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eli Lilly beat estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.92. Revenue was up $168.80 million from the same...
Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings
Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
5 of Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend Stocks Crushed Q3 Earnings Expectations
These five top stocks are Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings that pay solid dividends and that topped third-quarter earnings estimates. They make sense for worried growth and income investors with a long-term horizon.
Ryder System: Q3 Earnings Insights
Ryder System R reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ryder System beat estimated earnings by 21.92%, reporting an EPS of $4.45 versus an estimate of $3.65. Revenue was up $577.00 million from the same...
kalkinemedia.com
Lark Distilling (ASX:LRK) delivers net sales of AU$4.2M in Q1 FY23
Lark Distilling has shared its quarterly activities and cashflow report for the September quarter. As per the report, the beverages giant has delivered a net sales of AU$4.2 million in FY23 first quarter. Australian beverages brand Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK) today (31 October 2022) released its quarterly activities and...
