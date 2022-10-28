ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 7

Molly & Me
5d ago

Tom Brady's heart is not in the game this season. There is no way the BUCS will even get close to the playoffs. He's finished!!!

Reply
4
Po Charlie Jr.
5d ago

He never was a mobile QB, teams invested in o lines and he had a quicker release. With age, no mobility and a sub par line....THIS DUDE IS A SITTING DUCK!!!Should have stayed retired!!!

Reply
3
 

Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
ESPN

Tom Brady nears 100,000 total passing yards: What you don't know

On Nov. 23, 2000, in a forgettable game during a forgettable season, quarterback Tom Brady recorded the first passing yards of his career. They came in the form of a 6-yard pass to tight end Rod Rutledge in garbage time of a Detroit Lions blowout of the New England Patriots. The pass would go down as the lone completion of Brady's rookie season.
NBC Sports

Tom Brady addresses his work-life balance, following recent divorce

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has become the centerpiece for intense focus and discussion this year, due to issues regarding his personal life that became intertwined with his professional life. Last week, Brady and his wife divorced. On Monday, Brady addressed the situation on his Let’s Go! podcast. “There’s a...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Colts fire OC Marcus Brady ahead of Patriots matchup

First, it was a shakeup at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the changes on offense have reached the coaching staff. The team announced on Tuesday that it has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. “This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Browns' Nick Chubb: Tops century mark with two TDs

Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup

Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Slated to miss time

Bateman is in line to miss time with a foot injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The foot injury that Bateman suffered this past Thursday against the Buccaneers ended up being more serious than initially thought, with coach John Harbaugh noting Monday that "It looks like it's going to be a few weeks" for the wideout. In Bateman's looming absence, added snaps will be available for Demarcus Robinson and James Proche alongside Devin Duvernay.
Tampa Bay Times

Tweaked ankle and all, Rams’ Cooper Kupp set for a Raymond James Stadium encore

TAMPA — These days, it seems the Bucs can’t even catch a break with the opponent’s injury report. Shortly after getting his right ankle contorted by 49ers linebacker Fred Warner in the waning moments of Sunday’s 31-14 loss to San Francisco, Rams route-running extraordinaire Cooper Kupp told reporters that the initial prognosis had him “dodging a bullet.”
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks

Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries

Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't return Sunday

Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker sustained a shoulder injury during the first half of Sunday's matchup and will be unavailable down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for next Sunday's game against Kansas City.
NASHVILLE, TN

