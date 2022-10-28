Read full article on original website
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
RiVERSE x PixelMax Collaborate To Introduce MemoRi – A Virtual Universe For All
London, United Kingdom – November 2, 2022 – Today, October 13th 2022 marks a key milestone for RiVERSE with the signing of memorandum of understanding with PixelMax as an immersive rendering technology partner for RiVERSE’s MemoRi. This momentous event was witnessed by Mr John Zhao, Regional Channel Director of Northern Europe of Tencent Cloud International.
Launch of Sand Forest Restoration Project in South Africa
An international team effort to restore an endangered forest in KwaZulu-Natal. It was a fresh green start for a critically endangered forest at the newly declared Greater Ukuwela Nature Reserve in South Africa this weekend, with the first saplings planted to launch the tree-planting phase of Wild Tomorrow Fund’s Sand Forest Restoration Project.
Young Entrepreneur Defies All Odds To Establish a Beauty Studio – The Beauty Bar & Spa Co
Innovative beauty enthusiast and entrepreneur, Alejandra Cardenas, launches The Beauty Bar & Spa Co, a fast-growing beauty business against all odds to deliver top-notch solutions to customers. Alejandra Cardenas and her team at The Beauty Bar & Spa Co are taking another giant step towards delivering the best experience to...
Artistesandlyrics.com Brings a One-of-a-Kind Platform to Give Back to the World Through Kunle Major’s Record Label, Abikeyin Classic Productions
Offering a vibrant range of services, Abikeyin Classic Productions, in conjunction with Artistes and Lyrics initiative is giving back to the music society across the globe. Under the Abikeyin Classic Productions platform, dynamic artist-producer-promoter, Kunle Major is intent on uplifting up-and-coming musicians and artists. Some of his many services include creating official websites for artists, which are curated to the standard of Audiomack, Soundcloud, and Boomplay, with all essential features.
Global Experts Gather at First US Telehealth Event in 25 year History of the ISfTeH in Silicon Valley on November 6-7
The ISfTeH conference brings together international experts from a variety of backgrounds in telemedicine and eHealth. “Global Connections for Sustainable Telehealth Solutions”, sponsored by the International Society for Telemedicine and eHealth (ISfTeH), will be held in Silicon Valley at the DoubleTree Hilton on November 6-7. It will be the first US based event in the organization’s 25 year history. The event will bring together both US based and international senior executives of digital health corporations and global stakeholders interested in the expansion of digital health to increase access and improve health outcomes for their populations.
Avadi Engines, Developers of Fuel-Efficient Engines with Low Emissions, Begins Wind Down of Equity Crowdfunding Campaign
Yakima, WA, United States – November 02, 2022 – Through an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine, Avadi Engines has raised over $193k with 20 days left in the campaign. The Company has a $33.75M valuation and a $300 investment minimum. With its equity crowdfunding campaign on Start Engine, Avadi Engines aims to reinvent piston-driven internal combustion engines. The funds will be used for product development and global expansion by Avadi.
HostRooster shares four easy ways to validate business ideas
In accordance with rooster Self-Made Vision 2030, the company’s goal is to equip a global community of customers and enterprises with all they need to flourish in the digital sphere. HostRooster, a company that helps regular people start their own businesses, provides advice on how to check the viability...
With Bolsonaro tamed in defeat, Brazil steps back from brink
“All of Bolsonaro’s escape valves were shut off,” said one expert.
Conservatives insist policies to cut emissions drive up power bills. There’s net zero evidence for that | Temperature Check
The International Energy Agency has laid to rest the persistent myth that net zero policies are responsible for soaring energy prices
On Top of the Box: The Book on Creativity by Julian Wagner
On Top of the Box: The Book on Creativity by Julian Wagner is a new release from 10-10-10 Publishing about stimulating free-thinking and independence, looking for solutions instead of problems, and embracing change as a positive force rather than a negative one. Just consider the book’s title and how simply the author steps out of the box in which most people spend their lives.
Teshop has suddenly emerged, the second mall in the world with no supply sales model is committed to promoting users to get rich
Have you ever imagined yourself being able to work just two hours a day and receive a six-figure salary per month, through which you could live a life of luxury and you could even take your family into employment with you?. Rauha from Finland became such a person. Rauha has...
Barrier Films Demand to Surge at 5.3% CAGR, Creating US$ US$ 40.1 Billion Market Opportunity by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 109 market data Tables and 67 Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Barrier Films Market””. Barrier Films Market by Material (PE, PET, PP, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Agriculture), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe)
Global Smart Elevator Market Analysis [2021-2026] | Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026
[194 Pages Report] Smart elevator market size, analysis, trends, companies, growth & forecasts. COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the construction sector. Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualization. The key factors fueling the growth of this market consist of reducing energy consumption within the buildings, development of smart cities and...
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market worth $67.4 Billion – Global Forecast 2027
[252 Pages Report] The artificial intelligence in healthcare market is projected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2021 to USD 67.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 46.2%. Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualization. The industry participants extensively focused on leveraging AI technology in their healthcare offerings as it...
Haier Biomedical Successfully Finished Their Journey at ArabLab 2022
On October 26, the 3-days’ Dubai ArabLab 2022 Exhibition came to a successful close. During the event, the Haier Biomedical team showcased biobank and laboratory solutions and products to customers, partners and organized a seminar for on-site demonstration and training. Haier Biomedical once again showcased its brand development concept of life sciences and medical innovation with high-quality products and services.
Now on Kickstarter, PerfectSip, A New Dual-Chamber Thermal Mug
Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, a dual chamber thermal mug that can cool beverages in seconds!. Tim Lang, a South Vietnamese entrepreneur, has announced an exciting crowdfunding campaign to support the launch of a new thermal mug, PerfectSip. The first of its kind by design, PerfectSip has attracted international attention in its first days.
NetCom Learning appoints Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer
NetCom Learning, the leading IT and business training organization, announces the appointment of Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer. NetCom Learning, the leading IT and business training organization and the 2022 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year, has hired Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Reporting to NetCom Learning’s CEO Russell Sarder, Christiaan would be responsible for overseeing the processes that would generate revenue and accelerate growth for NetCom Learning. He will also work to build multiple sales channels and connect revenue-related functions, from marketing to sales, customer success, pricing, and revenue operations (RevOps), to drive the results to the company’s bottom line.
Digital Signature Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2027
“Adobe (US), OneSpan (US), Thales (France), DocuSign (US), Ascertia (UK), Zoho (India), GlobalSign (US), Entrust (US), DigiCert (US), IdenTrust (US), Secured Signing (New Zealand), Symtrax (US), AlphaTrust (US), Notarius (US), Actalis (US), ComSignTrust (Israel), SignWell (US), SIGNiX (US), RNTrust (UAE), Bit4id (Italy), LAWtrust (South Africa), SigniFlow (UK).”. Digital Signature Market...
Code Web Media – A top-rated branding agency launches anti-piracy solutions for MNCs to fight piracy
Code Web Media has access to private forums, discords, torrent websites, private trackers, locked content behind file hosts, and p2p traffic. The agency monitors the traffic of torrents and report infringes to their ISP, and collect lost revenue from its clients’ sales. India – Code Web Media continuously scans...
