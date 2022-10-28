The ISfTeH conference brings together international experts from a variety of backgrounds in telemedicine and eHealth. “Global Connections for Sustainable Telehealth Solutions”, sponsored by the International Society for Telemedicine and eHealth (ISfTeH), will be held in Silicon Valley at the DoubleTree Hilton on November 6-7. It will be the first US based event in the organization’s 25 year history. The event will bring together both US based and international senior executives of digital health corporations and global stakeholders interested in the expansion of digital health to increase access and improve health outcomes for their populations.

5 HOURS AGO