Medford, OR

jacksonvillereview.com

A Victorian Christmas in Jacksonville, Oregon – Brightens the Season – by Peggy Dover

DURING VICTORIAN TIMES, Christmas meant quality time and traditions shared with friends and family. Heavily influenced by England’s Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, we trimmed the Christmas tree together, prepared and feasted on goose or turkey and other goodies, sang carols around the piano, played parlor games, and exchanged gifts—no one was to be left out.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/31 – Grants Pass Walmart Evacuated, Armed Barricade Incident in Medford

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The Walmart in Grants Pass has reopened after everyone was evacuated and it was closed following an investigation by firefighters and police officers. Details of the situation have not yet been released.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Alerts

DOG PARK CLOSING FOR THE FALL/WINTER SEASON

October 26, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls will be closing its Dog Park located at Ewauna Park for the fall/winter season effective Monday, October 31st. Closure of the Dog Park is necessary to allow reseeding and resting of the grass and amenities to ensure a vibrant play area for our canine friends in the spring!
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart

Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MISSING COUPLE LOCATED BY SEARCH AND RESCUE

Two people the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for, were located Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said 81-year old Charles Waller and his wife, 79-year old Kathleen Waller were found by Douglas County Search and Rescue. O’Dell said the couple were camping at a recreation site near Glendale. It was an area that did not have cellular phone service. The Waller’s were safe and did not require any further assistance.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

ATF, NSSF Offer up to $10k Reward for Klamath Falls Pawn Shop Burglary

SEATTLE — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the Oct. 5 burglary of Take It To The Bank Pawn and Loan at 212 South 6th St., Klamath Falls, Ore., in which 13 firearms were stolen.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
jacksonvillereview.com

Sympathy and Encouragement in Jacksonville – by Mayor Donna Bowen

After a devastating fire on September 26, a long-time restaurant, Las Palmas, was rendered unusable. It was by chance that the fire occurred when no one was in the building. Two neighboring businesses were also impacted with smoke damage, causing the inventory of Country Quilts and Trotting Fox Boutique to be possibly unsaleable. Within minutes, Jacksonville’s Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works Department and CERT were on site, putting the fire out quickly.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT

A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
CANYONVILLE, OR
Klamath Alerts

BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain

On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

