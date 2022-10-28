Read full article on original website
I've been a bridesmaid over 125 times. Here are 7 ways I can tell if a couple's marriage is going to last or not.
I work as a bridesmaid at strangers' weddings, and how they handle the stress of planning and executing the day says a lot about their relationship.
Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead
When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
psychologytoday.com
Am I a Fool to Keep Loving You?
People can get stuck in dysfunctional relationship dynamics despite the high cost to their self-esteem and independence. Understanding the source of the dysfunction and gaining a new perspective can help them make positive changes. It helps to avoid these common obstacles that can prevent some people from moving on, even...
psychologytoday.com
3 Steps for Creating Healthy Boundaries in Relationships
The relationship boundaries one shares with others in close proximity are perhaps the most complex. Research shows that boundary management in households is positively related to relationship satisfaction. The first step to boundary setting is to identify one's own emotions and whether they're triggered by a history of past boundaries...
When I fell for my wife, I kept our relationship a secret. Now I'm making up for lost time.
The author shares how when she fell in love with a woman, her now wife, she kept the relationship secret, fearing what others might say.
Married Woman Claims Extramarital Affairs Strengthen Her Marriage
While most people around the world would today shudder at the thought of extramarital affairs, 28-year-old Alexis Watts and her 35-year-old have a special arrangement. Alexis dates other men and is involved in multiple relationships, which she says is the secret ingredient to her successful marriage to Christopher.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here's what your hands say about when you're going to die
In these uncertain times, you might want to sneak a peek into the future for hope. That’s where palm reading or chiromancy could be useful. A dictionary definition states it's the art of predicting someone's future by interpreting the lines on the palms of their hands. So widespread is it that even now, computer programs are being designed to automatically do this. Apart from predicting the future, there is a popular theory that the length of the so-called life-line in your palm, could determine how long you might live.
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
ohmymag.co.uk
Here is what your guardian angel is called according to your date of birth
Many people believe that a guardian angel watches over them. Like astrology, angelology has become popular in recent years. We reveal the name of your guardian angel according to your birth date. Your guardian angel according to your date of birth. Astrology allows you to get to know yourself and...
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
CNBC
Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs
Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
psychologytoday.com
Why Narcissists Demand Loyalty
Given their highly reactive traits and tendencies, narcissists need powerful defenses to protect their fragile egos from anxiety and depression. The narcissist’s conundrum is that rather than grow their courage and self-confidence, they disproportionately “grow” their defense mechanisms. Narcissists demand loyalty from those around them, for if...
Update: One request is all it takes for a man to end a nearly four-year relationship.
I just recently contributed an article to NewsBreak that was about the guy who requested something seemingly bizarre from his fiance. You can read the story here. The update isn't great as the poster stated. They broke up after calling off their engagement. Her fiance denies any wrongdoing and says he only brought it up because he had a crush on someone and wanted to test the waters.
Opinion: Reasons Why Someone Can’t Let Go of Their Ex-Partner
For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.
Couples Therapists, What Are The First Signs That Tell You A Relationship Isn't Going To Work Out In The End?
We want to know all of the early red flags you recognize in relationships.
Opinion: Diving Into The Different Types Of Female Narcissists
Although it has been proven that men tend to be Narcissists more than women, it does afflict women as well. Most studies conclude that Narcissism affects around 80% of men and 20% of women but that’s a rough estimate as there are so many different levels of Narcissism.
Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally
A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children
A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
"I Married Her Because She Was Pretty Enough And I Liked Being Around Her," And 20 Other Stories From People Who Married Their "Last Resort" Person
"I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a woman at a bar and thought, She's pretty enough and I like being around her. The thing is, we grew together, and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. At no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore. "
Libra—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Embracing Deeper Intimacy (& Setting Clear Boundaries)
Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean you’re done treating yourself! Your Libra horoscope for November 2022 wants you to give yourself exactly what you need in order to feel stable, whole and well-positioned. As Scorpio season shines a light on your second house of money and values, you’re feeling ready to set financial goals while finding satisfying ways to spend your hard-earned cash. However, as Mars retrograde continues to create a ruckus in your ninth house of adventure, spontaneity and education, you may struggle to have faith in what you’re living for; in what your “purpose” may be. You...
