ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead

When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
psychologytoday.com

Am I a Fool to Keep Loving You?

People can get stuck in dysfunctional relationship dynamics despite the high cost to their self-esteem and independence. Understanding the source of the dysfunction and gaining a new perspective can help them make positive changes. It helps to avoid these common obstacles that can prevent some people from moving on, even...
psychologytoday.com

3 Steps for Creating Healthy Boundaries in Relationships

The relationship boundaries one shares with others in close proximity are perhaps the most complex. Research shows that boundary management in households is positively related to relationship satisfaction. The first step to boundary setting is to identify one's own emotions and whether they're triggered by a history of past boundaries...
Jax Hudur

Married Woman Claims Extramarital Affairs Strengthen Her Marriage

While most people around the world would today shudder at the thought of extramarital affairs, 28-year-old Alexis Watts and her 35-year-old have a special arrangement. Alexis dates other men and is involved in multiple relationships, which she says is the secret ingredient to her successful marriage to Christopher.
ohmymag.co.uk

Here's what your hands say about when you're going to die

In these uncertain times, you might want to sneak a peek into the future for hope. That’s where palm reading or chiromancy could be useful. A dictionary definition states it's the art of predicting someone's future by interpreting the lines on the palms of their hands. So widespread is it that even now, computer programs are being designed to automatically do this. Apart from predicting the future, there is a popular theory that the length of the so-called life-line in your palm, could determine how long you might live.
Chris Freyler

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
ohmymag.co.uk

Here is what your guardian angel is called according to your date of birth

Many people believe that a guardian angel watches over them. Like astrology, angelology has become popular in recent years. We reveal the name of your guardian angel according to your birth date. Your guardian angel according to your date of birth. Astrology allows you to get to know yourself and...
Chris Freyler

Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
CNBC

Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs

Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
psychologytoday.com

Why Narcissists Demand Loyalty

Given their highly reactive traits and tendencies, narcissists need powerful defenses to protect their fragile egos from anxiety and depression. The narcissist’s conundrum is that rather than grow their courage and self-confidence, they disproportionately “grow” their defense mechanisms. Narcissists demand loyalty from those around them, for if...
Bella Smith

Update: One request is all it takes for a man to end a nearly four-year relationship.

I just recently contributed an article to NewsBreak that was about the guy who requested something seemingly bizarre from his fiance. You can read the story here. The update isn't great as the poster stated. They broke up after calling off their engagement. Her fiance denies any wrongdoing and says he only brought it up because he had a crush on someone and wanted to test the waters.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Diving Into The Different Types Of Female Narcissists

Although it has been proven that men tend to be Narcissists more than women, it does afflict women as well. Most studies conclude that Narcissism affects around 80% of men and 20% of women but that’s a rough estimate as there are so many different levels of Narcissism.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally

A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Tyla

Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children

A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
BuzzFeed

"I Married Her Because She Was Pretty Enough And I Liked Being Around Her," And 20 Other Stories From People Who Married Their "Last Resort" Person

"I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a woman at a bar and thought, She's pretty enough and I like being around her. The thing is, we grew together, and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. At no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore. "
StyleCaster

Libra—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Embracing Deeper Intimacy (& Setting Clear Boundaries)

Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean you’re done treating yourself! Your Libra horoscope for November 2022 wants you to give yourself exactly what you need in order to feel stable, whole and well-positioned. As Scorpio season shines a light on your second house of money and values, you’re feeling ready to set financial goals while finding satisfying ways to spend your hard-earned cash. However, as Mars retrograde continues to create a ruckus in your ninth house of adventure, spontaneity and education, you may struggle to have faith in what you’re living for; in what your “purpose” may be. You...

Comments / 0

Community Policy