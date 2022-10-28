Read full article on original website
Day 3 District 5 Tourney Results: LaMoure Wins Championship
WIMBLEDON, ND (NewsDakota.com) – Day 3 of the Dristrict 5 tournament saw the higher seed s win there games and the championship game go to five sets. Recap: Carrington got off to a quick start in the match jumping out to a large lead in both of the opening sets. Ellendale would battle back in the 3rd set but was unable to overcome Carrington in the end. Carrington would punch their ticket to the Region 3 tournament as the 3rd seed from the District.
Vikings Battle Rival Comets at Graichen Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Viking volleyball team tries to build late-season momentum on their home court tonight as they welcome rival Mayville State to town. Valley City State endured an eight-match losing streak that started after an upset of Dakota State at home on September 30th. It included some of their best volleyball of the year in a five-seat near upset of nationally-ranked Bellevue the next day.
Hi-Liners Win Topsy-Turvy Battle with Firebirds
DEVILS LAKE, ND (NewsDakota.com) As inconsistent as the Hi-Liner volleyball season as been, they may have saved their craziest for last. Playing at winless-in-the-league Devils Lake, the Hi-Liners were beaten badly in the first set, down big in the second before rallying for a win, dominant winners in the third, and comeback kids again in the fourth for a 3-1 (16-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-20) win at the Devils Lake Sports Complex Tuesday night.
Defense Helps Jimmies to Win at Presentation
ABERDEEN, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team held Presentation College to 29 percent shooting in a 75-34 victory Tuesday evening in non-conference action. Tied at 13-13 after the first quarter, Jamestown outscored the Saints 62-21 over the final thirty minutes to improve their record to...
No. 2 Jimmies Take GPAC Title With Win at No. 9 DWU
MITCHELL, S.D. (jimmiepride.com) — The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team won the GPAC regular season championship with a four-set win over No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan University Tuesday evening. Jamestown finishes the conference schedule with a record of 15-1 and improves to 28-2 overall. UJ will be the top...
Jimmie Men’s Basketball Preview: Marc Kjos and Mason Walters
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – 95-38 — That’s the overall record for the University of Jamestown men’s basketball team over the last four seasons. That includes three trips to the Round of 16 and one to the Elite Eight for the Jimmies in the past four years.
Blue Jays Cap Regular Season with Five Set Thriller
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School volleyball team ended the regular season on a high note as the Blue Jays rallied to beat Bismarck High in five sets. Set scores were 29-27, 21-25, 18-25, 25-14, and 15-13. Jamestown trailed 18-12 in the opening set before scoring seven of the next eight points to jump right back in set one. The Jays showed great resilience throughout overtime in the first set to come away with a 29-27 opening set victory.
Jimmies Fall in Series Finale with Midland
The University of Jamestown women’s hockey team trailed Midland (Neb.) University by just one goal going into the third period, but the Warriors scored three times in the final 20 minutes as the Jimmies lost 6-2 Sunday afternoon at Wilson Arena. Callie Maguire and Kamryn Hayhurst had first period...
Janice Marie Haas
Janice Marie Haas, 81, Jamestown, ND, passed away peacefully Friday, October 28th at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. She holds a very special place in heaven today. Janice was born on October 30, 1940, the daughter of William and Magdalena Moser of Medina, ND. She was the youngest of ten children. She grew up by Medina, ND, with her family, who experienced the loss of three children at a young age.
Valley City Town & Country Club Golf Course To Close
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Town and Country Club grounds Superintendent Lance A. Peterson announced that the Valley City Town and Country Club will be closing their golf course for the season at the end of the day on Wednesday, November 2nd. Peterson said the snow fence will be...
Buffalo Bridges Discusses Salvation Army Assistance
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone held their monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1. Discussion surrounding Salvation Army Assistance was brought forth by Director Mandi Freije. Freije says $10,000 was approved for transient assistance and $4,500 for in-kind assistance. She says looking at their current budget,...
Grant Leslie Gleich
Grant Leslie Gleich, 53, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Wednesday evening, October 26, 2022 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center due to multiple health complications. Grant was born April 21, 1969 in Richardton, ND, the son of Anton and Magdalena (Burger) Gleich. He married Judie Smith and they made their home in Jamestown for some time.
Rodney A. Kapaun
Rodney A. Kapaun, 89, Fingal ND passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his farm in rural Fingal. Rodney Arlyn Kapaun was born on August 5, 1933 at the family farm in rural Fingal, ND to Adolph (AJ) and Agnes (Utke) Kapaun. Rodney attended Clifton Township grade school and Fingal Public School where he graduated in 1951.
Ruth Engelstad
Ruth Engelstad, age 96, of Carrington, ND, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Golden Acres Manor, Carrington. Her Visitation will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 1:00PM-7:00PM followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00PM. all at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, November 2, 2022,...
Valley City Fire Truck Gets A Traditional Push
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City purchased a used fire truck last month to replace an aging one for their volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said with the purchase of this used truck saved the city more than $600-thousand dollars. Magnuson talked about an age-old tradition...
Exit 257 Survey Complete, Results To Be Analyzed
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Over the summer, rehabilitation work took place on I-94 Exit 257 just west of Jamestown. Michael Johnson is the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Urban Engineer. During that time, the exit was temporarily closed off for most of the summer until mid-September. Johnson says...
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota “fall golf ingenuity.” With leaves falling and folks golfing, one golfer went to his cart, returned with a leaf blower and promptly cleared the green; what a country. At the Main Street Summit last week Governor Burgum noted North Dakota...
FCCU Raises $5,000 For CMN Hospitals
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (FCCU) – FCCU recently held fundraisers for our 2022 third quarter charity, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN). Employees of FCCU choose a different cause each quarter to support by raising money and awareness. FCCU was able to raise $5,000 for this worthy cause. The donation will stay local with 100% going to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.
Sgt. Tom Herzig Retires After 30 Years of Service
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After 30 years of service to the state of North Dakota and North Dakota Highway Patrol, Sgt. Tom Herzig has called it a career. During a retirement ceremony Tuesday at the Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center, dozens showed their support. Herzig got his start as a civilian in 1992 working at the scale in Minot. He attended academy in 1997 and has served through the state Highway Patrol for the last 26 years.
Barnes County Lecture Series; Cannabis 101 Nov. 17
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 22 Presents: Gail Pederson, “Cannabis: Hemp, Marijuana and More,” Thursday, November 17th at 7 PM in the Barnes County Museum. (315 Central Ave N. Valley City, ND) The use of cannabis for fiber, oil,...
