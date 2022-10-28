ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Juvenile driver dies in crash west of Casper on Halloween

CASPER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 4 p.m....
Casper Teen Dies In Head-On With Dump Truck

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 15-year-old driver died west of Casper on Monday after crashing the vehicle he was driving into a dump truck. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the teen was driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant westbound on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper at about 4 p.m. when he drifted across the centerline and collided head-on with a dump truck.
UHP Identify Wyoming Man Killed In Head-On Crash South Of Naples

Utah Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a head-on crash south of Naples that. took place on Friday. 28-year-old Skylar Marrello from Casper, Wyoming sustained fatal. injuries due to the head-on collision on SR-45 near mile marker 32 at approximately. 8:32pm on October 28th at the Green River...
Young Casper driver killed in highway crash

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - On October 31, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 98 on Wyoming 220, west of Casper, Wyoming. Around 4:00 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 1993 International commercial-style dump truck was headed east, while a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant...
Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220

CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/31/22 – 11/1/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Weekly arrest report (10/21/22–10/28/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School

The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
Fatal crash on Wyoming 220

On October 31, 2022, at around 4:00 P.M., the Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a fatal crash that occurred at milepost 98 on Wyoming 220, west of Casper, Wyoming. Dustin H. Geiger, from Casper, Wyoming, was headed east on Wyoming 220 in a 1993 International commercial-style dump truck....
Property Damage and Burglary Spree at Casper Business

On Tuesday, three people were arrested for ongoing burglary and property damage at a local business, which took place over the last several weeks, according to a recent press release from the Casper Police Department. Police believe the suspects burglarized vehicles in addition to businesses. Detectives received information the suspects...
City of Casper selling two pieces of land; bids accepted until Dec. 2

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is attempting to sell two pieces of land it owns, according to an Oct. 21 press release. Approximately nine acres of the Robertson Road Addition. Where: West of Robertson Road and north of Trevett Lane. Zoning: Currently zoned as Planned Unit Development.
