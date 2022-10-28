***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 15-year-old driver died west of Casper on Monday after crashing the vehicle he was driving into a dump truck. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the teen was driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant westbound on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper at about 4 p.m. when he drifted across the centerline and collided head-on with a dump truck.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO