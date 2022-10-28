Read full article on original website
Juvenile driver dies in crash west of Casper on Halloween
CASPER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 4 p.m....
Casper Teen Dies In Head-On With Dump Truck
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 15-year-old driver died west of Casper on Monday after crashing the vehicle he was driving into a dump truck. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the teen was driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant westbound on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper at about 4 p.m. when he drifted across the centerline and collided head-on with a dump truck.
UHP Identify Wyoming Man Killed In Head-On Crash South Of Naples
Utah Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a head-on crash south of Naples that. took place on Friday. 28-year-old Skylar Marrello from Casper, Wyoming sustained fatal. injuries due to the head-on collision on SR-45 near mile marker 32 at approximately. 8:32pm on October 28th at the Green River...
BREAKING: Halloween shooting leaves one dead, Laramie County deputy in hospital
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a shooting that occurred yesterday, Oct. 31. At around 7:57 p.m. on Halloween, deputies responded to the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road to serve a warrant. During the warrant service, shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect.
Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220
CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
Police say Casper man found credit card, racked up over $1,400 in purchases
CASPER, Wyo — Police say a Casper man racked up over $1,400 in unauthorized purchases on a credit card he found while working at Burger King, according circuit court documents. Barton Mayle, 43, heard a single count of felony theft at his initial appearance Friday, Oct. 28. He is...
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/31/22 – 11/1/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Weekly arrest report (10/21/22–10/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Trial begins for Natrona County man accused of shaking infant, inflicting traumatic brain injury
CASPER, Wyo. — The trial of a former Fremont County deputy sheriff accused of inflicting a traumatic brain injury on his infant foster child began Monday in Natrona County District Court. Jarrett Gage Vargas, 32, faces one count of aggravated child abuse and a lesser charge of child abuse...
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School
The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
PHOTOS: Trick-or-treaters Hit the Streets in Casper on Halloween Night
Every year on October 31st, even on a school night, doorknobs and dogs sound the alarm. It was a BOO-tiful night in Natrona County. An army of little monsters was out and about collecting their dues. Other cities shift towards new traditions and less trick-or-treating, but not this one. Halloween...
A Proud Grandma, 19 Year Old Business Owner, and Ribbon Cutting in Casper
You've probably heard of it before... Formerly known as Yellowstone Upholstery, the store--now named Old Yellowstone Upholstery--has switched hands a few times. The newest owner is none other than 19 year old Michaela Fairbanks. Fairbanks took over in July, but today was the official Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting...
BLM decision to acquire 35K-acre ranch west of Casper ‘remanded’ after State of Wyoming’s complaints
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management has agreed to “set aside” a decision to acquire a 35,670-acre ranch from the Marton Family west of Casper after the State of Wyoming appealed the May 18 decision. The state filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s purchase of...
Casper winds up to 50 mph ahead of storm; 90% chance of snow Thursday with 1–3 inches possible
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County can expect some strong winds Tuesday night and Wednesday ahead of a winter storm, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible in Natrona County and the Green and Rattlesnake Mountains, with stronger winds possible in wind-prone areas south of Casper.
Property Damage and Burglary Spree at Casper Business
On Tuesday, three people were arrested for ongoing burglary and property damage at a local business, which took place over the last several weeks, according to a recent press release from the Casper Police Department. Police believe the suspects burglarized vehicles in addition to businesses. Detectives received information the suspects...
City of Casper selling two pieces of land; bids accepted until Dec. 2
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is attempting to sell two pieces of land it owns, according to an Oct. 21 press release. Approximately nine acres of the Robertson Road Addition. Where: West of Robertson Road and north of Trevett Lane. Zoning: Currently zoned as Planned Unit Development.
Quick! Casper Landfill Accepts Fall Foliage for the Compost Heap
Looking to get rid of your fall foliage before it's blanketed with snow?. The compost yard is part of the regional solid waste facility (1886 Station Rd, Casper, WY 82609). Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The facility may have reduced hours or be closed on certain holidays.
