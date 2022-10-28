Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
How Montana Was Heavily Promoted In The Early 1900s
It seems that all we hear these days is that more people are moving to Montana from other states, seeking cheaper housing and jobs. It's changing our demographics, and our economy and putting stress on our infrastructure. But did you know that people moving to Montana in droves is nothing...
10 Great Tips If You’re Moving To Rural Montana
It takes a certain kind of person to live in the middle of nowhere, and the middle of nowhere describes most of Montana. Living in Montana is a special place. The scenery, the weather, and the people make Montana an incredible place to live year-round. The only problem is some people move to Montana expecting to be like a big city, and they are sorely mistaken. This problem is the case, especially when folks move into rural areas of Montana.
Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl Appeals for Fairgrounds Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The iconic 90-year-old Ramona Holt, known as ‘Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl’, appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Monday to advocate for the fairgrounds levy on the general election ballot. A Respected Horsewoman Appeals for the Fairgrounds Levy. Holt appeared with...
mtpr.org
Lawsuit alleges Montana wolf hunting policies violate state and federal laws
Conservation groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate state and federal laws. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the suit in the First Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County. The lawsuit comes in the middle of Montana’s wolf hunting season, with wolf trapping set to start in a month.
NBCMontana
Original Governor's Mansion, prestigious symbol of Montana's wealth
HELENA, Mont. — Helena once laid claim to having more millionaires per capita than any other city in the United States. They came to Montana's rough and tumble gold camp and built their mansions. Not far from our State Capital stands a landmark rich in politics and celebrities. There's...
yourbigsky.com
Montana seniors & scammers: avoid being a victim
Scams can happen to anyone, but older citizens can be exploited the most. The National Council of Aging lists some of the most common scams and fraudulent cauls for senior-aged individuals. The grandparent scam is among the most common and devious types of fraudulent calls made. The scammer calls an...
Billings contractor pleads guilty to federal anti-trust violation
Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one count of attempted monopolization in federal court, which violates the Sherman Act, the country's primary anti-trust law.
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Deer, elk check station totals outpacing recent seasons in west-central Montana
West-central Montana hunter check stations are reporting elk and deer harvest totals that are up from last season and the five-year average.
montanarightnow.com
CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. “Jessica has...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
NBCMontana
Students to participate in Montana Youth Vote this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Youth Vote election will take place at schools around the state this week. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will participate in the election to gain practical experience in the democratic process. The following information was released by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and...
Post Register
Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90
About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
NBCMontana
Montana Millionaire tickets go on sale Tuesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Get a jump on Montana's exclusive jackpot -- the very popular Montana Millionaire lottery starts selling tickets at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Last year, the limited, 280,000 tickets sold out in six days. The Montana Lottery will award two $1 million dollar grand prizes and more instant...
KULR8
Montana state senator reveals specifics of College GameDay bill
MISSOULA — Last week, state senator Ellie Boldman, based out of Missoula, requested a bill be drafted with the intent of bringing ESPN’s College GameDay to the city. The bill, currently in the drafting process, would go to legislature in January during their bi-annual meeting. At the time...
Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?
A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
Fairfield Sun Times
Governor, first lady handing out Halloween candy Monday at state Capitol
Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan welcome Montana kids and families to trick-or-treat at the state Capitol on Halloween. They will hand out treats to trick-or-treaters from 4-6 p.m. on Monday on the south side of the State Capitol building. Montana State Auditor Troy Downing, Secretary of State Christi...
Montana backs away from innovative hospital payment model. ￼
Montana is signaling it might step away from an innovative way of setting the prices its public employee health plan pays hospitals for services, an approach that has saved the state millions of dollars and become a model for health plans nationwide. The plan gained national renown among employers and...
explorebigsky.com
MSU Extension: Affordable housing, food, top ‘needs’ in Montana
Affordable housing and affordable food are the top two needs in Montana, and mental health services is the third, according to the results of a statewide needs assessment released this week from Montana State University Extension. “The results of this needs assessment are already being used by our MSU Extension...
