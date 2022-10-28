Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m.

They say the house was vacant and it is under control.

The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are on the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.