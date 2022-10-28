Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say.
Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m.Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims
They say the house was vacant and it is under control.
The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are on the scene.
