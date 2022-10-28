ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfbBl_0ipVTjcj00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m.

Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims

They say the house was vacant and it is under control.

The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are on the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance, FedEx truck accident in Tornado, West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 2, 2022, 1:55 p.m.): The Kanawha County Ambulance and FedEx truck that were in an accident on Vorpe Road have now left the scene around 1:50 p.m. The accident was minor. TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an accident involving a Kanawha County Ambulance and a FedEx delivery truck in […]
TORNADO, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Firefighters battle abandoned house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters rushed to an early morning house fire Tuesday. Cabell County Dispatchers say they got the call for a structure fire just before 4:45 a.m. It was reported in the 1600 block of Doulton Avenue. Heavy smoke could be seen from some of our Huntington Weather...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews respond to head-on crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday night on state Route 10 in the Barboursville area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just after 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Route 10 near the intersection of Heath Creek Road.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
Metro News

Truck crash claims life in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A driver died after a pick-up truck crashed into a guardrail and caught fire Tuesday afternoon where U.S. Route 60 exits Interstate 77 heading out of Charleston. State police troopers said the wreck occurred at shortly after 3 p.m. The exit that takes traffic into eastern...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia leaders break ground on new I-64 exit in Culloden

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK)- The project to build a new exit on I-64 is officially underway. West Virginia officials, including Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon for the new I-64 exit to Culloden. According to the governor’s office, the new interchange exit will connect US-60 in Culloden […]
CULLODEN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle trailer fire in Belle, West Virginia

(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke […]
BELLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Warm November start in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — November started a few degrees above normal highs in Huntington and Charleston, but things have yet to truly heat up. The area will begin to see a southerly flow of warmer air starting Thursday which will allow temperatures to hop up into the 70s. By the weekend temperatures will be as much as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia sheriff warns residents of scam warrant letter

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam going around through the mail. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, residents have reported receiving a letter that appears to be from the Putnam County “Tax Resolution Unit” and contains a “Distraint Warrant” claiming they […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Driver killed in I-77 crash; southbound lanes reopen

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person was killed Tuesday after an accident along Interstate 77 South in Kanawha County. According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just before the Belle/Midland Trail exit on I-77 (also I-64) near mile-marker 96. It was reported just after 3 p.m. The southbound...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy