3 earnings season stories that investors should recognize: Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET.
FTSE 100 and European stocks muted ahead of interest rates decisions
The FTSE 100 (^FTSE) and European stocks started the week on the back foot with investors focusing on interest rates ahead of meetings of the Federal Reserve and Bank of England this week. The FTSE 100 was muted at the opening, wavering at 7,049 points, along with with the CAC...
Tesla Explored Procuring Stake In This Swiss Mining Company To Secure EV Battery Supply
Tesla Inc TSLA discussed with Glencore Plc GLCNF GLNCY about acquiring a stake in the Swiss commodities group. The discussion reflected how global carmakers sought to build ties with the mining industry to secure materials needed for the rollout of electric vehicles, the Financial Times reported. Preliminary discussions about Elon...
Imperial Oil announces largest dividend increase in its history
Shares of Imperial Oil (IMO.TO)(IMO) climbed as much as 10 per cent on Friday as the company rewarded shareholders with the largest dividend increase in its history. The Calgary-based integrated oil company reported third-quarter financial results before the opening bell, showing earnings more than doubled from a year ago, at $2.03 billion. Total revenue and other income for the quarter rose nearly 49 per cent year-over-year to $15.22 billion.
