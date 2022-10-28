Read full article on original website
Musk mocks AOC, others angry over price for Twitter blue check
Elon Musk is responding to critics, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over criticism of his plan to charge Twitter users $8 a month to be verified.
Instagram users flood Twitter, say accounts were suspended
Reports that Instagram was down spiked Monday morning as users complained that their accounts had been suspended for no apparent reason. Instagram says it's investigating the problem. Down Detector, a site that tracks user reports of site outages, showed a large spike in reports about Instagram starting around 9 a.m....
