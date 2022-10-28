ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Instagram users flood Twitter, say accounts were suspended

Reports that Instagram was down spiked Monday morning as users complained that their accounts had been suspended for no apparent reason. Instagram says it's investigating the problem. Down Detector, a site that tracks user reports of site outages, showed a large spike in reports about Instagram starting around 9 a.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy