The broader equity indices appear to be bracing for yet another probable rate hike by the Fed – the fourth successive 75 basis point increase – as it vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation. The Fed has indicated that it expects to bring the so-called terminal rate to 4.6% from the current range of 3% to 3.25%. The Fed meeting, scheduled to begin today, is widely expected to offer definite cues to the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.

1 DAY AGO