FOX 40 News WICZ TV
"Forget Me Not" Memorial Park Opens Today to Honor Children Lost to Crime
Cheri Lindsey was just 12 years old when she was abducted and murdered at Six and a Half Sturges Street on March 26th, 1984. James Wales was convicted and sentenced to 33 years to life in prison after confessing to the murder. Today, officials from Broome County and the City...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lourdes Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Pavilion Care Center in Johnson City
Tuesday afternoon Lourdes Hospital cut the ribbon, officially completing their new "Lourdes Pavilion" facility next to the Oakdale Mall. Building off the health and fitness center on the first floor, a new primary care facility, along with a drive-thru and walk-in pharmacy is officially complete in Johnson City. Dozens of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Paving Project Scheduled for Johnson City on Thursday
Officials in Johnson City announce a paving project is scheduled to occur on Thursday, November 3rd, weather permitting. The project involves top coat paving asphalt. This will occur on Leigh Street from Zoa Avenue to the Village line at Ukrainian Hill, Zoa Avenue from Wren Street to south of the intersection of Miriam Street and Miriam Street from Zoa Avenue to the intersection of Virginia Avenue.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Early Voting Continues Strong in Broome County
Four sites across Broome County are offering early voting. Tonight was one of two days the polls were open extra late, until 8 p.m. At the Oakdale Mall, voters are taking advantage of the opportunity, according to Site Supervisor Eve Daniels. "This is only the fourth day, but we have...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Norwich Man Charged With Arson
A Norwich man has been charged with arson, among other charges after a house fire on Halloween. According to the Norwich Police, firefighters responded to 12 State Street in Norwich around 10:30 p.m. for a fully involved house fire. Police say the resident of the home, Matthew Lamb, admitted he...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
One Dead After Two-Vehicle Crash in Greene
One person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Chenango County. According to New York State Police, police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 in the town of Greene just before 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1st. State police say an investigation revealed...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Felon Pleads Guilty to Weapon Charge in Broome County
The Broome County District Attorney says a Plattsburgh, Clinton County man pleaded guilty to a weapon charge stemming from an incident in June. Kristopher A. Duncan pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree in county court. The DA says Duncan admitted to firing an...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: October 24 to 30
During the week of Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, the Owego Police Department had 125 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 24 traffic tickets. Shawn H. Marshall of Newark Valley was arrested for a bench warrant issued by Owego Police. He was turned over...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
One Injured, One Charged After Johnson City Shooting
One person was arrested and charged with attempted murder among other charges after a shooting in Johnson City over the weekend. According to the Johnson City Police Department, deputies were responding to a report of a physical dispute occurring on Floral Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when they were advised shots had been fired.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband
The Broome County District Attorney says an inmate at the Broome County Jail pleaded guilty to a felony charge. Kyle D. Corbin pleaded guilty to the felony charge of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st degree. This comes after Corbin admitted he brought methamphetamine into the jail while he...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango County Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Chenango County man was arrested after a traffic stop in Oneonta. Ronald J. Menard of New Berlin was found to be driving a vehicle with a suspended license. Menard was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree and No/Inadequate Stop Lamp.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Blotter
The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of inmates for various incidents inside the correctional facility. According to the sheriff's office, Vance Ferro of Binghamton struck another inmate in the face and head with punches and knee strikes. The victim sustained a head injury. Ferro was charged with Assault...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Man Charged After Crash in Town of Union
One person was charged after a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Union on Friday, October 28th. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash on State Route 17C just after 10 a.m. Friday. The office says the driver, Hector Figeroa, was traveling eastbound when he...
