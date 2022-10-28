ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

"Forget Me Not" Memorial Park Opens Today to Honor Children Lost to Crime

Cheri Lindsey was just 12 years old when she was abducted and murdered at Six and a Half Sturges Street on March 26th, 1984. James Wales was convicted and sentenced to 33 years to life in prison after confessing to the murder. Today, officials from Broome County and the City...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Paving Project Scheduled for Johnson City on Thursday

Officials in Johnson City announce a paving project is scheduled to occur on Thursday, November 3rd, weather permitting. The project involves top coat paving asphalt. This will occur on Leigh Street from Zoa Avenue to the Village line at Ukrainian Hill, Zoa Avenue from Wren Street to south of the intersection of Miriam Street and Miriam Street from Zoa Avenue to the intersection of Virginia Avenue.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Early Voting Continues Strong in Broome County

Four sites across Broome County are offering early voting. Tonight was one of two days the polls were open extra late, until 8 p.m. At the Oakdale Mall, voters are taking advantage of the opportunity, according to Site Supervisor Eve Daniels. "This is only the fourth day, but we have...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Norwich Man Charged With Arson

A Norwich man has been charged with arson, among other charges after a house fire on Halloween. According to the Norwich Police, firefighters responded to 12 State Street in Norwich around 10:30 p.m. for a fully involved house fire. Police say the resident of the home, Matthew Lamb, admitted he...
NORWICH, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Dead After Two-Vehicle Crash in Greene

One person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Chenango County. According to New York State Police, police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 in the town of Greene just before 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1st. State police say an investigation revealed...
GREENE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Felon Pleads Guilty to Weapon Charge in Broome County

The Broome County District Attorney says a Plattsburgh, Clinton County man pleaded guilty to a weapon charge stemming from an incident in June. Kristopher A. Duncan pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree in county court. The DA says Duncan admitted to firing an...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: October 24 to 30

During the week of Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, the Owego Police Department had 125 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 24 traffic tickets. Shawn H. Marshall of Newark Valley was arrested for a bench warrant issued by Owego Police. He was turned over...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Injured, One Charged After Johnson City Shooting

One person was arrested and charged with attempted murder among other charges after a shooting in Johnson City over the weekend. According to the Johnson City Police Department, deputies were responding to a report of a physical dispute occurring on Floral Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when they were advised shots had been fired.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband

The Broome County District Attorney says an inmate at the Broome County Jail pleaded guilty to a felony charge. Kyle D. Corbin pleaded guilty to the felony charge of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st degree. This comes after Corbin admitted he brought methamphetamine into the jail while he...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chenango County Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Chenango County man was arrested after a traffic stop in Oneonta. Ronald J. Menard of New Berlin was found to be driving a vehicle with a suspended license. Menard was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree and No/Inadequate Stop Lamp.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Blotter

The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of inmates for various incidents inside the correctional facility. According to the sheriff's office, Vance Ferro of Binghamton struck another inmate in the face and head with punches and knee strikes. The victim sustained a head injury. Ferro was charged with Assault...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Man Charged After Crash in Town of Union

One person was charged after a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Union on Friday, October 28th. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash on State Route 17C just after 10 a.m. Friday. The office says the driver, Hector Figeroa, was traveling eastbound when he...
TOWN OF UNION, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy