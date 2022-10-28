ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early voting location opens in Herndon after thousands receive incorrect ballot notices

By Max Marcilla
DC News Now
 5 days ago

HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — More than a dozen early voting locations opened in Fairfax County on Thursday, including one at the Herndon Fortnightly Library. Some of the voters who showed up to vote were victims of misinformation, as more than 13,000 of the town’s residents received voting notices from the Virginia Department of Elections that contained an incorrect voting location.

The error was quickly corrected by Fairfax County, which sent updated notices to the residents.

“It was actually quite weird that they would be sending us out of Herndon to vote,” said Voter Nani Khalsa when describing her initial reaction. However, she said she was not too confused, knowing she was planning to vote in the town elections — and vote early.

Fairfax Co. to open 13 more early voting sites

The Virginia Department of Elections said the mistake was because the locations on voting notices were not updated. Residents started receiving erroneous notices last week.

“It happened on Thursday when several of my constituents received it,” said Herndon Mayor Sheila Olem, who was campaigning outside of the library. She said she also received the notice, and many of her constituents called her to report the mistake.

“They were very quick,” she said while discussing the county’s response. “Fairfax County got on it.”

While that quick action eased some of the confusion for voters like Khalsa, who called it a “nothingburger,” there is still a concern for other voters in town — especially when English is not their first language.

“When you have some sort of notice, official mailers or things of that nature to that community, it may not get rectified as quickly as a community where English is their normal language,” said Vice Mayor Cesar del Aguila, who was also campaigning outside the library.

He said he hopes the mistake sparks greater outreach efforts.

“Maybe for Herndon or towns that have this type of diversity we do more public service announcements in multiple languages,” he said. The U.S. Census estimates that 36.4% of Herndon is white only.

The ballot errors have sparked requests for investigations from Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay, who wrote in a letter asking for “the factors that led to this mailing, as well as detailed findings of the investigation” to be publicly released, “along with any recommended corrective actions, so Virginians can understand what happened and ensure that it never happens again.”

Olem said she believes Attorney General Jason Miyares’ newly formed Election Integrity Unit should investigate.

In a statement to DC News Now, a spokesperson for Miyares wrote: “The Attorney General is very frustrated with the vendor who made this mistake. This type of error is unacceptable, and our office is working with the Department of Elections in exploring all legal remedies against the vendor and ensuring that voters receive the correct information.”

restonnow.com

County hit with deluge of new voter registrations a week before election

The race to finalize voter rolls for next week’s midterm elections may come down to the wire after Fairfax County received thousands of new applications today (Monday). A computer error that affected Virginia’s voter registration system earlier this summer resulted in the state sending another 11,000 applications to the Fairfax County Office of Elections, which says it “will do whatever it takes” to process the documents in time for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

After 14-hour meeting, Prince William County Board of Supervisors clears next step for controversial data centers project

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A night of heated public comment, debate, and discussion that stretched into Wednesday morning came to a close, with a project that’s stirred a lot of support and concern in Prince William County advancing to its next step. More than 200 people signed up to attend a […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

Former Stafford County administrator passes away

Stafford County mourns the passing of former County Administrator C.M. Williams, Jr. Williams served as County Administrator from 1984 to 2003. Williams helped lead the county through a time of great change and population growth. He was also instrumental in helping protect historic treasures from development and designing the George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Metro announces Silver Line extension open date

DULLES, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced on Wednesday that the long-awaited Silver Line extension, which will provide service to Dulles International Airport, will open on Tuesday, November 15. The new Dulles station is one of six that will be accessible to commuters this month, more than 13 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
hslda.org

District Hassles Hispanic Mom Homeschooling 8-Year-Old

Camila* is from El Salvador but has lived in Virginia for more than 15 years. When she legally withdrew her 8-year-old daughter to homeschool in September, her school division in Alexandria accused her of not complying with the law and threatened her with truancy charges. Camila feels local officials are treating her this way because of her Hispanic identity.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

PGCPS paying board chair's legal fees to fight removal

According to legal invoices obtained by FOX 5, Prince George’s Co. Public Schools has been paying legal fees for embattled school board chair Dr. Juanita Miller as she fights for her position on the board. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to board members who say they were unaware of the funds being used to aid Miller.
DC News Now

Comcast could come to Washington County area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About nine months ago, Comcast approached the city of Hagerstown with an offer to expand its services to Washington County. They are now in the process of creating a franchise agreement. “We developed an agreement that would enable Comcast to provide service but also establish fairness and competitive […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

FCPS, FCC announce free dual enrollment for students

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act, also known as HB1300, was passed in 2020. Lawmakers said it was designed to essentially enhance the quality of public education in Maryland. Now, we’re starting to see some of the benefits. The bill includes recommendations, like making tuition free for dual enrollment […]
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Monthly

Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up

Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
TYSONS, VA
DC News Now

