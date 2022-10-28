Bryce Harper’s home run during Game 3 of the World Series set the bar for the Phillies on Tuesday night. At the same time, it set Harper apart from every other player in MLB history. Harper’s bomb against the Astros in Game 3 off of Lance McCullers made him the first player in MLB history to hit a home run in every single round of the postseason. Harper set MLB history with his bonkers home run feat, having gone yard in the Wild Card round, the Divisional Round, the NLCS, and of course, the World Series.

