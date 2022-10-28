Read full article on original website
Related
John Smoltz’s honest take on Lance McCullers Jr. tipping pitches to Bryce Harper, Phillies in World Series
To say that Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. struggled in his Game 3 start in the World Series would be a massive understatement. In only 4.1 innings of action, McCullers allowed as many home runs (five) as the number of opponents he struck out, allowing seven earned runs in such a historically putrid pitching […] The post John Smoltz’s honest take on Lance McCullers Jr. tipping pitches to Bryce Harper, Phillies in World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lance McCullers Jr. gets real on speculation Bryce Harper caught him tipping
Game 3 of the 2022 World Series will be talked about for days to come, mainly because of Lance McCullers Jr.’s meltdown on the mound. McCullers was taken to the woodshed by Bryce Harper and the hot bats of the Philadelphia Phillies, who scored a 7-0 victory on the strength of five home runs off of the Houston Astros’ righty. It was the most home run given up in a World Series game by a pitcher — ever.
Jose Canseco blasts Yankees with wild Aaron Judge free agency take
The New York Yankees will be hoping to re-sign superstar slugger Aaron Judge to a massive extension this winter after he failed to put pen to paper before the 2022 campaign. After slugging an AL record 62 homers, Judge is in line for a historic payday and is already garnering lots of interest.
The Albert Pujols reason Harrison Bader thinks Aaron Judge may leave Yankees in free agency
There is no doubt who the biggest player to watch out for in MLB free agency, and that’s Aaron Judge, who has been generating a ton of attention from general managers and fanbases across baseball ever since he rejected the New York Yankees’ extension offer back in February, one that was reportedly worth $213.5 million. […] The post The Albert Pujols reason Harrison Bader thinks Aaron Judge may leave Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Thomson reveals the harsh reality behind pushing Phillies’ Zack Wheeler back in World Series
Zack Wheeler struggled mightily in World Series Game 2 against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies’ star right-hander clearly did not have his best stuff. And despite Game 3 getting rained out, Wheeler’s next start will not come until a potential Game 6 in Houston. Phillies manager Rob Thomson recently revealed the harsh Zack Wheeler reality in the World Series, per USA Today.
Astros manager Dusty Baker’s response to leaving in Lance McCullers won’t inspire confidence
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker explains his logic behind keeping Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound far longer than it should be after his horrible start in Game 3 of the World Series. The Astros lost the Tuesday showdown after the Philadelphia Phillies enjoyed a home run party in the first two innings of the […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker’s response to leaving in Lance McCullers won’t inspire confidence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Zero breathing room’: Nick Castellanos applauds Phillies’ wild crowd after Game 3 World Series win over Astros
4,746 days. That’s how long Philadelphia Phillies fans had to wait for the next World Series game at Citizens Bank Park. Needless to say, they brought all the energy and the team didn’t disappoint, spanking the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 3 on Tuesday night. Following the victory, outfielder Nick Castellanos applauded the Philly crowd […] The post ‘Zero breathing room’: Nick Castellanos applauds Phillies’ wild crowd after Game 3 World Series win over Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Beginning to sound like a Duran Duran concert’: Non-tipping reason Phillies teed off on Lance McCullers
The Philadelphia Phillies absolutely teed off on Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Tuesday night in Game 3 of the World Series, slugging five home runs off the righty en route to a 7-0 victory. There was some speculation that McCullers was potentially tipping pitches, but as Tom Verducci pointed out, it simply came down to […] The post ‘Beginning to sound like a Duran Duran concert’: Non-tipping reason Phillies teed off on Lance McCullers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros manager Dusty Baker’s Lance McCullers decision will give Giants fans 20-year old deja vu
For all of Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker’s accolades, one trophy has proven to be ever so elusive for the 73-year old former outfielder in his managerial career: a World Series trophy. While he won a title during the 1981 Fall Classic when his Los Angeles Dodgers triumphed over the New York Yankees during the strike-shortened season.
White Sox’ first decision after Pedro Grifol hire is great news for Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease
The Chicago White Sox are reportedly bringing pitching coach Ethan Katz back despite hiring new manager Pedro Grifol, per NBC Sports. NBC Sports and Ken Rosenthal also reported that a number of other White Sox coaches will not be returning to the team. Their decision to retain Katz makes sense...
Justin Verlander’s next start vs. Phillies in World Series, revealed
The Houston Astros head into Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday in dire need of a victory to avoid a 3-1 hole against the Philadelphia Phillies. While Cristian Javier toes the mound here, the Stros will send Justin Verlander to the hill in Game 5 Thursday for his second start of the Fall Classic.
Phillies’ Bryce Harper makes MLB history following Game 3 World Series home run
Bryce Harper’s home run during Game 3 of the World Series set the bar for the Phillies on Tuesday night. At the same time, it set Harper apart from every other player in MLB history. Harper’s bomb against the Astros in Game 3 off of Lance McCullers made him the first player in MLB history to hit a home run in every single round of the postseason. Harper set MLB history with his bonkers home run feat, having gone yard in the Wild Card round, the Divisional Round, the NLCS, and of course, the World Series.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0