Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
U-Haul Truck Stolen From Movers In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A U-Haul truck was stolen while locals were in the process of moving in the City of Jamestown this week. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a Prospect Street residence on Monday where renters reported the truck was stolen as they were loading it.
wnynewsnow.com
Charged Lodged Following Jamestown Robbery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Criminal charges have been lodged in connection with a robbery in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report the break-in happened back on Sunday at an address downtown. Following an investigation into the incident, 24-year-old Angel Rosas was charged with burglary and criminal...
wnynewsnow.com
Amish Buggy Crash Victims Released From The Hospital
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Those involved in a crash between an Amish Buggy and a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputy have been released from the hospital. The accident happened on Stockton-Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua just after 9 p.m. on Sunday. Five people who were...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Drugs, Loaded Handgun
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – An 18-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in the City of Dunkirk on Tuesday. The traffic stop happened just after 1 a.m. in area of West 4th and Lark Streets. In addition to...
wnynewsnow.com
Out-Of-District Students Break Into Jamestown High School
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two out-of-district students broke into Jamestown High School recently in an attempt to steal from the building. Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker announced the news on Tuesday in a statement to the media. Whitaker said in part, “we have become aware...
wnynewsnow.com
Erie Zoo Provides Update on Accreditation Status
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The Erie Zoo has been busy working to regain its accreditation over the past year, but they still don’t have a timeline for when they will reapply for it. Tuesday, zoo officials accepted a $250,000 state grant to help build a family...
wnynewsnow.com
17-Year-Old Dies In Weekend Vehicle-Crash
MACHAS, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old girl died over the weekend following a vehicle-crash in Cattaraugus County. The single-vehicle accident happened on Saturday just after 10:30 p.m. in the Town of Machas. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene and two other victims are listed in...
wnynewsnow.com
Investigation Continues After Sheriff’s Deputy Strikes Amish Buggy Overnight
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation continues after a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputy struck an Amish Buggy overnight. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says this accident happened on Stockton-Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua just after 9 p.m. on Sunday. A marked patrol car...
wnynewsnow.com
Educators Revisit Security Protocols Following JHS Break-In
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Educators are revisiting their security protocols after a malfunctioning door allowed two youngsters to break-into Jamestown High School over the weekend. These two students were from outside the school district. While the two did not steal anything noteworthy, it appeared the pair gained...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown IT Department Eyes New Upgrades
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Cybersecurity is among top concerns when it comes to Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s 2023 Executive Budget, as well as the possible threat that old servers, and miscommunications, could cause within city hall. Information Technology Director Mark Dean is looking for new equipment,...
wnynewsnow.com
Sherman Man Allegedly Found With Guns, Drugs During Mental Health Check
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old Sherman man faces charges after he was found with weapons and drugs during a mental health evaluation at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department says Marcus Detweiler was at the hospital Monday for a mental health evaluation. During...
wnynewsnow.com
Local Mother Calls “Black Face” Halloween Costume “Insidious”
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – A costume is prompting outrage from some residents in our area, after two people dressed in what appears to be “black face” this Halloween. On Tuesday, we spoke with a local mother who took to social media to raise her concerns.
wnynewsnow.com
Frewsburg Halloween “Black Face” Photos Spark Public Outrage
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – A costume is prompting outrage from some residents in our area, after two people dressed in what appears to be “black face” this Halloween. We spoke with a local mother who took to social media to raise her concerns. “They took...
wnynewsnow.com
Fredonia Board Holds Off On Lowering Route 20’s Speed Limit
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – The Village of Fredonia Board has ‘tapped the breaks’ on a law that would have lowered the speed limit of a popular throughfare. A local law was proposed to lower the speed limit on sections of Route 20 in the village. Specifically, parts of East Main Street would be lowered to 30 m.p.h. with the school zone marked at 20 m.p.h.
wnynewsnow.com
Fallout Over “Black Face” Halloween Costume Debacle Builds
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – The two people who dressed-up in “black face” as their Halloween costume while attending parties over the weekend in Frewsburg have resigned their membership from the Sons of the American Legion. The American Legion Department of New York tells WNY News...
wnynewsnow.com
“Chautauqua County Voter Integrity” Volunteers Under Investigation
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Over the weekend, a group in Chautauqua County went door-to-door claiming to verify voter information. Now, New York State’s Attorney General is looking into the matter. Chautauqua County’s Board of Election Commissioners tell WNY News Now that the group, branded as “Chautauqua...
wnynewsnow.com
Democratic NY Senate Candidate Touts Rural Roots
GREAT VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Democratic candidate for New York State’s 57th Senate Seat is touting his rural roots, and slightly conservative values, with just one week to go until election day. Great Valley Town Supervisor and local dairy farmer Daniel Brown has been involved...
Comments / 0