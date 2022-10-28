FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – The Village of Fredonia Board has ‘tapped the breaks’ on a law that would have lowered the speed limit of a popular throughfare. A local law was proposed to lower the speed limit on sections of Route 20 in the village. Specifically, parts of East Main Street would be lowered to 30 m.p.h. with the school zone marked at 20 m.p.h.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO