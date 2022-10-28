ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olpe, KS

KVOE

Changes to High School Football playoff schedule

Four area high school playoff football games have been moved up a day due to potential weather on Friday. Emporia High’s game at Blue Valley Southwest will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday in Overland Park. You can hear the game on 14 KVOE AM and 96.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State soccer advances to second round of MIAA Tournament

The Emporia State soccer team advances to the second round of the MIAA post season tournament with a 2-0 win over Northeastern State Sunday. The Lady Hornets scored their first goal in the 33rd minute of play. Angela Palmer scored on a header off a corner kick. Mackenzie Dimarco scored...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

EMPORIA SENIOR CENTER: Donations put facility ‘into the black,’ but another $75,000 needed for immediate needs

The Emporia Senior Center is processing some good financial news Wednesday. The Senior Center has received $25,000 from two separate anonymous donors. President and CEO Ian Boyd says an unspecified portion of these donations have brought the Senior Center out of a deficit situation and “into the black,” although the exact scope of that situation may not be announced until next week. Funds are also being used to address programs, administrative needs and fundraising.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Moran to speak at Fanestil Meats ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday

Fanestil Meats is nearing the end of a major construction project just west of Emporia. The business is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 pm Friday for its new 40,000 square foot processing facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50, finishing a long-sought project to move the business entirely out of the Cottonwood River floodplain just south of Emporia. The processing plant is joining the Fresh Local Market, cold storage and administrative operations after groundbreaking a year ago.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health

A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Halloween festivities enjoyed by all in Emporia

Young ghouls, goblins, superheroes and more had a boo-tiful night for trick-or-treating on Halloween. Activities began in the late afternoon with the annual Boo in the Zoo at the David Traylor Zoo. More than 1,200 people passed through the zoo’s gates to collect some candy and interact with zoo staff, residents and right around 30-plus community organizations.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Monday – 10-31-22

Newsmaker: Salvation Army Capt. Mylie Hadden discusses the agency’s Christmas assistance program. Newsmaker 2: Members of Emporia High Theatre preview their upcoming production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State University Career Services Fair coming Wednesday

The Emporia State University Career Services will be having an education fair Wednesday. The event will take place from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. inside Webb Hall, located on the second floor of Memorial Union. This is the first of two fairs that ESU Career Services will be putting on...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

New store opening this month at Emporia Pavilions

Another store in the Emporia Pavilions retail development is set to open soon. Shoe Dept. Encore will likely open by mid-November, according to Pavilons developer Spencer Thomson. The store is sandwiched between the recently-opened Ross Dress for Less and the soon-to-open Marshalls. Until now, it had been referred to as...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

USD 252 Southern Lyon County begins 10th Honor Flight

The latest rapid-fire trip to Washington DC and back is underway for USD 252 Southern Lyon County. Honor Flight Number 10 got started with the traditional sendoff from Olpe before 2 am. Veterans, students, medical staff and district administrators will return late Tuesday evening. Superintendent Mike Argabright, whose father and...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors emergency meeting delves into options available to overcome well noted financial strains facing the agency

With the financial foundation of the Emporia Senior Center less than stable, the Board of Directors convened an emergency meeting Monday evening to explore any and all options available to avoid dissolving the agency. Senior Center Director Ian Boyd has stated the financial issues stem from a number of factors...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Donations sought for Emporia Main Street’s Soldier Care Package drive

Emporia Main Street’s Soldier Care Package drive is now underway. Director Casey Woods says soldiers overseas are looking for at least some of the comforts of home. Books, non-perishable food, flavor packets for drinking water, powdered drink mixes, disposable cameras, 100-percent cotton clothing and other items are all welcomed through the end of November. Residents can drop off items at the Main Street office, 727 Commercial.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Vehicle fire near Allen under investigation

An investigation is underway after a vehicle fire in northern Lyon County on Sunday evening. Allen-Admire firefighters were paged to Roads 310 and L, or about four miles south of Allen, shortly before 5 pm. Early indications are a pickup truck caught fire and was getting into nearby grass when fire crews reached the scene. The truck was reported as fully engulfed in flames, but the fire was put out quickly.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Election Office reporting solid turnout ahead of Election Day

Election Day is now a week away, and Lyon County Election Officer Tammy Vopat says things have gone smoothly. Election Day is officially Nov. 8. Advance voting has been underway since mid-October, and Vopat says turnout has been steady. Over 1,000 mail ballots have been requested, with better than 500 already returned. Over 1,300 residents have used the various in-person advance vote process, either at the Lyon County Courthouse or the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building.
KVOE

AVILA MURDER: Arraignment ahead for Garcia in May

Arraignment is coming next spring in the case of an Emporia man accused of killing another over five years ago. Samuel Garcia will be arraigned May 4, barring schedule adjustments or other developments, after a preliminary hearing that started Monday. Garcia is accused of shooting Jesus Avila near Emporia in...
EMPORIA, KS

