Bogalusa, LA

fox8live.com

City Council scrutinizes NOPD’s recruitment, retention plans at budget hearing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson said Tuesday (Nov. 1) he hopes to bring on 200 more officers in the next two years to boost the NOPD’s depleted ranks, and said the goal is achievable with the help of an incentive package proposed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. But the plan came under new scrutiny as the New Orleans City Council kicked off its annual budget hearings.
fox8live.com

Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen

Louisiana Department of Wildlife agents arrested two men on charges of harassing fishermen last week. It was alleged that the men were disrupting anglers by throwing glass bottles at other anglers as they attempted to fish in nearby waters. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife website, Casey Russell of...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell to honor alumnus Matt Forte Friday night

Slidell football has locked up the District 6-5A title and is riding an 8-game win streak. There are a lot of things to celebrate at L.V. McGinty Stadium on Friday night, including one of the school's most successful football stars. Matt Forte will be honored at halftime during the Tigers'...
SLIDELL, LA
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Bogalusa High gets home game back after successful appeal to LHSAA

BOGALUSA, La (WVUE) - Bogalusa High School will be permitted to host its scheduled home game this Friday against Albany, following a successful appeal to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, officials announced Monday (Oct. 31). “I’m very happy we’ve been able to reach an agreement that allows our Lumberjacks...
BOGALUSA, LA
fox8live.com

1 booked, 1 wanted for doing burnouts, donuts in Treme, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man has surrendered to police and a warrant is out for another man, both accused of doing burnouts and donuts in the Treme neighborhood over the weekend. The NOPD says Devin Curley and Jermaine Turner were recklessly driving at the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
MARRERO, LA

