Related
fox8live.com
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Bogalusa Lumberjacks will end their 2022 football regular season early after Albany High School informed them they preferred to forfeit rather than play Friday’s scheduled season finale at Bogalusa High School. “Due to continued concerns for the safety of our fans, athletes, and staff,...
crescentcitysports.com
East Jefferson to un-retire Mike Miley’s football jersey number Friday night
Mike Miley was a tremendous athlete, a brilliant football and baseball player at East Jefferson High School. East Jefferson honored Miley posthumously by retiring his No. 11 which he wore in football. At the request of the Miley family, East Jefferson will officially un-retire the No. 11 this Friday night...
fox8live.com
City Council scrutinizes NOPD’s recruitment, retention plans at budget hearing
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson said Tuesday (Nov. 1) he hopes to bring on 200 more officers in the next two years to boost the NOPD’s depleted ranks, and said the goal is achievable with the help of an incentive package proposed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. But the plan came under new scrutiny as the New Orleans City Council kicked off its annual budget hearings.
theadvocate.com
Nursing home owner Bob Dean loses legal control as judge weighs Ida evacuation settlement
A Jefferson Parish judge is scheduled to consider a proposed class-action settlement Wednesday over nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr.’s botched evacuation of 843 south Louisiana patients for Hurricane Ida. Dean likely won’t appear to testify, though he's received a subpoena. That's because a probate judge in Georgia last...
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
fox8live.com
UNO holds town halls on proposed football program as student vote on fee increase nears
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amid declining enrollment, the University of New Orleans is holding town halls with students to discuss a proposed football program the university hopes would boost attendance, but at a cost of about $400 more per semester for current students. The eighth town hall was held Monday...
fox8live.com
Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
fox8live.com
Orleans DA asks City Council to boost staff with $4.4 million budget increase
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday (Nov. 1) asked the City Council to increase his office’s budget by at least $4.4 million in 2023. During the first day of City Council hearings on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s budget proposals, Williams claimed his office lacks...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen
Louisiana Department of Wildlife agents arrested two men on charges of harassing fishermen last week. It was alleged that the men were disrupting anglers by throwing glass bottles at other anglers as they attempted to fish in nearby waters. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife website, Casey Russell of...
NOLA.com
Slidell to honor alumnus Matt Forte Friday night
Slidell football has locked up the District 6-5A title and is riding an 8-game win streak. There are a lot of things to celebrate at L.V. McGinty Stadium on Friday night, including one of the school's most successful football stars. Matt Forte will be honored at halftime during the Tigers'...
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
WAFB.com
LSP identified man shot, killed during stand-off in Tangipahoa Parish
The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening. Stop by one of the NAPA Auto Parts locations to donate today. Matt Williams, Liz Koh, and Dr. Steve Caparotta give you the morning news, weather, and sports headlines weekdays at 9:15 a.m. 9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, November 1. Updated: 7...
fox8live.com
WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State State Police Police reported on November 1, 2022, that on October 30, 2022, investigators assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were asked to investigate a shooting involving the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The...
NOPD working fourth shooting in five hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the latest shootings happened in New Orleans East and in the French Quarter. Both victims are in the hospital.
fox8live.com
Bogalusa High gets home game back after successful appeal to LHSAA
BOGALUSA, La (WVUE) - Bogalusa High School will be permitted to host its scheduled home game this Friday against Albany, following a successful appeal to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, officials announced Monday (Oct. 31). “I’m very happy we’ve been able to reach an agreement that allows our Lumberjacks...
16-Year-Old Forced at Gunpoint Into a Freezer at Louisiana McDonald's
A terrifying event for Tenia Hill, a 16-year-old working at McDonald's.
fox8live.com
1 booked, 1 wanted for doing burnouts, donuts in Treme, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man has surrendered to police and a warrant is out for another man, both accused of doing burnouts and donuts in the Treme neighborhood over the weekend. The NOPD says Devin Curley and Jermaine Turner were recklessly driving at the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue...
NOLA.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
fox8live.com
Arrest made in connection to fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa last August
BOGALUSA, La (WVUE) - Police announced Wednesday (Nov. 2) morning the arrest of a man accused of being connected to the fatal drive-by shooting of a 50-year-old Bogalusa woman. Veronique Allen was fatally shot on Aug. 23 after 10 rounds were fired in the direction of a home in the...
Comments / 1