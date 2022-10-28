ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tappan, NJ

Boys Soccer: North 2, Group 2 semifinals roundup for Nov. 2.

Eann Vieira scored the only goal of the game for top-seeded Harrison in its 1-0 win over fifth-seeded Hanover Park in Harrison. Brando Moreno recorded the assist on the second-half goal for Harrison. Ismael Kone made seven saves in the shutout. Harrison will play the winner of second-seeded Rutherford and sixth-seeded Voorhees in the final round.
HARRISON, NJ
North Jersey, Non-Public A boys soccer quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 2

Senior Karan Chauhan scored the matchwinner in the second overtime period as NJ.com top-ranked and top-seeded Seton Hall Prep dispatched eighth-seeded Don Bosco Prep 1-0 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public A Tournament at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Seton Hall Prep (17-2),...
RAMSEY, NJ
Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final

St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
PENNINGTON, NJ
Robbinsville over Neptune - Central Jersey, Group 3 semifinal recap

Bora Tucker and Adrian Ivanov scored one goal each for top-seeded Robbinsville in its 2-0 win over fourth-seeded Neptune in the semifinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament in Robbinsville. Ronit Rijhwani made five saves in the victory. Robbinsville will hist 10th-seeded Allentown in the Central Jersey, Group 3...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal

Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
Cyclist hospitalized in crash on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City

A cyclist riding the wrong way on a one-way street suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash with a car on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City. The cyclist, a 41-year-old man from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was treated by EMTs at the scene and taken to a local hospital after the noon crash that occurred at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Union Street. The crash report said the cyclist “was unable to state what happened due to head injuries.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed

The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Bergen County man is shot dead in Jersey City

A Bergen County man was shot dead Tuesday night on Dales Avenue in Jersey City, near the Marion Gardens public housing complex, authorities said. Jovahn Horne, 23, of Tenafly, was shot in the abdomen just after 9 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Wednesday morning. He was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Girl, 6, among 2 people hurt in Newark shooting

A 6-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were shot and injured Tuesday evening in Newark, authorities said. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of South Orange Avenue, Newark police said in a statement. The incident appeared to be unrelated to the shooting of...
NEWARK, NJ
