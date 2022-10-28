Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match
SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
Wbaltv.com
Marylanders excited for $1B Powerball drawing. Here are the winning numbers
CATONSVILLE, Md. — UPDATE (11 p.m. Oct. 31) -- Here are Monday's winning numbers for the $1 BILLION jackpot Powerball drawing as seen on WBAL-TV 11!! Good luck! 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the Powerball was 13. The Power Play was 3x. ORIGINAL STORY (Oct. 31) -- While...
Comcast could come to Washington County area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About nine months ago, Comcast approached the city of Hagerstown with an offer to expand its services to Washington County. They are now in the process of creating a franchise agreement. “We developed an agreement that would enable Comcast to provide service but also establish fairness and competitive […]
WJLA
$1 million Powerball prize, 6 others remain unclaimed in Maryland from Saturday drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although no one in Maryland won the jackpot from Saturday's Powerball drawing, eight people in the state won some big cash and only one person has claimed it so far, according to state lottery officials. The winning numbers on October 29th were 19, 31, 40, 46,...
Powerball reaches one billion, Baltimore residents plan to share wealth
What would you do with one billion dollars? It’s a question many are pondering as the Powerball has reached the billion dollar mark.
Hagerstown man killed after motorcycle hits deer in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man died after his motorcycle hit a deer early Tuesday morning. Troopers said Mark Anthony Deangelis, 58, was riding his bike on Sharpsburg Pike near Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. when the motorcycle hit a deer. Maryland State Police said Deangelis died […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
wfmd.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Deer On Sharpsburg Pike
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A motorcyclist is dead after striking a deer Wednesday morning in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown for the crash around 7 AM. Their investigation revealed a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south...
wfmd.com
Early Voting Continues In Frederick County, Rest Of Maryland
Tuesday is the last day to request a mail-in ballot via US Postal Service. Frederick, Md (KM) Since early voting began last week, about 6500 people in Frederick County have cast their ballots as of Sunday night. That’s according Election Director Barbara Wagner. Early voting began on Thursday, October...
Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line
A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.
Grandfather wins pair of Maryland lottery games on same day, takes home $75K
COLUMBIA, Md. — Staying the course led to a profitable night for a Maryland grandfather. Playing the same numbers that he had selected for years, Earl Joyce Sr. won not one, but two games on the same day in the Maryland lottery last month, cashing in $75,000. According to...
WGAL
Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
Hagerstown Motorcyclist Killed In Crash After Striking Deer, State Police Say
A 58-year-old Maryland motorcyclist was killed early on Wednesday morning after striking an animal and crashing in Washington County, state police announced. Hagerstown resident Mark Anthony Deangelis was killed at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 following a single-vehicle crash in the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown.
Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice
BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at 7-Eleven on November 1
Could you be $50,000 richer this morning? Check your Bonus Match 5 tickets to see if you are our lucky top-prize winner from the Tuesday, Nov. 1 drawing. The 7-Eleven #29763 located at 11530 Rockville Pike sold the ticket, which matches the five numbers of 1, 5, 6, 11 and 36; the Bonus Ball was 24. Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place. Winners have 182 days after the date of drawings to claim prizes.
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Prince George's County as the Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion. Seven players around the country matched the first five numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing but missed out on winning the jackpot because they did not match the Powerball number.
Powerball jackpot grows to $825 million; drawing is tonight
BALTIMORE -- The Powerball jackpot has grown even bigger. The money pot has reached $825 million, making it the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.The drawing for the multi-million prize is tonight at 11 p.m.So, there is still time for last-minute participants to buy a ticket.Maryland lottery officials broke down the ways for the owner of the winning ticket to claim their prize."The cash prize is an estimate, right now. of $410.2 million," a lottery official explained. "The way that works out is if you do opt to get the cash value, it will be a lump sum. If you do opt for the annuity, you'll get $825 million. You'll get an initial payment and then 29 graduated payments over 29 years."The Powerball jackpot has grown large because no one has hit all six numbers since August 3.
WGAL
Burglars use crowbars to break into multiple buildings in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a burglary at a cycle shop. West Manheim Township police said three people used crowbars to break into multiple buildings at the Motosports Cycle Shop on Baltimore Pike on Oct. 14. They arrived in a dark gray SUV, possibly a...
Shippensburg casino will hold 2 job fairs this month
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The first casino in Cumberland County has scheduled two multi-day job fairs in November, looking to fill positions prior to its planned opening early next year. Parx Casino Shippensburg, a 73,000-square-foot casino located at 250 S. Conestoga Dr. in Shippensburg Township, is currently under construction. The...
