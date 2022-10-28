ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Bay Net

Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match

SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
wnav.com

MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners

Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Comcast could come to Washington County area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About nine months ago, Comcast approached the city of Hagerstown with an offer to expand its services to Washington County. They are now in the process of creating a franchise agreement. “We developed an agreement that would enable Comcast to provide service but also establish fairness and competitive […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland

Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
OCEAN CITY, MD
wfmd.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Deer On Sharpsburg Pike

Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A motorcyclist is dead after striking a deer Wednesday morning in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown for the crash around 7 AM. Their investigation revealed a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Early Voting Continues In Frederick County, Rest Of Maryland

Tuesday is the last day to request a mail-in ballot via US Postal Service. Frederick, Md (KM) Since early voting began last week, about 6500 people in Frederick County have cast their ballots as of Sunday night. That’s according Election Director Barbara Wagner. Early voting began on Thursday, October...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice

BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at 7-Eleven on November 1

Could you be $50,000 richer this morning? Check your Bonus Match 5 tickets to see if you are our lucky top-prize winner from the Tuesday, Nov. 1 drawing. The 7-Eleven #29763 located at 11530 Rockville Pike sold the ticket, which matches the five numbers of 1, 5, 6, 11 and 36; the Bonus Ball was 24. Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place. Winners have 182 days after the date of drawings to claim prizes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Prince George's County as the Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion. Seven players around the country matched the first five numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing but missed out on winning the jackpot because they did not match the Powerball number.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Powerball jackpot grows to $825 million; drawing is tonight

BALTIMORE -- The Powerball jackpot has grown even bigger. The money pot has reached $825 million, making it the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.The drawing for the multi-million prize is tonight at 11 p.m.So, there is still time for last-minute participants to buy a ticket.Maryland lottery officials broke down the ways for the owner of the winning ticket to claim their prize."The cash prize is an estimate, right now. of $410.2 million," a lottery official explained. "The way that works out is if you do opt to get the cash value, it will be a lump sum. If you do opt for the annuity, you'll get $825 million. You'll get an initial payment and then 29 graduated payments over 29 years."The Powerball jackpot has grown large because no one has hit all six numbers since August 3. 
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 43

Shippensburg casino will hold 2 job fairs this month

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The first casino in Cumberland County has scheduled two multi-day job fairs in November, looking to fill positions prior to its planned opening early next year. Parx Casino Shippensburg, a 73,000-square-foot casino located at 250 S. Conestoga Dr. in Shippensburg Township, is currently under construction. The...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

