Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Related
North Jersey, Non-Public A boys soccer quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 2
Senior Karan Chauhan scored the matchwinner in the second overtime period as NJ.com top-ranked and top-seeded Seton Hall Prep dispatched eighth-seeded Don Bosco Prep 1-0 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public A Tournament at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Seton Hall Prep (17-2),...
Robbinsville over Neptune - Central Jersey, Group 3 semifinal recap
Bora Tucker and Adrian Ivanov scored one goal each for top-seeded Robbinsville in its 2-0 win over fourth-seeded Neptune in the semifinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament in Robbinsville. Ronit Rijhwani made five saves in the victory. Robbinsville will hist 10th-seeded Allentown in the Central Jersey, Group 3...
Girls Soccer: North 2, Group 3 semifinals recap for Nov. 1
Lily Camacho scored a goal to lead third-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over second-seeded Somerville in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Somerville. The win advanced Scotch Plains-Fanwood (12-2-6) to the sectional final for the...
Girls soccer: South Jersey Group 1 semifinals roundup, Nov. 1
Elizabeth McCarron scored the only goal in a dicey South Jersey Group 1 girls soccer State Tournament semifinal, as number one-seeded Palmyra defeated fourth-seeded Schalick 1-0, in Palmyra. McCarron’s first half goal would be the only shot on target in the entire match for Palmyra (17-1-2), which proved to be...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 10
When the Paulsboro football team opened this season with three straight losses, its worst start since 1974, it seemed highly unlikely at the time that the Red Raiders would find their way back to the sectional semifinals for the eighth year in a row. The fact that they have is...
Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final
St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal
Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Lucas Chung’s two goals and an assist fueled top-seeded Ramsey, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 victory over eighth-seeded Pascack Hills in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals in Ramsey. Vincent Tredici, Patrick Weir and Joe Capuano all scored a goal apiece for...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano addresses run game, red-zone defense, special teams issues ahead of Michigan
A 31-point shutout loss has a way of bringing issues to the forefront. Several problems — some new, some recurring — became apparent for Rutgers following its 31-0 loss to Minnesota last Saturday. Ahead of facing No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano discussed a few of them in his weekly press conference Monday.
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
Eagles injury report: Essential rookie, special teams contributor to miss Texans game
HOUSTON – Rookie Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has made an early impression on teams around the league this season because of his ability to get pressure up the middle on run downs and clog holes. However, he will miss the first game of his young NFL career due to an injury.
Ex-Jets QB says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts puts ‘fear’ in defenses
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is very familiar with the Houston area. Growing up as a kid from Channelview, Texas, Hurts heard his dad talk about Steve McNair and how McNair could not only throw the ball but maneuver around the pocket, being tough to bring down. Hurts also had a chance to watch the Houston Texans play because he visited the Texans practice facility many times as a kid.
NFL Week 9 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Houston Texans predictions | Jalen Hurts’ Thursday Night Football homecoming
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts likes to joke that the team has 24 hours to enjoy a win, something that has happened seven times this season. However, with a short week, Hurts said after Sunday’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers that he could enjoy it for eight hours, being that he had to begin his preparations to head to Texas to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Thursday night.
N.J. Olympics boxing star Shakur Stevenson stood inches from Takeoff before rapper was shot, report says
As police continue to investigate the shooting death of rap star Takeoff, a new angle to the tragedy has come to light. TMZ reports New Jersey boxing legend Shakur Stevenson, a Newark native and Olympic champion, “was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Takeoff right before the rapper was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houston.”
Devils heat up after slow start in 5-2 win vs. Canucks: ‘Hey, we found a way’
The 62-year-old coach had grown accustomed to his team’s league-leading shots per game dominance (39.33 S/GP entering Tuesday), so their slow first period in Vancouver – where New Jersey trudged down the ice and got out-shot, 10-7, by a two-win Canucks team – was unsettling to him.
Rutgers lifts mask mandate, again, over objections of some professors
Rutgers University has reversed its rules on wearing masks in classrooms and libraries again as it awaits a final decision on complaints filed by three faculty unions citing COVID-19 concerns, campus officials said. The latest rule change — which went into effect nearly two weeks ago — comes as the...
Will Devils, Sixers co-owner Josh Harris try to buy Daniel Snyder’s Commanders?
Daniel Snyder is getting ready to make a deal. Will it come with Josh Harris?. On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced Snyder is exploring options to sell his team. It stands to reason that one bidder could be Harris, who is a co-owner the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers.
Girl, 6, among 2 people hurt in Newark shooting
A 6-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were shot and injured Tuesday evening in Newark, authorities said. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of South Orange Avenue, Newark police said in a statement. The incident appeared to be unrelated to the shooting of...
Video shows movements of pair charged with killing standout N.J. basketball player, police say
Home surveillance video and an automated license-plate reader helped detectives track two suspects wanted in the killing of Letrell Duncan, a standout basketball player from East Orange who was shot Oct. 3, according to police. Josiah Wade, 22, of Newark, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the...
Woman, 59, in critical condition after she was hit crossing N.J. street
A Bergen County woman was in critical condition Wednesday after she was hit by a car while walking crossing a street in Hackensack, authorities said. The 59-year-old Hackensack woman was struck by a car traveling south on Hudson Street toward Kansas Street, according to police. The 63-year-old driver remained at...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0