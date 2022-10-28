Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts likes to joke that the team has 24 hours to enjoy a win, something that has happened seven times this season. However, with a short week, Hurts said after Sunday’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers that he could enjoy it for eight hours, being that he had to begin his preparations to head to Texas to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Thursday night.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO