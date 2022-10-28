ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Jersey, Non-Public A boys soccer quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 2

Senior Karan Chauhan scored the matchwinner in the second overtime period as NJ.com top-ranked and top-seeded Seton Hall Prep dispatched eighth-seeded Don Bosco Prep 1-0 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public A Tournament at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Seton Hall Prep (17-2),...
RAMSEY, NJ
Robbinsville over Neptune - Central Jersey, Group 3 semifinal recap

Bora Tucker and Adrian Ivanov scored one goal each for top-seeded Robbinsville in its 2-0 win over fourth-seeded Neptune in the semifinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament in Robbinsville. Ronit Rijhwani made five saves in the victory. Robbinsville will hist 10th-seeded Allentown in the Central Jersey, Group 3...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Girls Soccer: North 2, Group 3 semifinals recap for Nov. 1

Lily Camacho scored a goal to lead third-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over second-seeded Somerville in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Somerville. The win advanced Scotch Plains-Fanwood (12-2-6) to the sectional final for the...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Girls soccer: South Jersey Group 1 semifinals roundup, Nov. 1

Elizabeth McCarron scored the only goal in a dicey South Jersey Group 1 girls soccer State Tournament semifinal, as number one-seeded Palmyra defeated fourth-seeded Schalick 1-0, in Palmyra. McCarron’s first half goal would be the only shot on target in the entire match for Palmyra (17-1-2), which proved to be...
PALMYRA, NJ
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 10

When the Paulsboro football team opened this season with three straight losses, its worst start since 1974, it seemed highly unlikely at the time that the Red Raiders would find their way back to the sectional semifinals for the eighth year in a row. The fact that they have is...
PAULSBORO, NJ
Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final

St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
PENNINGTON, NJ
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal

Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
Ex-Jets QB says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts puts ‘fear’ in defenses

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is very familiar with the Houston area. Growing up as a kid from Channelview, Texas, Hurts heard his dad talk about Steve McNair and how McNair could not only throw the ball but maneuver around the pocket, being tough to bring down. Hurts also had a chance to watch the Houston Texans play because he visited the Texans practice facility many times as a kid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Week 9 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Houston Texans predictions | Jalen Hurts’ Thursday Night Football homecoming

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts likes to joke that the team has 24 hours to enjoy a win, something that has happened seven times this season. However, with a short week, Hurts said after Sunday’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers that he could enjoy it for eight hours, being that he had to begin his preparations to head to Texas to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Thursday night.
HOUSTON, TX
Rutgers lifts mask mandate, again, over objections of some professors

Rutgers University has reversed its rules on wearing masks in classrooms and libraries again as it awaits a final decision on complaints filed by three faculty unions citing COVID-19 concerns, campus officials said. The latest rule change — which went into effect nearly two weeks ago — comes as the...
Girl, 6, among 2 people hurt in Newark shooting

A 6-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were shot and injured Tuesday evening in Newark, authorities said. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of South Orange Avenue, Newark police said in a statement. The incident appeared to be unrelated to the shooting of...
NEWARK, NJ
