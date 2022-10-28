Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Bring your creative designs to life with this fast and smooth 3D printer
3D printers have definitely turned many industries on its head, providing access to production capabilities that are usually only reserved for big companies. These impressive machines have opened the doors to smaller players and individuals, allowing them to move from idea to finished product in days rather than weeks. When it comes to creating something in this fast-paced world, time is always of the essence, and there can be no second lost or wasted, even when it comes to producing prototypes. 3D printers already take the middle man out of the equation, but there’s definitely a lot of room for improvement. That’s where the Flashforge Guider 3 Plus comes in, offering a 3D printer that keeps you agile and responsive by 3D printing your ideas and designs in no time flat.
yankodesign.com
Nebula is a transforming chair concept that looks a tad uncomfortable at first glance
Furniture like chairs and beds are made for human comfort. After all, we place our bodies on them to achieve some physical rest, so it would make sense that these should not produce more discomfort in the body instead of reducing it. Not all chairs, however, have to be super comfortable, lest you regularly get tempted to sink into your office chair in the middle of the day. Some chairs specialize in one purpose or another, and few try to meet the wide range of needs that we have for these seats. This rather unorthodox design, however, tries to do exactly that, and it does so in a way that makes efficient use of space but also looks pretty non-ergonomic despite its stated design goals.
yankodesign.com
This stunning split-body racer looks both old-school as well as futuristic
Dubbed the Traroca V1 (which aptly stands for Track and Road Car), this retrofuturistic racer comes from the mind of India-based Rupesh Pathak, a 17-year-old student and design enthusiast. The Traroca V1 pulls inspiration from a lot of places, although Pathak cites the Caterham 7 and Ariel Atom 4 as...
yankodesign.com
MOMAX reveals three tabletop lamps with unique features and built-in wireless chargers
When the company isn’t making some of the coolest transparent MagSafe power banks, MOMAX is busy thinking about how to design other tech-adjacent products to uplift the lives of their users. It isn’t common for a tech-accessory brand to launch table lamps, but the MOMAX QL1, QL6, and QL9 aren’t your average table lamps. Built with some pretty cool features like auto-dimming, 270° adjustability, and even integrated 10-15W wireless chargers, these tabletop lamps are easily designed to be some of the most indispensable additions to your workspace.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Hypebae
Wait — We’re Not Talking Enough About Zendaya’s Plush, Terracotta Clay Lips
Let’s face it, Zendaya is “that girl” when it comes to serving inspirational glam moments. Her recent appearance during Paris Fashion Week at Valentino‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show proved just that. The sheer black sequined ensemble was head-turning to say the least — but the bronze-gold lipstick moment is what left us utterly speechless.
disneyfoodblog.com
The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World
We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
Blue Ivy Carter Is Not the Only Super-Rich Kid Bidding Thousands at Art Auctions
Blue Ivy Carter sent eyebrows skyrocketing over the weekend when the 10-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z raised her paddle at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala auction and bid over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings, the highest-priced lot of the night. While the baubles ultimately went to Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez with a winning bid of over $105,000, in 2018, Carter bid $17,000 for a painting of a young Sidney Poitier at the same Wearable Art event, later upping her bid to $19,000 before ultimately losing out to Tyler Perry. Later that same evening, Carter bid...
Refinery29
Disney’s First Plus-Size Animated Character Is Here — So What’s Next?
Content warning: This article discusses body image and disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Disney has received a wave of praise over the past few days following the release of a new short film, Reflect. While many of us have grown up seeing Disney princesses and characters with narrow waists and slender frames, Reflect represents the animation powerhouse's deviation from this trend as it continues its mission to better represent society's diversity.
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
Adult performer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
Here is what people in the 19th century imagined the 2000s to be like
A group of artists from the 20th century drew and painted what they thought life in the 21st century would be. French Artist Jean-Marc Cote and other artists from 1899,1900, 1901, and 1910 left behind a collection of paintings and named it, ‘France in the year 2000’, signifying what they thought life would be like in the 2000s.
yankodesign.com
This tiny wooden cabin revamps remote working & is a boon for frazzled employees
Charlie Hammond spent years working in London’s start-up culture, which led him to feel perpetually exhausted and stressed. He knew he needed to get away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan city, and he finally zoned in on the West Coast. He moved to Los Angeles since it provided not only the comfort of a big city but also quiet access to nature. His time in LA, and the peace of mind he acquired there, inspired him to provide a similar experience to other frazzled workers!
I Need You To Stop What You're Doing Immediately And Look At These 17 Super-Interesting Photos
Currently wishing it still cost less than $15,000 to buy a house.
yankodesign.com
This flashy electric supercar reincarnates to break tested norms of automotive design
European car brands have made big inroads in the global automotive scene but the same cannot be said for Serbian international car maker Zastava Automobiles. The company ceased vehicle production in 2008 owing to bad core management which overshadows the fair success of Zastava Yugo. The modern compact city car was a good alternative to Fiat 128 and was popular among the crowd for its cheesy design and thumping attitude back in 1977.
yankodesign.com
This sustainable 100% mycelium lampshade was grown into its unique shape in just 5 weeks
We can grow our own food, sometimes we grow our furniture too, and now Estonia-based Myceen is paving the way for being able to even grow your own lampshades! Unveiled this year at the Dutch Design Week, ‘B-Wise’ is a uniquely grungy-looking lampshade that’s actually made from mycelium – the vegetative part of a mushroom or fungus that often grows underneath the surface while we just notice the mushroom caps that make their way through the ground or tree bark.
yankodesign.com
World’s first Pure Graphene blanket can simultaneously cool and warm you to keep you comfy
Graphene. A wonder-material that’s fabricated from a mere sheet of carbon molecules, but is stronger than steel, more conductive than copper, and has applications in electronics, biomedicals, aerospace, and even in warfare. You wouldn’t expect it to also be the perfect material to make blankets, but here we are. Meet HILU, a unique blanket that’s made from actual woven graphene fibers with the exclusive Adaptex Technology. It has the unique ability to thermoregulate you while you sleep, giving you warmth in the winters and keeping you cool in the summers. It’s soft, but stronger than steel, while also being hypoallergenic, naturally anti-bacterial, and eco friendly.
yankodesign.com
Bullet-shaped electric hydrofoil superyacht tender can casually reach speeds of 40 knots even on rough waters
By floating above the water instead of resting on it, the Alte Volare greatly reduces drag, giving you a yacht that can glide through even rough tides without breaking speed!. The Alte Volare is what they call a tender, or a boat that carries passengers (and sometimes cargo) to yachts or ships positioned off the coast. Designed by the superyacht specialists at Cockswell, the Alte Volare is the result of a years-long technical study that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible “when it comes to fusing advanced engineering with intelligent design.” The elongated ‘limousine tender’ features a combination of an electric powertrain, retractable hydrofoils, and a sleek fuselage-like hull, and was unveiled as a technical study this month at the Monaco Yacht Show.
'Girl with a Pearl Earring' targeted by climate activists
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Climate activists targeted Johannes Vermeer’s masterpiece “Girl with a Pearl Earring” with glue and liquid on Thursday but one of the world’s most iconic paintings was not damaged in the latest of such publicity-seeking stunts. A video posted on Twitter showed one man pouring a can of red substance over another protester who appeared to attempt to glue his head to the glass-protected painting. The second man stuck his hand to the panel holding the centuries-old painting. “The condition of the painting has been investigated by our conservators. Fortunately, the glazed masterpiece was not damaged,” the museum said. One of the men, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Just Stop Oil,” shouted “How do you feel when you see something beautiful and priceless being apparently destroyed before your eyes? Do you feel outrage? Good. That is the feeling when you see the planet being destroyed before our very eyes.”
Comments / 0