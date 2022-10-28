The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.

DEWITT, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO