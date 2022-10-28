Read full article on original website
KWQC
Monday Morning Jumpstart: Live Active 563
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you find your fitness journey is hitting a plateau, sometimes it is worth it to call in a professional. Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 introduces you to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals. Today, Tami Ketelsen with Live Active 563 in Bettendorf joins...
Silvis unveils first pump track in Quad Cities
SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis officials unveiled the Quad Cities' first pump track on Saturday. A pump track is designed specifically so that by pumping with their body, a rider's momentum up and down hills and turns can carry them through the course. "This is a unique track," said Silvis...
KWQC
Aerial transmission work over Mississippi River to start Wednesday
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Wednesday a contract aerial line crew will be working on a MidAmerican Energy transmission line replacement project over the Mississippi River. According to a media release, the work will be west of the I-74 bridge and will include the Rock Island Arsenal and Sylvan...
KWQC
Halloween weather history in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - October in the Quad Cities can bring us a wide range of weather. The warmest Halloween on record at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline was 85° in 1950. The coldest temperatures on October 31 was 21° on the cold morning in 2019....
Metronet declares Bettendorf a 'Certified Gigabit City'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Another Quad City has been declared gigabit-certified by Metronet and is set to officially receive the designation in a city council meeting Tuesday night. Bettendorf is the latest city to receive the gigabit status from Metronet, following Davenport's certification in mid-October. The internet provider declares the...
KWQC
Quad Cities Fall Success Fair scheduled for Nov. 10
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Fall Success Fair will be at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Rock Island on Thursday, November 10. The fair will have more than sixty tables with employers, resources, and educational organizations. The fair is collaborating with IowaWORKS, the American Job Center, and the Rock Island Arsenal.
KWQC
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday part 7
We've got another spectacular day in store for the region, with sunshine and highs in the 70's. Assumption advances to semis, West Liberty’s season comes to a close. The Lady Knights will play Mount Vernon in the state semifinals.
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KWQC
Woman reported missing in Clinton
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. A missing person report was filed with Clinton Police for Traci Corwin. Corwin is 5-foot-1 tall, about 120lbs, according to Quad Cities Missing Persons Network. It is unknown what Corwin was wearing, and she is believed to have a lower back tattoo...
wvik.org
New I-80 Mississippi River Bridge Options Narrowed to 4
On Thursday, the bridge study team ruled out three of seven options to replace the 55-year-old bridge. The team includes the Illinois and Iowa DOTs, plus Parsons Transportation, a consultant. Tony Pakeltis from Parsons says the first alternative is not feasible. It calls for tearing down the existing, I-80 bridge...
$1M grant lets Humility Homes expand services in IA
Humility Homes & Services (HHSI) and the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services (7thJDDCS) received a $1 million grant from the Bureau of Justice Administration for the expansion of their Pay for Success Model of Supportive Housing for individuals to ensure treatment and services for clients who experience chronic substance abuse, substance dependency and […]
ourquadcities.com
Mike Wolfe featured in new LeClaire commercials
A familiar voice can be heard on new commercials promoting the glorious past and present of LeClaire. Mike Wolfe – creator and co-host of the reality TV series “American Pickers” – shared the 60-second version of the LeClaire commercial on Tuesday with his 161,400 Twitter followers.
Sioux City Journal
Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans exit
The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
KWQC
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
WQAD
See a yellow helicopter flying low near the I-74 bridge? It's doing survey work for Moline-Bettendorf transmission lines
If you see a yellow helicopter flying near the I-74 bridge, don't worry. Mid-American Energy is working on transmission lines going between Moline and Bettendorf.
KWQC
Crash in Geneseo causes power outage
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
KWQC
Red Cross recommends test smoke alarms while turning back clocks to help stay safe from home fires
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Red Cross recommends testing smoke alarms and replacing the batteries if needed while turning your clocks back at the end of Daylight saving time Sunday. The Red Cross gives a list of tips to keep your home safe in case of a fire:. Install smoke...
KWQC
Humility Homes and Services, Seventh Judicial District get $1 million grant to expand supportive housing
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services and Humility Homes & Services, Inc. was awarded a $1 million dollar grant from the Bureau of Justice Administration. According to Humility Homes, the grant is for the expansion of their Pay for Success Model of Supportive Housing...
KWQC
Family remembers Corey Harrell Jr on 4 year anniversary of death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family and friends gathered in Moline Monday in remembrance of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. It was four years ago Monday Harrell was shot and killed while driving his vehicle near city hall. “This is about remembrance of Corey Harrell Jr. and, also to bring awareness toward...
