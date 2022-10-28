ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

Spooky $1 Billion Prize Available For New York State Residents

It's Halloween and a lucky New Yorker might be in for a spooky billion-dollar treat this evening. No one won the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing, so that means the jackpot for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $1 billion. Powerball Jackpot Reaches Estimated $1 Billion. The $1 billion jackpot...
Is it Still Legal to Trap Animals in New York?

Even before the United States was officially a country, fur trapping was a massively successful industry in the northeast. It was so huge, in fact, that many animal populations were decimated. But is it still legal today?. Animal Trapping in New York. There are a surprising amount of animals that...
NEW YORK STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State

Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
Sleep Under the Stars at This Unconventional Hotel in Upstate New York

If you're someone who likes to feel as though you are one with nature, this unique hotel in New York's Catskill mountains will fulfill all of your nature oneness fantasies!. Upstate New York's Catskill mountains are famous for their sprawling mountainous peaks, diverse landscape and terrain, wildlife, and a general feeling of peacefulness. But, New York's Catskills has also become known in recent years, as a fantastic place for nature lovers to glamp when they just don't feel like completely roughing it.
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State

Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter

Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’

A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Is Your Out of State Hunting License Legal in New York State?

Hunters love to hunt. In fact, hunters often cross state borders to go hunting with their friends. When you visit another state, do you double-check that your hunting license for your home state is valid in New York State? Or do you even need to get a New York State Hunting License as well?
Uranus Will Shine Big and Bright Over The Hudson Valley in November

If you're into stargazing across the Hudson Valley, November is going to be a great month for you. Yahoo Life broke down all the big events to look forward to in the skies in November. Events include the Taurids Meteor Shower that is expected to take place on November 4th and 5th. According to Yahoo, the Taurids Meteor Shower happens yearly and to catch a glimpse they suggest looking "toward the constellation Taurus just after midnight—that’s where many of the meteors will seem to originate."
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Early Voting locations in the Southern Tier

Early Voting in New York State starts today; political officials are encouraging everyone to head to the polls. 18 News has confirmed with the Steuben County Board of Elections there has been a poll location change for Corning from the USWA Local 1000 Union Hall to the Corning Senior Citizens Center.For the Southern Tier, all […]
CORNING, NY
USPS Warns: Stop Using Blue Mailboxes In New York

Officials with the United State Postal Service are urging residents in New York and across the country to stop using these immediately. As more and more people will send out holiday cards, presents, and checks through the mail, officials with the USPS advised people from using those Big Blue mailboxes located across the state during the holiday season.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Drivers Now Have Much Greater Risk Of Hitting Deer, Moose

Warning: Your chances of crashing into a deer or moose while driving in New York have dramatically increased. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reminded Empire State drivers that deer and moose become more active and are more likely to enter public roadways in the fall.
NEW YORK STATE
