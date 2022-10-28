Read full article on original website
Spooky $1 Billion Prize Available For New York State Residents
It's Halloween and a lucky New Yorker might be in for a spooky billion-dollar treat this evening. No one won the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing, so that means the jackpot for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $1 billion. Powerball Jackpot Reaches Estimated $1 Billion. The $1 billion jackpot...
Is it Still Legal to Trap Animals in New York?
Even before the United States was officially a country, fur trapping was a massively successful industry in the northeast. It was so huge, in fact, that many animal populations were decimated. But is it still legal today?. Animal Trapping in New York. There are a surprising amount of animals that...
Alert: Drugs Made To Look Like Candy Found In Hudson Valley, New York
As kids get ready to celebrate Halloween local police are warning the public about "candy-like" drugs that were found in the Hudson Valley. One woman was arrested. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 25-year-old Cali A. Hamilton for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell.
Is It the Last Time New Yorkers Move Clocks for Daylight Savings?
Are you thinking that this is the last time you need to change the clocks for Daylight Savings Time? For some reason, I kept hearing that this was the last time New Yorkers were going to have to change the clocks for Daylight Savings Time. Is that true?. Well, after...
newyorkalmanack.com
Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State
Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
Sleep Under the Stars at This Unconventional Hotel in Upstate New York
If you're someone who likes to feel as though you are one with nature, this unique hotel in New York's Catskill mountains will fulfill all of your nature oneness fantasies!. Upstate New York's Catskill mountains are famous for their sprawling mountainous peaks, diverse landscape and terrain, wildlife, and a general feeling of peacefulness. But, New York's Catskills has also become known in recent years, as a fantastic place for nature lovers to glamp when they just don't feel like completely roughing it.
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul & 20 Others Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 21 that the state will extend the emergency allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits into November 2022 and beyond in an...
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
Is Your Out of State Hunting License Legal in New York State?
Hunters love to hunt. In fact, hunters often cross state borders to go hunting with their friends. When you visit another state, do you double-check that your hunting license for your home state is valid in New York State? Or do you even need to get a New York State Hunting License as well?
Uranus Will Shine Big and Bright Over The Hudson Valley in November
If you're into stargazing across the Hudson Valley, November is going to be a great month for you. Yahoo Life broke down all the big events to look forward to in the skies in November. Events include the Taurids Meteor Shower that is expected to take place on November 4th and 5th. According to Yahoo, the Taurids Meteor Shower happens yearly and to catch a glimpse they suggest looking "toward the constellation Taurus just after midnight—that’s where many of the meteors will seem to originate."
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
Traffic: Week Long Lane Closures On I-84 In Hudson Valley, Fines Doubled
Drivers across a few Hudson Valley counties should expect delays all week on Interstate 84. The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Dutchess and Putnam County drivers that one lane of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound is expected to be closed all week. Expect Traffic On I-84 in...
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
Early Voting locations in the Southern Tier
Early Voting in New York State starts today; political officials are encouraging everyone to head to the polls. 18 News has confirmed with the Steuben County Board of Elections there has been a poll location change for Corning from the USWA Local 1000 Union Hall to the Corning Senior Citizens Center.For the Southern Tier, all […]
USPS Warns: Stop Using Blue Mailboxes In New York
Officials with the United State Postal Service are urging residents in New York and across the country to stop using these immediately. As more and more people will send out holiday cards, presents, and checks through the mail, officials with the USPS advised people from using those Big Blue mailboxes located across the state during the holiday season.
Health Warning: Triple Threat To New York State Residents This Winter
The New York State Health Department and Governor Kathy Hochul are warning New Yorkers to protect themselves against a triple threat to their health this winter. Cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are increasing around the state and we haven't even gotten into the weeds of winter yet.
New York Drivers Now Have Much Greater Risk Of Hitting Deer, Moose
Warning: Your chances of crashing into a deer or moose while driving in New York have dramatically increased. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reminded Empire State drivers that deer and moose become more active and are more likely to enter public roadways in the fall.
