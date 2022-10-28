SpaceX rocket launch visible from Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday night a strange sight was seen in the western sky. It was not a UFO. It was an identified space rocket from SpaceX.

The video above was recorded by Bryan Vickery and his 11-year-old son Marlowe, a student at Del Webb Middle School in Henderson.

This was the 186th launch of a SpaceX rocket carrying Starlink satellites. Tonight’s launch took place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

SpaceX rocket launch (Photo: Steven Olson)

SpaceX rocket launch (Traci Wilson)

SpaceX rocket launch (Photo: John Solvie)

SpaceX rocket launch visible from Las Vegas. (KLAS)

SpaceX rocket launch (Photo: Dimitris Ioannou)

SpaceX rocket launch (Photo: Mia Leal)

SpaceX rocket launch (Photo: John Crocker)

