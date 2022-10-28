ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

SpaceX rocket launch visible from Las Vegas valley

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday night a strange sight was seen in the western sky. It was not a UFO. It was an identified space rocket from SpaceX.

The video above was recorded by Bryan Vickery and his 11-year-old son Marlowe, a student at Del Webb Middle School in Henderson.

This was the 186th launch of a SpaceX rocket carrying Starlink satellites. Tonight’s launch took place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

    SpaceX rocket launch (Photo: Steven Olson)
    SpaceX rocket launch (Traci Wilson)
    SpaceX rocket launch (Photo: John Solvie)
    SpaceX rocket launch visible from Las Vegas. (KLAS)
    SpaceX rocket launch (Photo: Dimitris Ioannou)
    SpaceX rocket launch (Photo: Mia Leal)
    SpaceX rocket launch (Photo: John Crocker)

If you have pictures or video of the launch you can email them to pix@8newsnow.com

We will be updating the slideshow above with new photos.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

