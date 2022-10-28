SpaceX rocket launch visible from Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday night a strange sight was seen in the western sky. It was not a UFO. It was an identified space rocket from SpaceX.
The video above was recorded by Bryan Vickery and his 11-year-old son Marlowe, a student at Del Webb Middle School in Henderson.
This was the 186th launch of a SpaceX rocket carrying Starlink satellites. Tonight’s launch took place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
If you have pictures or video of the launch you can email them to pix@8newsnow.com
We will be updating the slideshow above with new photos.
