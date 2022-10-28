ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WZZM 13

La'Darius Jefferson suspended by Western Michigan football

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Maction begins this week, but one Western Michigan football player will not make the trek to Ohio for the Broncos' matchup with Bowling Green. Western Michigan running back La'Darius Jefferson is now suspended by the team. Broncos head coach Tim Lester announced the news in his Monday morning press conference.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WZZM 13

Trick-or-Treating Forecast: rain chances nearby; most will be dry

MICHIGAN, USA — Happy Halloween! The forecast will be a treat for some and a trick for others as rain chances vary across West Michigan. The culprit is a weakening low-pressure system, which brought in a round of showers early in the morning hours. Low pressure will traverse across southern Michigan throughout Monday, allowing another round of rain to arrive this afternoon and evening.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

