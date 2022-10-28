ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompton Lakes, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Boys Soccer: North 2, Group 2 semifinals roundup for Nov. 2.

Eann Vieira scored the only goal of the game for top-seeded Harrison in its 1-0 win over fifth-seeded Hanover Park in Harrison. Brando Moreno recorded the assist on the second-half goal for Harrison. Ismael Kone made seven saves in the shutout. Harrison will play the winner of second-seeded Rutherford and sixth-seeded Voorhees in the final round.
HARRISON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final

St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

North Jersey, Non-Public A boys soccer quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 2

Senior Karan Chauhan scored the matchwinner in the second overtime period as NJ.com top-ranked and top-seeded Seton Hall Prep dispatched eighth-seeded Don Bosco Prep 1-0 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public A Tournament at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Seton Hall Prep (17-2),...
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers lifts mask mandate, again, over objections of some professors

Rutgers University has reversed its rules on wearing masks in classrooms and libraries again as it awaits a final decision on complaints filed by three faculty unions citing COVID-19 concerns, campus officials said. The latest rule change — which went into effect nearly two weeks ago — comes as the...
NJ.com

Cyclist hospitalized in crash on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City

A cyclist riding the wrong way on a one-way street suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash with a car on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City. The cyclist, a 41-year-old man from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was treated by EMTs at the scene and taken to a local hospital after the noon crash that occurred at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Union Street. The crash report said the cyclist “was unable to state what happened due to head injuries.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Mets have plan in place if Brandon Nimmo bolts in free agency

The Mets may need to prepare to say goodbye to Brandon Nimmo. The outfielder will hit free agency at the completion of the World Series. Five days after the Phillies and Astros finish their business, Nimmo will have the opportunity to talk to other teams. The 29-year-old may be done with New York.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy