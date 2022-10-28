Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Princeton Day defeats Mt. St. Mary 3-0, sets up rematch with MKA in Non-Public North
After falling to Montclair Kimberley 5-2 in the final of the Prep “B” State Tournament on Thursday, Princeton Day began another round of post season action on Wednesday with a 3-0 win over Mount St. Mary in Princeton. The 7-seed Panthers’ win over the 10-seed Lions now moves...
Boys Soccer: North 2, Group 2 semifinals roundup for Nov. 2.
Eann Vieira scored the only goal of the game for top-seeded Harrison in its 1-0 win over fifth-seeded Hanover Park in Harrison. Brando Moreno recorded the assist on the second-half goal for Harrison. Ismael Kone made seven saves in the shutout. Harrison will play the winner of second-seeded Rutherford and sixth-seeded Voorhees in the final round.
Upset-minded Wall’s tournament run continues with win over South River
Wall’s NJSIAA Tournament run continues. After defeating ninth-seeded Spotswood in the first round and upsetting top-seeded Bordentown in the quarterfinals, the eighth-seeded Scarlet Knights made it three in a row with a 2-1, overtime upset of fifth-seeded South River in the Central, Group 2 semifinals on Wednesday afternoon. Wall...
Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final
St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
North Jersey, Non-Public A boys soccer quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 2
Senior Karan Chauhan scored the matchwinner in the second overtime period as NJ.com top-ranked and top-seeded Seton Hall Prep dispatched eighth-seeded Don Bosco Prep 1-0 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public A Tournament at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Seton Hall Prep (17-2),...
No. 13 West Orange avenges playoff loss in win over No. 2 Kearny, reaching N1G4 final
The rosters had changed. The venue was different. Even the weather—with temperatures that aligned more with Opening Day than the later rounds in the state tournament—had provided a stark change of tune. But for West Orange, the emotion and pain that it felt a year ago in a...
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 girls soccer semifinals, Nov. 1 (PHOTOS)
Sophomore Nicole Crane scored twice to lead second-seeded Glen Rock to a 3-0 win over sixth-seeded Park Ridge in the semifinal round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 1 Tournament in Glen Rock. Glen Rock will next face top-seeded Waldwick in the final on Saturday. Junior Ryan Doyle added...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Lucas Chung’s two goals and an assist fueled top-seeded Ramsey, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 victory over eighth-seeded Pascack Hills in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals in Ramsey. Vincent Tredici, Patrick Weir and Joe Capuano all scored a goal apiece for...
Greg Schiano on Rutgers’ tunnel procedure in light of recent incidents at Michigan
Visiting teams share the same tunnel as Rutgers at SHI Stadium, but coach Greg Schiano feels confident about his program’s protocols and claimed timing has prevented the post-game altercations that have unfolded in recent weeks at the University of Michigan. “I think our guys do a great job with...
N.J. Olympics boxing star Shakur Stevenson stood inches from Takeoff before rapper was shot, report says
As police continue to investigate the shooting death of rap star Takeoff, a new angle to the tragedy has come to light. TMZ reports New Jersey boxing legend Shakur Stevenson, a Newark native and Olympic champion, “was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Takeoff right before the rapper was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houston.”
Rutgers lifts mask mandate, again, over objections of some professors
Rutgers University has reversed its rules on wearing masks in classrooms and libraries again as it awaits a final decision on complaints filed by three faculty unions citing COVID-19 concerns, campus officials said. The latest rule change — which went into effect nearly two weeks ago — comes as the...
Video shows movements of pair charged with killing standout N.J. basketball player, police say
Home surveillance video and an automated license-plate reader helped detectives track two suspects wanted in the killing of Letrell Duncan, a standout basketball player from East Orange who was shot Oct. 3, according to police. Josiah Wade, 22, of Newark, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the...
San Diego, Miami, Puerto Rico and Honolulu? Why all this travel by school officials in Newark? | Editorial
During an 8-month period this year, the Newark school district sent staffers to conferences in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Orlando, Atlanta, Palm Springs, Puerto Rico and Honolulu, according to travel expenses approved by the school board and posted online. The board itself is also taking trips to nice, sunny locations....
Cyclist hospitalized in crash on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City
A cyclist riding the wrong way on a one-way street suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash with a car on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City. The cyclist, a 41-year-old man from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was treated by EMTs at the scene and taken to a local hospital after the noon crash that occurred at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Union Street. The crash report said the cyclist “was unable to state what happened due to head injuries.”
Final weekend to see Machinal, tickets available for JC Nutcracker, more in Hudson
As Hudson Theatre Works moves forward with its 10th season of plays by women playwrights, this weekend will be audiences last chance to witness their production of Sophie Treadwell’s “Machinal” from Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m.
Woman, 59, in critical condition after she was hit crossing N.J. street
A Bergen County woman was in critical condition Wednesday after she was hit by a car while walking crossing a street in Hackensack, authorities said. The 59-year-old Hackensack woman was struck by a car traveling south on Hudson Street toward Kansas Street, according to police. The 63-year-old driver remained at...
Amar’e Stoudemire to Nets’ Kyrie Irving: ‘You made a mistake, so apologize for it’
Amar’e Stoudemire has a simple message for Kyrie Irving: “You made a mistake, so apologize for it.”. Stoudemire, who converted to Judaism in 2020 while living in Israel after his NBA career, knows Irving from his time as an assistant with the Nets the last two seasons. “You...
World Series 2022: Ex-Mets star Keith Hernandez is all-in on Phillies
Keith Hernandez ’s view on the Philadelphia Phillies has completely turned around. In August, the New York Mets commentator stated that he avoided working games against the Phillies because of they were unenjoyable to watch due to their lack of strong defense. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Mets have plan in place if Brandon Nimmo bolts in free agency
The Mets may need to prepare to say goodbye to Brandon Nimmo. The outfielder will hit free agency at the completion of the World Series. Five days after the Phillies and Astros finish their business, Nimmo will have the opportunity to talk to other teams. The 29-year-old may be done with New York.
NBA Hall of Famers rip ‘idiot’ Kyrie Irving for anti-Semitic social media post
Basketball stars are speaking out about Kyrie Irving’s recent actions. Last week, the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted to promote the movie, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The movie is known for being riddled with anti-Semitic themes and includes a quote linked to Adolph Hitler. Irving deleted the Thursday tweet on Sunday.
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0