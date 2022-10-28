Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
SpaceX satellite shines bright in El Paso sky Thursday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rocket of a SpaceX launch of 53 Starlink broadband satellites was visible tonight in the city of El Paso. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Oct. 27 from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base tonight. The rocket was launched at approximately 7:14 p.m. El Paso time. SpaceX is meant […]
KVIA
Canutillo ISD proposes bond to invest in school safety & security, expansion and school upgrades
CANUTILLO, Texas -- Residents that live within the Canutillo Independent School District will have the option to vote for the 'Every Child, Every School' bond on Election Day next week. This $264.1 million bond will go towards issues that the district has identified as "critical" including safety & security, growth...
KVIA
Resident complains about mail service suspension at Mesilla Park
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A resident of Mesilla Park says she's been told mail service has been suspended in her area. She says she first became aware of the problem when a neighbor had gone to the post office to ask why his mail was being held.
KVIA
Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween
EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
U.S. 54 reopens after being briefly shut down from crash near Kenworthy
UPDATE: U.S. 54 north has reopened after being shut down for about an hour after a collision. Just the left lane remains closed. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collision has closed all northbound lanes on U.S. 54 in Northeast El Paso at Kenworthy, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s El Paso District. Traffic […]
KVIA
Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso Tuesday to attend a call center grand opening and for a campaign event. Governor Abbott will be joined by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and others for a grand opening ceremony for Spectrum's new Gran Vista Call Center.
KVIA
A visit to one of the “most haunted” fire stations in the country right here in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- El Paso Firestation Number 9 is one of the most haunted fire stations in the country, according to firerescue1.com. ABC-7's Drew Cosgray went to the fire station in Central El Paso to hear about the tale. Firefighters at the station constantly hear doors open and footsteps while...
The Most Dangerous Intersection In El Paso Straddles Two States
The most dangerous intersection in El Paso is just barely IN El Paso. The intersection in question sorta' straddles two cities and states. El Paso in Texas and Chaparral in New Mexico. Right near the Edge Of Texas Steakhouse, and literally ON the edge of Texas, Highway 54 and State...
KVIA
Woman charged with arson in connection to fire near west El Paso fuel pumps
EL PASO, Texas -- A 50-year-old woman is under arrest in connection to an Oct. 10 fire near the fuel pumps of a west El Paso convenience store. Officials say Sharon Ann Falk intentionally set a fire at the 4200 block of N. Mesa St. Falk was arrested on Oct....
KVIA
CBP: Venezuelan migrant assaulted agent with flag pole during attempt to enter US illegally
UPDATE (4:15 p.m.): The incident along the Rio Grande began around 12:20 p.m. Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officials say Venezuelan nationals protesting along the Rio Grande near downtown El Paso attempted to illegally enter the United States. According to CBP, one of the protestors assaulted an...
KVIA
I-10 west lanes cleared; traffic begins to move again
UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): Special Traffic Investigators have been dispatched to the crash. UPDATE: All traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Clearing time is one hour, according to police. Correction, the collision happened on I-10 West. EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been transported to the hospital...
KVIA
51 million dollars in bond funding for NMSU projects if approved by voters
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Early voting is still taking place, and this year's ballot is a lengthy one with local and state races. The ballot will also have various bonds for people to vote on. New Mexico voters will be asked on Election Day to approve bond questions on the back of their ballot that will provide critical funding for the New Mexico State University.
KVIA
Crash on I-10 West near Zaragoza causes major traffic delays
EL PASO, Texas -- A multi-vehicle crash along I-10 West near Zaragoza is causing major traffic delays. According to initial reports two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Back up is extending passed Eastlake. Seek alternate route.
KVIA
Perfect weather for tricks and treats
EL PASO, Texas- As you enjoy the Halloween festivities on Monday the weather will be in your favor. It will be in the low 70s at around 6 PM and when you are ending your evening with the kids around 11 PM it will be in the high 40s. Temperatures...
KVIA
Seasonal affective disorder negatively affects your body and mind
EL PASO, Texas - Seasonal affective disorder can take all of your energy and cause depression once the fall and winter season rolls around. You can also get a mild version known as the “winter blues.”. These mood changes can affect how a person feels, thinks, and handles daily...
El Paso News
Weather Authority Alert: Gusty Winds Tonight; Snow Storm in Sacramento Mtns.; Cooler Friday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Expect strong winds much of the night, especially on the east slopes of the mountains, as a cold front sweeps in for Friday. In El Paso and Las Cruces, we shall stay clear with a dusty haze. Up in the Sacramento Mountains of New Mexico, above 7,500 feet, the rain will shift over to snow.
Once again, U.S. Customs seize bologna, followed by cheese capture
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drugs, guns, illegal animals – these are what most people probably think of when they hear the words “U.S. Customs seizure.” But on the morning of October 27, El Paso border protection officers captured nearly 500 pounds of bologna, and it’s not the first time. Bologna seizures actually aren’t that rare. […]
El Paso CBP officers seize nearly 500 pounds of bologna, nearly 300 pounds of cheese
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso seized 484 pounds of bologna and 285 pounds of cheese during the early morning hours of Oct. 27. The 484-pound bologna seizure occurred just after 1:30 a.m. when a 32-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a pickup […]
KVIA
Upper valley road rage shooting left bullet embedded in back seat where 8-year-old child sat
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are searching for a driver they say shot at a victim in a road rage incident Tuesday night in the upper valley. According to police, it happened at the 3200 block of Doniphan when a victim was being tail-gated by another car in a one-lane construction zone.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season for parts of the region
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season. El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight. The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and...
