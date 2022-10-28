ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

SpaceX satellite shines bright in El Paso sky Thursday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rocket of a SpaceX launch of 53 Starlink broadband satellites was visible tonight in the city of El Paso. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Oct. 27 from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base tonight. The rocket was launched at approximately 7:14 p.m. El Paso time. SpaceX is meant […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween

EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

U.S. 54 reopens after being briefly shut down from crash near Kenworthy

UPDATE: U.S. 54 north has reopened after being shut down for about an hour after a collision. Just the left lane remains closed. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collision has closed all northbound lanes on U.S. 54 in Northeast El Paso at Kenworthy, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s El Paso District. Traffic […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso Tuesday to attend a call center grand opening and for a campaign event. Governor Abbott will be joined by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and others for a grand opening ceremony for Spectrum's new Gran Vista Call Center.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

I-10 west lanes cleared; traffic begins to move again

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): Special Traffic Investigators have been dispatched to the crash. UPDATE: All traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Clearing time is one hour, according to police. Correction, the collision happened on I-10 West. EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been transported to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

51 million dollars in bond funding for NMSU projects if approved by voters

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Early voting is still taking place, and this year's ballot is a lengthy one with local and state races. The ballot will also have various bonds for people to vote on. New Mexico voters will be asked on Election Day to approve bond questions on the back of their ballot that will provide critical funding for the New Mexico State University.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Perfect weather for tricks and treats

EL PASO, Texas- As you enjoy the Halloween festivities on Monday the weather will be in your favor. It will be in the low 70s at around 6 PM and when you are ending your evening with the kids around 11 PM it will be in the high 40s. Temperatures...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Seasonal affective disorder negatively affects your body and mind

EL PASO, Texas - Seasonal affective disorder can take all of your energy and cause depression once the fall and winter season rolls around. You can also get a mild version known as the “winter blues.”. These mood changes can affect how a person feels, thinks, and handles daily...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Once again, U.S. Customs seize bologna, followed by cheese capture

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drugs, guns, illegal animals – these are what most people probably think of when they hear the words “U.S. Customs seizure.” But on the morning of October 27, El Paso border protection officers captured nearly 500 pounds of bologna, and it’s not the first time. Bologna seizures actually aren’t that rare. […]
