On July 27th, 1919, Eugene Williams, a 17-year-old boy from Chicago’s South Side, was cooling off in the waters of Lake Michigan near 31st Street when he drifted into a whites only section of the segregated lakefront. Having crossed an invisible racial line, a group of white beachgoers began throwing stones at Williams, causing him to drown. Williams’ murder – and the subsequent refusal by a white police officer to arrest the murderer – set off a week of shootings, arson and beatings in Chicago, in which thousands of homes were destroyed, more than 500 people were injured and nearly 40 killed - the victims of which were mostly Black.

