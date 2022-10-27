Read full article on original website
South Side Pie Challenge returns this Sunday
Though it was rumored to have ended, the South Side Pie Challenge will return to the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The 11-year-old tradition of dozens of amateur bakers testing their pie-baking mettle against their neighbors continues with new leadership at the helm, after pie challenge co-founder Julie Vassilatos hung up her apron last year.
Ariel Elementary celebrates end of quarter with Fall Festival
Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St., held a Fall Festival for students on Friday to commemorate the season and the end of the school's first quarter of classes. The elementary school's celebration was complete with two blow-up slides, a bouncy house, a giant dartboard, a tram and a petting zoo with sheep, goats, ducks and geese.
Redefining redlining with Amanda Williams
"It's huge and it seems surreal, but it’s also like you can stand here and see it," mused artist Amanda Williams on a brisk Oct. 15 morning as she watched volunteers plant 100,000 red tulip bulbs across several vacant Washington Park lots. The volunteers stooped over the dark topsoil...
Historical Society digs into Oak Woods Cemetery
Oak Woods Cemetery, 1035 E. 67th St., a 150-year-old graveyard in nearby Greater Grand Crossing, has a rich but underexplored history. The graveyard’s storied past and inhabitants — among them civil rights leaders, soldiers and mayors — are the focus of a new preservation project by the Hyde Park Historical Society.
Mayor, CPD say youth curfew won't apply to Halloween police-watchers after Good Kids Mad City files lawsuit
Youth anti-violence group Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) filed a federal lawsuit seeking to lift the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for minors on Halloween night. The organization filed the suit so that young activists with the group – many are younger than 18 – can safely observe the police and try to keep the peace as they monitor the expected crowds of teenagers who come to 53rd Street every holiday.
Save the Point, make it a Chicago City Landmark
On October 18th, members of the Promontory Point Conservancy met with Superintendent of the Chicago Park District Rosa Ecareno and Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Transportation Gia Biagi, and members of their respective staffs. Together we walked the entire length of the Point’s revetment to look at the actual conditions and talked about how repair, restoration and rehabilitation of the historic limestone structure are feasible, sustainable and affordable.
'Save Jackson Park' referendum on ballot again in certain local precincts
Area voters are being asked on their midterm ballot if they want to pass a non-binding referendum telling the city and Chicago Park District to stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and to preserve trees at the South Shore Cultural Center. This comes after three local precincts passed the same referendum overwhelmingly in the June primary election.
A look at the state and local races as election enters its final week
In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, local voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office and seats in the General Assembly. Ward early voting sites, open to any registered voter, are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The University of Chicago's polling place at the Reynolds Club, 5706 S. University Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 4.
Preckwinkle running decidedly low-key reelection campaign
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is running a low-profile midterm election campaign for another term to lead the county government after winning her June primary with more than three-quarters of the vote. She now faces Democrat-turned-Republican former Ald. Bob Fioretti (2nd) and Libertarian Thea Tsatsos for a fourth term...
Siblings in ‘Tiger Style!’ try to claw their way to happiness
Mike Lew's “Tiger Style!” at Writers Theatre in Glencoe doesn't know whether to be a frenetic farce or a sharp satire. Directed by Brian Balcom and refined by the playwright since its premiere in 2015, the play often is very funny, but some of the acting goes way over the top, turning what could be incisive commentary into a cartoonish hyperactivity.
Five decades later, Murray alumni reunite and reminisce
“He (still) looks exactly the same,” Rema Smith observed, hunched over a 1962 class photo from (what was then called) Murray Elementary School. In the office of Murray school principal Gregory Mason, a small group of alumni poured over dozens of photographs and yearbooks strewn about a table, eager to identify former classmates.
Lamont Robinson, state rep. (5th), running for 4th Ward alderman
Rep. Lamont Robinson (D-5th) is running to replace Ald. Sophia King (4th) on City Council, leaning into his experience as a two-term state legislator and work in the private sector as an insurance salesman and former adjunct business professor. "I'm hoping to take my statewide experience to the City Council...
Virtual piano virtuosos at Dame Myra Hess concerts
Minnesota-born pianist Evren Ozel recently performed as part of the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert Series, offering a lunchtime recital at the Seventeenth Church of Christ, Scientist. His early October concert was about as wide-ranging as a 45-minute performance can be, with music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven and Leon Kirchner.
Comer Children's Hospital 'overwhelmed' by 'early and aggressive respiratory virus season'
"Comer Children’s Hospital and its peers throughout the country continue to be overwhelmed by demand for inpatient and emergency care due to an early and aggressive respiratory virus season," wrote the institution's top doctors and administrators in an Oct. 27 memo distributed across UChicago Medicine. While Comer typically sees...
At 'Reflections on 1919', poet and sociologist Eve L. Ewing explores the remnants of Chicago’s Red Summer
On July 27th, 1919, Eugene Williams, a 17-year-old boy from Chicago’s South Side, was cooling off in the waters of Lake Michigan near 31st Street when he drifted into a whites only section of the segregated lakefront. Having crossed an invisible racial line, a group of white beachgoers began throwing stones at Williams, causing him to drown. Williams’ murder – and the subsequent refusal by a white police officer to arrest the murderer – set off a week of shootings, arson and beatings in Chicago, in which thousands of homes were destroyed, more than 500 people were injured and nearly 40 killed - the victims of which were mostly Black.
Kenwood graduation rate 10.6% higher than CPS rate, Hyde Park HS sees 24.4% growth over 5 years
Kenwood Academy’s four-year graduation rate was 93.5% last year, 10.6% higher than the Chicago Public Schools-wide rate, 82.9%. Hyde Park High School’s rate was 81.2%, just lower than the average, but the school saw 24.4% more students graduate in 2022 than in 2017, when 56.8% did. The graduation...
Mayor orders city to spend 50% of advertising dollars on community media outlets
Chicago municipal departments will spend half of their total print, digital and broadcasting advertising budgets on community media outlets under an executive order from Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA) of 62 media organizations, lobbied for the order. It follows a similar 2019 executive order by former...
1 dead, 1 critically injured after DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting
A woman was killed and a man critically injured Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25, after being shot near the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. According to the Chicago Police Department, at approximately 1:18 p.m. a 26-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were struck by gunfire in their vehicle on the highway. The woman was struck in the head and the man was struck in the body and legs.
Joshua Gray: Leaders are accountable and learn from their experience
On Friday, October 21st the Hyde Park Herald ran an article detailing the ugly business remaining from the Amara Enyia for Mayor campaign. Due to several factors, the campaign couldn’t make payroll for dozens of campaign staff including myself during the final weeks of the race. I had a...
Chicago Department of Public Health urges people get bivalent boosters; city seeing low uptake
The city’s uptake on new bivalent COVID-19 boosters is low ahead of likely higher cold-weather infections, according to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady at a press conference on Friday, Oct. 27. As a result, CDPH is forecasting rising coronavirus infections as winter descends on the...
