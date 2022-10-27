CENTRAL TEXAS — Today is finally the day that we are seeing widespread rainfall across Central Texas! I very rarely go 100% on a rain chance, but today seems appropriate. Showers and storms will move through, especially in the morning. Most of these will behave, but one or two could turn severe in Burnet and Williamson counties with gusty winds and pocket change hail. For most these storms will be more bark than bite with heavy rainfall and lightning. By the time it's all said and done, we could pick up 1-2 inches of rain for most.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO