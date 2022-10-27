ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

News Channel 25

Pleasant Halloween

25 WEATHER — Just like today, we'll see a few clouds mix in with the sun tomorrow. Highs should be in the mid to upper-70s. Winds will be light, and combined with the temperatures, we're looking at very pleasant weather for Halloween. Monday evening will cool into the 60s. On Tuesday, things will get a little bit more cloudy and there may be a few showers that skirt the southern end of our viewing area. Wednesday will be warmer with 80s possible in the Brazos Valley.
US105

These Two Winter Weather Predictions for Texas Are Complete Opposites

Okay, there are two sources of wisdom here when it comes to predicting the winter weather for 2022 through 2023 in Texas. The first one is my favorite the Old Farmers Almanac which I've trusted for a good many years and the second is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA as many might know it the National Weather Service.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

More sunshine for Sunday in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Many of us were treated to some sun at the end of the day after a cloudy start. A lot of sunshine will return for tomorrow, especially during the morning. That will mean that Sunday will be warmer as well, with highs in the mid-70s. Monday should be about as warm with a mix of sun and clouds.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Rainy Friday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today is finally the day that we are seeing widespread rainfall across Central Texas! I very rarely go 100% on a rain chance, but today seems appropriate. Showers and storms will move through, especially in the morning. Most of these will behave, but one or two could turn severe in Burnet and Williamson counties with gusty winds and pocket change hail. For most these storms will be more bark than bite with heavy rainfall and lightning. By the time it's all said and done, we could pick up 1-2 inches of rain for most.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas

Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
TEXAS STATE
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Highways in Texas

Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly. Based on our research, this article will look at Texas's three most dangerous highways and some of the reasons behind the high number of accidents. We'll also offer tips on how to stay safe while driving on Texas highways.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WACO, TX
cw39.com

What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be painted on a fence post, tree or somewhere else, you may not know what it means. While the unusual sight may make a nice backdrop for a photo, it’s also...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Central Texas parents opting for 'safer options' this Halloween

WACO, Texas — Many parents will take their children to trick or treat on Monday for Halloween, but before you head out - there are some safety tips you should follow. The FDA warns parents not to allow children to eat Halloween candy as they are going door to door until they’ve checked it and to make sure their children are always near them during door-to-door knocking.
WACO, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured

AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

The 6 Most Haunted Places All Across Texas

Each October, cooler temperatures and falling leaves are met with the strange but accepted practice that, all over the country, people will dress up in costumes, watch horrifying movies and try to scare the bejesus out of each other. It’s a time-honored tradition magnified by tales of haunted locales — places with grisly histories, unexplained phenomena and just plain spooky occurrences reported by countless people over the decades.
TEXAS STATE

