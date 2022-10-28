Read full article on original website
WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
Various News: ECW Original Watches First TV Episode, Outlaw Wrestling Forms Dojo
– ECW original talent Bay Ragni, aka Chubby Dudley is going back to re-watch the first episode of ECW TV. You can check out the announcement and details on how to watch the first episode below:. The Original ECW Original Bay Ragni aka Chubby Dudley Goes Back to the Extreme????
Impact News: Opening Match For This Week’s Show, Tasha Steelz On Impact in 60
– The opening match has been revealed for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will kick off Thursday’s episode, which airs on AXS TV. – The site also notes that Tasha Steelz will be the featured star for this...
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 14 Results: United Empire Battles LIJ
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night fourteen of their Battle Autumn tour at Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena) in Ishikawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Yuto Nakashima def. Kosei Fujita. * Taichi def. Ryohei Oiwa. * Ren Narita & David Finlay def. Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe.
WWE News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent at Defy Wrestling, Imperium on Return to Germany, Raw Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was scouting talent over the weekend for WWE at the Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington. – WWE released a video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser discussing their return to Germany for the WWE European tour:. – WWE released the following...
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl on Raw, Matt Riddle RKOs Otis
– Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went toe-to-toe ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel on this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Lesnar show up late for their planned sit-down interview and Lashley said he was going to expose Lesnar. Lesnar than came out to the ring and called Lashley out, leading to a brawl between the two until officials were able to separate them:
Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team
A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.31.22 – The Miz Addresses Johnny Gargano’s Accusations and More!
-I lost out on high scorer in my fantasy football league by 0.02 points because Cleveland gave Nick Chubb one extra carry in garbage time. Cleveland Head Coach, Stefanski, owes me $25. Happy Halloween! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin def. Von Wagner & Duke Hudson. Benjamin wasn’t there at first but showed up mid-match.
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
MLW News: Shun Skywalker Return Plans, Injury Notes
PWInsider reports some additional details coming out of Fightland ’22:. – MLW already has plans underway for Shun Skywalker of Dragon’s Gate to put in a return appearance. – There were no reported injuries resulting from the Fightland tapings.
Xia Brookside on Her Reaction to Getting Released by WWE
– Wrestler and former NXT UK talent Xia Brookside appeared on Busted Open Radio this week. She discussed her release by WWE earlier this year and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Xia Brookside on signing with WWE at 19:On her reaction to her release: “At first, it was...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Four Title Matches
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include four title matches. The show features:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. TBD. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix. * ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs....
Brett Lauderdale Breaks Down GCW’s Streaming Deal With FITE+, Says Schedule Isn’t Slowing Down
GCW is now under the FITE+ umbrella thanks to their new streaming deal, and Brett Lauderdale discussed what that means for the company. As reported, the company has announced a new deal to be part of the FITE+ streaming service moving forward. Lauderdale spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and broke down what the deal means for fans; you can check out some highlights below:
Dana Brooke Says She Wants To Transition WWE 24/7 Title to Women’s Intercontinental Title
Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Ten Count and discussed how she wants to transition her current WWE 24/7 Title to the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, and also discussed if women will ever main event WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia as well as if she thinks there will be another Evolution PPV. Highlights from her comments are below.
WWE News: Kevin Owens Reacts to Shinsuke Nakamura Working For Pro Wrestling NOAH, Braun Strowman Hypes Crown Jewel
– Kevin Owens is excited to see that Shinsuke Nakamura is set to compete against The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH. As reported earlier, Nakamura will face Muta on January 1st in the company ahead of Muta’s retirement show later that month. Owens posted to Twitter to react to the news and referenced the moment when Nakamura’s music plays in the announcement video, writing:
Joey Janela Criticizes AEW Dark, Says ‘Squash Matches Do Nothing For Anyone’
In a post on Twitter during last night’s AEW Dark, Joey Janela criticized the show and its use of squash matches to showcase talent. He did so while praising last night’s episode, which featured a competitive match between Rey Fenix and AR Fox. He wrote: “This is what...
WWE News: Brawling Brutes & Sam Roberts Set for The Bump, Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre Preview, Butch on Out of Character
– The Brawling Brutes and Sam Roberts to this week’s WWE Crown Jewel preview edition of The Bump set for Saturday, November 5. Logan Paul was already previously scheduled as a guest for the show. The new episode will debut at 10:00 am ET before the event:. – WWE...
AEW Hypes Return of Mike Tyson for Live Rampage Broadcast
– As previously reported, former boxing champion and legend Mike Tyson is returning to AEW this Friday on Rampage. Tyson will be part of the broadcast team at the live broadcast at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. AEW hyped up Tyson’s return with a press release, which you can see below:
WWE News: Pretty Deadly Retain Tag Titles On NXT, Apollo Crews Confronted By JD McDonagh
– Pretty Deadly had a tough challenge on tonight’s NXT in Bron Breakker and Wes Lee, but escaped with their NXT Tag Team Championships thanks to help. A championship match was established in the opening segment of the show, which went the champs’ way after Carmelo Hayes interfered and shoved Lee off the top rope.
