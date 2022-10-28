Now onto arguably the best basketball conference of the last decade or so. The 2022-23 Big 12 Conference should have a fun race at the top and once again is deep with seven to eight teams likely reaching the Big Dance. The conference for the second year in a row will have the reigning national champions, this time it’s Kansas after Baylor won back in 2021. Those two are the consensus top two teams in the league with a few other exciting teams looking to break up the party at the top.

