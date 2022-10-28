Read full article on original website
Packers aim to end slide, so do downtrodden Lions
The Green Bay Packers are trying to prevent their season from sliding into the abyss. The Detroit Lions seem to
Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Bryan Harsin Fired by Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers have fired Head Coach Bryan Harsin after just 21 games leading the football program. It appears in that time the team has not performed up to the level of expectation that the SEC program has for itself. The school is expected to name a new Atheltic Director in John Cohen and his first job will be to lead the program in a national search for a new Head Coach for the football program. Harsin’s buyout will be $15 million and comes just two years after the team decided to pay the $21.7 million buyout to former Head Coach Gus Malzahn.
Mark Ingram Suffers MCL Sprain, Out 3-4 Weeks
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will miss three to four weeks after suffering a grade two MCL sprain. The veteran running back suffered the injury in Week Eight of the NFL season in the team’s 24-0 shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram caught just one pass for two yards and did not rush the ball in the game. He has largely served as a backup this season and played sparingly for starting running back Alvin Kamara. He avoided a bigger injury and will return later this season.
Ja Morant shows solidarity with Jordan Poole about dribbling violations
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant shared an honest reaction to referees calling three dribbling violations on Jordan Poole in Tuesday night’s contest vs. the Heat.
2022-23 Big 12 Conference Season Preview
Now onto arguably the best basketball conference of the last decade or so. The 2022-23 Big 12 Conference should have a fun race at the top and once again is deep with seven to eight teams likely reaching the Big Dance. The conference for the second year in a row will have the reigning national champions, this time it’s Kansas after Baylor won back in 2021. Those two are the consensus top two teams in the league with a few other exciting teams looking to break up the party at the top.
